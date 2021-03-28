MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Gonzaga rolls to easy cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to a play against the Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates in the second half of a second-round game iagainst Oklahoma n the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives between Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell, left, and Christian Bishop (13) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Four spots remain for the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga aims to claim one of them today.

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites against No. 5 Creighton in the West Region semifinals. The winner will face the victor of the Pac-12 showdown between No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Oregon.

In the East Region, No. 1 Michigan faces a formidable test from No. 4 Florida State, and No. 2 Alabama will try to end the surprise run of No. 11 UCLA.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:17 p.m.: We’ve got a gap until Michigan and Florida State tip off at around 2 p.m. Not sure why first two games are spaced out like that.

1:06 p.m.: Gonzaga-Creighton player props: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme over 18½ points (22), Jalen Suggs under 15½ points (nine); Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski over 16½ points (19), Denzel Mahoney over 10½ points (13).

1:04 p.m.: Gonzaga was -180 at Boyd Gaming to win by 11 or more. The Bulldogs were +360 at BetMGM to win by 16 to 20 points.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65. The West No. 1 seed Bulldogs cruise to the cover as 12½-point favorites, -1,000 ML against the No. 5 Bluejays. The game stays under 159½. Gonzaga will face the winner of No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Oregon in the Elite Eight. Both teams stay under their team totals: Gonzaga 86, Creighton 73.

12:56 p.m.: Just waiting for the final buzzer to sound. Gonzaga leads Creighton 80-59 with 2:57 left in the second half. The live spread is -22½.

12:46 p.m.: Gonzaga is headed toward covering -12½. The Bulldogs lead Creighton 74-51 with 7:11 left in the second half and are -24½ on the live spread, total 152½.

12:34 p.m.: Gonzaga surges to a 62-42 lead with 11:15 left in the second half, clinching a Circa prop for the largest lead by either team over 19½ points. The Bulldogs are -20½ on the live spread, total 148½ (live line turned off).

12:25 p.m.: Gonzaga is cruising. The Bulldogs lead 51-35 with 15:52 left in the second half and are -100,000 on the live line (Creighton +3,000), spread -18½, total 151½.

12:18 p.m.: The second half is underway.

11:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -4½, total 84.

11:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Gonzaga 43, Creighton 33. First-half winners: Gonzaga -7, over 75 (barely).

11:46 a.m.: Gonzaga has extended its lead to 37-27 with 3:52 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -5,000 on the live line (Creighton +1,500), spread -15½, total 163½.

11:38 a.m.: Gonzaga is staying a step ahead. The Bulldogs lead 32-25 with 7:52 left in the first half and are -3,500 on the live line (Creighton +1,200), spread -14½, total 173½.

11:30 a.m.: The teams are getting up and down. Gonzaga leads 27-22 with 10:26 left in the first half, and the Bulldogs are -2,200 on the live line (Creighton +980), spread -13½, total 175½.

11:19 a.m.: Gonzaga wins the race to 10 points at -195 and the race to 15 at -225. The Bulldogs lead Creighton 15-9 with 15:45 left in the first half. Gonzaga is -3,000 on the live line (Bluejays +1,120), spread -15½, total 168½.

11:06 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-12½, 159½, -1,000) vs. No. 5 Creighton (+650), 11:10 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Here is the biggest line move this morning:

Gonzaga-Creighton total from 158 to 159

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

West Region

— No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65

Full-game winners: Gonzaga -12½, under 159½, Gonzaga -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Gonzaga -7, over 75 (Gonzaga 43-33)

Second-half winners: Gonzaga -4½, under 84 (Gonzaga 40-32)

— No. 6 Southern California (-2, 138, -135) vs. No. 7 Oregon (+115), 6:45 p.m.

East Region

— No. 1 Michigan (-2½, 143, -145) vs. No. 4 Florida State (+125), 2 p.m.

— No. 2 Alabama (-6½, 145, -275) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+235), 4:15 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.