54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Hot-shooting Xavier covers 1st half

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2023 - 8:37 am
 
Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) and Colby Jones (3) battle Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham ...
Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) and Colby Jones (3) battle Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22)during the first ...
Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22)during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate ...
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate SuperBook, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes Sunday, as eight more bids to the Sweet 16 will be handed out.

There are no No. 1 seeds taking the court today — nice going, Fairleigh Dickinson — but several notable teams are in action including No. 2 Marquette and all the No. 3 seeds (Xavier, Kansas State, Baylor and Gonzaga).

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

10:19 a.m.: The second half is underway.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -2, total 79½.

10:02 a.m.: Sure, why not?

9:58 a.m.: HALFTIME. Xavier 48, Pittsburgh 34. Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and the hot-shooting Musketeers easily covered as 3-point favorites. The half sailed over the nice total of 69.

9:50 a.m.: The first-half over cashes. Xavier leads Pittsburgh 42-28 at the under-4 break and is -1300 on the live line (Pitt +750), spread -12½, total 160½.

9:37 a.m.: Xavier continues to attack inside and leads Pittsburgh 30-24 at the under-8 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 162½.

9:26 a.m.: Xavier is on a 7-0 run and leads Pittsburgh 21-15 at the under-12 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 153½.

9:20 a.m.: Pitt cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

9:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh and Xavier tied 9-9 at the first media break. Pitt was +115 on the first team to 10 points prop, while Xavier was -135. The Panthers get the ball when play resumes.

9:10 a.m.: And away we go.

8:58 a.m.: A little movement so far this morning.

— Pittsburgh-Xavier total 147 from 148

— Miami-Indiana total 144½ from 144

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+190) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-5, 148, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 6 Kentucky (-2½, 143½, -150) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+130), 11:40 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan State (+140) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3, 139, -160), 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 126, -185), 3:10 p.m.

No. 6 Creighton (-110) vs. No. 3 Baylor (Pick, 144, -110), 11:40 a.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 4:45 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2, 144½, -135), 5:40 p.m.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+165) vs. Gonzaga (-4, 153½, -185), 6:40 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
2
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
3
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
4
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
5
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue one of few favorites to falter
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue one of few favorites to falter
Oddsmakers show respect to Lady Rebels entering NCAA Tournament
Oddsmakers show respect to Lady Rebels entering NCAA Tournament
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA bettors endure rough ending
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA bettors endure rough ending
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
Fairleigh Dickinson’s historic upset painful for sportsbooks
Fairleigh Dickinson’s historic upset painful for sportsbooks
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines