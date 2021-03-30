MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Gonzaga facing test vs. USC

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and Jalen Suggs (1) greet Joel Ayayi (11) to the bench in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Creighton in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Two down, two to go.

Baylor and Houston claimed spots in the Final Four on Monday, and the last two berths will be decided today. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga faces its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far against No. 6 Southern California in the West Region final, then East No. 1 Michigan tries to end the unlikely run of No. 11 UCLA.

This is the first time Gonzaga has been favored by only single digits all tournament.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:10 p.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

4:05 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Gonzaga still -8½

Gonzaga-USC total from 153½ to 152½

Michigan still -6½

Michigan-UCLA total from 135½ to 136

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

West Region final

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.

East Region final

— No. 1 Michigan (-6½, 136, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 6:57 p.m.

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Hemisfair Region final

No. 1 South Carolina (-8½, 129½, -400) vs. No. 6 Texas (+330), 4 p.m.

Alamo Region final

No. 1 Stanford (-10½, 134, -650) vs. No. 2 Louisville (+475), 6 p.m.

