MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Huge bet on Gonzaga

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

FILE - Baylor forward Flo Thamba, rear, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) react to a play against Villanova in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, March 27, 2021, file photo. Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Thamba, the high-energy athletic bigs who do so much inside helping guard-oriented Baylor, first met at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

We’re down to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

First, South No. 1 seed Baylor takes on Midwest No. 2 Houston in an all-Texas matchup, then West No. 1 Gonzaga tries to continue its march to an undefeated season against a surprise semifinalist in East No. 11 UCLA.

We’ll be following all the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2 p.m.: Here are some big bets that have been placed on today’s games, compiled by Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey:

— $770,000 to win $70,000 on Gonzaga money line -1,100 (William Hill)

— $308,000 to win $280,000 on Baylor -5 (BetMGM)

— $280,500 to win $255,000 on Houston +5 (BetMGM)

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Gonzaga -14 (BetMGM)

— $270,000 to win $30,000 on Gonzaga ML -900 (South Point)

— $115,000 to win $100,000 on Gonzaga -8 in the first half (BetMGM)

1:55 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Baylor still -5

Baylor-Houston total from 134½ to 135½

Gonzaga still -14

Gonzaga-UCLA total from 146 to 146½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— No. 1 Baylor (-5, 135½, -230) vs. No. 2 Houston (+195), 2:14 p.m.

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-14, 146½, -1,400) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+800), 5:34 p.m.

Here are props we’re tracking on each game:

— Baylor vs. Houston

Team totals: Baylor 70; Houston 65

Alternate lines: Baylor -9½ (+180), Baylor -12½ (+300); Houston -3½ (+320), Houston -6½ (+475)

General props: Total 3 pointers made 17, largest lead by either team 13½, first made field goal by either team (2-pointer -210/3-pointer +180), first to score 10 points (Bayor -130/Houston +110), first to score 15 points (Baylor -140/Houston +120), first to score 20 points (Baylor -160/Houston +140), will the game go to overtime (no -1,610/yes +1,000).

Baylor points props: Jared Butler 15½, Davion Mitchell 13½, MaCio Teague 15½, Adam Flagler 7½ (over -120), Matthew Mayer 6½.

Houston points props: Quentin Grimes 16½, Marcus Sasser 12½, DeJon Jarreau 11½, Justin Gorham 8½ (under -130), Fabian White Jr. 6½.

— Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Team totals: Gonzaga 80½; UCLA 66½

Alternate lines: Gonzaga -18½ (+180), Gonzaga -22½ (+350); UCLA +5½ (+350), UCLA +9½ (+180)

General props: Total 3 pointers made 13½ (over -120), largest lead by either team 20½, first made field goal by either team (2-pointer -330/3-pointer +275), first to score 10 points (Gonzaga -240/UCLA +200), first to score 15 points (Gonzaga -305/UCLA +255), first to score 20 points (Gonzaga -400/UCLA +330), will the game go to overtime (no -5,900/yes +2,200).

Gonzaga points props: Drew Timme 20½, Corey Kispert 17½ (over -120), Jalen Suggs 14½, Joel Ayayi 11½, Andrew Nembhard 8½.

UCLA points props: Johnny Juzang 17½, Jaime Jaquez 11½ (over -120), Tyger Campbell 9½ (over -120), Jules Bernard 10½ (under -120), Cody Riley 8½ (under -120).

