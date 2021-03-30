MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Gonzaga, Timme dominating

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) forces Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy (2) to lose the ball during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and Jalen Suggs (1) greet Joel Ayayi (11) to the bench in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Creighton in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Two down, two to go.

Baylor and Houston claimed spots in the Final Four on Monday, and the last two berths will be decided today. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga faces its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far against No. 6 Southern California in the West Region final, then East No. 1 Michigan tries to end the unlikely run of No. 11 UCLA.

This is the first time Gonzaga has been favored by only single digits all tournament.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:55 p.m.: A little run by USC cuts the deficit to 36-23 with 4:25 left in the first half. Gonzaga is -4,000 on the live line (USC +1,260), spread -15½, total 153½.

4:48 p.m.: In the first women’s game, South Carolina leads Texas 37-22 at halftime. First-half winners: Gamecocks -4½, under 60½. Second-half line: South Carolina -1, total 69.

4:47 p.m.: Gonzaga leads 29-15 with 7:48 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -5,000 on the live line (USC +1,500), spread -17½, total 154½.

4:40 p.m.: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme already has 13 points, well on the way to his prop total of 18½.

4:39 p.m.: Gonzaga is rolling. The Bulldogs lead 23-8 with 11:28 left in the first half and are -5,000 on the live line (USC +1,500), spread -17½, total 149½.

4:34 p.m.: Gonzaga is destroying USC early. The Bulldogs lead 17-4 with 14:27 left in the first half. They won the race to 10 points at -155 and the race to 15 at -170.

4:33 p.m.: The official appears alert as he is taken off on a stretcher. The game has resumed.

4:28 p.m.: An official collapsed and is being attended to. The game is delayed.

4:26 p.m.: Gonzaga leads 11-4 with 15:44 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -1,050 on the live line (USC +630), spread -12½, total 152½.

4:19 p.m.: All Gonzaga to start. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 18:03 left in the first half. The first made field goal was a 2-point shot (-345).

4:10 p.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Gonzaga still -8½

Gonzaga-USC total from 153½ to 152½

Michigan still -6½

Michigan-UCLA total from 135½ to 136

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

West Region final

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.

East Region final

— No. 1 Michigan (-6½, 136, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 6:57 p.m.

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Hemisfair Region final

No. 1 South Carolina (-8½, 129½, -400) vs. No. 6 Texas (+330), 4 p.m.

Alamo Region final

No. 1 Stanford (-10½, 134, -650) vs. No. 2 Louisville (+475), 6 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.