MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Gonzaga facing test vs. USC
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.
Two down, two to go.
Baylor and Houston claimed spots in the Final Four on Monday, and the last two berths will be decided today. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga faces its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far against No. 6 Southern California in the West Region final, then East No. 1 Michigan tries to end the unlikely run of No. 11 UCLA.
This is the first time Gonzaga has been favored by only single digits all tournament.
We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
4:10 p.m.: The first game is about to tip off:
— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.
4:05 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:
Gonzaga still -8½
Gonzaga-USC total from 153½ to 152½
Michigan still -6½
Michigan-UCLA total from 135½ to 136
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT
West Region final
— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.
East Region final
— No. 1 Michigan (-6½, 136, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 6:57 p.m.
WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT
Hemisfair Region final
No. 1 South Carolina (-8½, 129½, -400) vs. No. 6 Texas (+330), 4 p.m.
Alamo Region final
No. 1 Stanford (-10½, 134, -650) vs. No. 2 Louisville (+475), 6 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.