MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Houston romps to cover in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Oregon State forward Rodrigue Andela (34) blocks a shot by Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives past Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris (4) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington, left, drives to the basket against UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two spots in the Final Four will be reserved today.

First, No. 2 seed Houston will try to end the Cinderella run of No. 12 Oregon State in the Midwest Region final, then No. 1 Baylor takes on No. 3 Arkansas in the South Region final.

We’ll be following the action from both games, as well as checking on the women’s Elite Eight games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:26 p.m.: Houston and Oregon State are underway in the second half.

5:22 p.m.: The UConn women are in trouble. Baylor leads 53-44 with 2:51 left in the third quarter and is -450 on the live line (UConn +310), spread -5½, total 142½.

5:11 p.m.: Largest lead by either team over 15 points has already cashed.

5:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -1½, total 70.

5:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 34, Oregon State 17. First-half winners: Houston -5, under 58.

4:50 p.m.: Houston leads 28-17 with 3:46 left in the first half. The Cougars are -2,000 on the live line (Oregon State +920), spread -13½, total 125½.

4:47 p.m.: In the women’s game, Baylor leads Connecticut 39-37 at halftime, covering as 2½-point underdogs, +150 ML in the first half. The half goes over 63. Second-half line: UConn -5, total 72½.

4:41 p.m.: Houston is in control. The Cougars lead 21-10 and are about to shoot a free throw. They are -1,800 on the live line (Oregon State +880), spread -13½, total 123½. Houston wins the race to 15 points at -170.

4:32 p.m.: Houston has clamped down early. The Cougars lead 12-4 with 11:31 left in the first half and are -850 on the live line (Oregon State +540), spread -11½, total 119½. Houston won the race to 10 points at -155.

4:22 p.m.: Houston leads 5-2 with 15:43 left in the first half. The Cougars are -550 on the live line (Oregon State +390), spread -9½, total 122½.

4:19 p.m.: The first made field goal was a 3-pointer at +195.

4:11 p.m.: The first men’s game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Houston (-8, 129½, -360) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+300), 4:15 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: One bettor is banking on Houston today. BetMGM reported a $306,000 wager to win $255,000 on Houston -7 against Oregon State. (The bettor bought a half-point down from -7½.)

4:03 p.m.: Here are the line moves today:

Houston up from -7½ to -8

Houston-Oregon State total down from 130 to 129½

Baylor still -7½

Baylor-Arkansas total down from 148½ to 147½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Midwest Region final

— No. 2 Houston (-8, 129½, -360) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+300), 4:15 p.m.

South Region final

— No. 1 Baylor (-7½, 147½, -360) vs. No. 3 Arkansas (+300), 6:57 p.m.

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

River Walk Region final

— No. 1 Connecticut (-5, 134½, -210) vs. No. 2 Baylor (+180), 4 p.m.

Mercado Region final

— No. 3 Arizona (+120) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2½, 124, -140), 6 p.m.

