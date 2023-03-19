MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Hot-shooting Xavier covers 1st half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) and Colby Jones (3) battle Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22)during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate SuperBook, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes Sunday, as eight more bids to the Sweet 16 will be handed out.

There are no No. 1 seeds taking the court today — nice going, Fairleigh Dickinson — but several notable teams are in action including No. 2 Marquette and all the No. 3 seeds (Xavier, Kansas State, Baylor and Gonzaga).

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

10:19 a.m.: The second half is underway.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -2, total 79½.

10:02 a.m.: Sure, why not?

MASSIVE PRINCETON TITLE BET JUST IN 😱 An Illinois bettor put $2K on Princeton (200-1) to win the NCAA Tournament. Potential win: $400,000 pic.twitter.com/KZnSoBzFGs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 19, 2023

9:58 a.m.: HALFTIME. Xavier 48, Pittsburgh 34. Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and the hot-shooting Musketeers easily covered as 3-point favorites. The half sailed over the nice total of 69.

9:50 a.m.: The first-half over cashes. Xavier leads Pittsburgh 42-28 at the under-4 break and is -1300 on the live line (Pitt +750), spread -12½, total 160½.

9:37 a.m.: Xavier continues to attack inside and leads Pittsburgh 30-24 at the under-8 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 162½.

.@XavierMBB continues their run and extends the lead to 10 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/W4rJh2gKYb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

9:26 a.m.: Xavier is on a 7-0 run and leads Pittsburgh 21-15 at the under-12 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 153½.

9:20 a.m.: Pitt cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

9:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh and Xavier tied 9-9 at the first media break. Pitt was +115 on the first team to 10 points prop, while Xavier was -135. The Panthers get the ball when play resumes.

9:10 a.m.: And away we go.

8:58 a.m.: A little movement so far this morning.

— Pittsburgh-Xavier total 147 from 148

— Miami-Indiana total 144½ from 144

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+190) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-5, 148, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 6 Kentucky (-2½, 143½, -150) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+130), 11:40 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan State (+140) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3, 139, -160), 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 126, -185), 3:10 p.m.

No. 6 Creighton (-110) vs. No. 3 Baylor (Pick, 144, -110), 11:40 a.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 4:45 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2, 144½, -135), 5:40 p.m.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+165) vs. Gonzaga (-4, 153½, -185), 6:40 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.