MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Kansas State favored late in 1st half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after a play in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UConn players shoot around during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michigan State forward Malik Hall makes a layup in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reach for the loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Las Vegas hosts the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time with two West Region games today.

In the first game at T-Mobile Arena, No. 8 Arkansas, fresh off an upset of top-seeded Kansas in the second round, faces No. 4 Connecticut. Then, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga renew their rivalry in the nightcap.

In the East Region, No. 3 Kansas State is a slight underdog against No. 7 Michigan State, and fourth-seeded Tennessee takes on No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

UPDATES

4:12 p.m.: Player props to keep an eye on:

Arkansas — Ricky Council IV 14½ points (over -130); Nick Smith Jr. 11½ (over -130); Anthony Black 11½; Davonte Davis 11½ (under -130)

Connecticut — Adama Sanogo 16½ points; Jordan Hawkins 14½ (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ (over -130); Andre Jackson Jr. 7½ (under -120); Alex Karaban 7½ (over -130)

4:11 p.m.: They are about to tip off at T-Mobile Arena.

No. 8 Arkansas (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-3½, 140, -185), 4:15 p.m.

4:08 p.m.: Kansas State is on a 10-2 run and leads Michigan State 30-26 at the under-4 break. Kansas State is -170 on the live line (Michigan State +140), spread -2½, total 142½.

3:54 p.m.: Michigan State is finding open looks on offense and leads 19-18 at the under-8 timeout. Michigan State is -125 on the live line (Kansas State -105), spread -1½, total 136½.

3:40 p.m.: Finally a whistle and there’s the under-16 timeout. Kansas State leads Michigan State 12-10 and -160 on the live line (Michigan State +130), spread -2, total 139½.

3:39 p.m.: Desperation 3 goes for Kansas State to cash the first team to 10 points prop at -110.

3:36 p.m.: Some player props to follow:

Kansas State — Markquis Nowell 16½ points (over -125); Keyontae Johnson 16½ points (-125); Desi Sills 8½ points (over -125); Nae’Qwan Tomlin 9½ points (over -115)

Michigan State — A.J. Hoggard 12½ points (over -125); Joey Hauser 14½ points (under -115); Tyson Walker 14½ points (over -125); Jaden Akins 10½.

3:31 p.m.: Underway at Madison Square Garden.

3:09 p.m.: Money keeps showing up on Kansas State. The Wildcats are now -1 at the SuperBook.

3 p.m.: Michigan State-Kansas State is now a pick ’em at Circa Sports and Westgate SuperBook.

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 7 Michigan State (-1, 138½, -120) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (Even), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-3½, 140, -180), 4:15 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+190) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-5, 129½, -220), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga (-105) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-1, 145½, -115), 6:45 p.m.

