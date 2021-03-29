MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Four looms; $306K bet placed

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives past Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris (4) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Two spots in the Final Four will be reserved today.

First, No. 2 seed Houston will try to end the Cinderella run of No. 12 Oregon State in the Midwest Region final, then No. 1 Baylor takes on No. 3 Arkansas in the South Region final.

We’ll be following the action from both games, as well as checking on the women’s Elite Eight games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:11 p.m.: The first men’s game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Houston (-8, 129½, -360) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+300), 4:15 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: One bettor is banking on Houston today. BetMGM reported a $306,000 wager to win $255,000 on Houston -7 against Oregon State. (The bettor bought a half-point down from -7½.)

4:03 p.m.: Here are the line moves today:

Houston up from -7½ to -8

Houston-Oregon State total down from 130 to 129½

Baylor still -7½

Baylor-Arkansas total down from 148½ to 147½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Midwest Region final

— No. 2 Houston (-8, 129½, -360) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+300), 4:15 p.m.

South Region final

— No. 1 Baylor (-7½, 147½, -360) vs. No. 3 Arkansas (+300), 6:57 p.m.

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

River Walk Region final

— No. 1 Connecticut (-5, 134½, -210) vs. No. 2 Baylor (+180), 4 p.m.

Mercado Region final

— No. 3 Arizona (+120) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2½, 124, -140), 6 p.m.

