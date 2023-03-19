MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Kansas State leads late, slight favorite

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe passes between Kansas State forward David N'Guessan and guard Markquis Nowell during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate SuperBook, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22)during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) and Colby Jones (3) battle Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xavier guard Adam Kunkel celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Xavier guard Colby Jones celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) goes over Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to pull the ball away from Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes Sunday, as eight more bids to the Sweet 16 will be handed out.

There are no No. 1 seeds taking the court today — nice going, Fairleigh Dickinson — but several notable teams are in action including No. 2 Marquette and all the No. 3 seeds (Xavier, Kansas State, Baylor and Gonzaga).

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

2:00 p.m.: Big 3-pointers from Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson to help Kansas State take a 67-62 lead with 44.5 seconds remaining. Kansas State is -5½ on the live spread.

1:52 p.m.: Every time it appears Kentucky is ready to take control, Kansas State comes back. Kentucky leads 60-59 with 3:20 remaining. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½.

1:42 p.m.: This is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Kansas State owns a 51-50 lead over Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 132½.

1:31 p.m.: Kansas State withstood the early punch from Kentucky and it’s tied at 43 at the under-12 timeout. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 133½.

1:14 p.m.: 9-0 run for Kentucky to take a 35-31 lead. Kentucky is -260 on the live line (Kansas State +210), spread -4½, total 133½.

1:08 p.m.: The second half is set to begin.

12:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -2, total 76.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas State 29, Kentucky 26. Third-seeded Kansas State recovered from an early eight-point deficit and closed the half on a 12-4 to cover as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. The half stayed under the total of 66.

12:33 p.m.: Kansas State appears to have settled down and is chipping away at the lead. Kentucky leads 22-19 and is -190 on the live line (Kansas State +155), spread -4½, total 129½.

12:21 p.m.: Kansas State needs to find some offense soon. Kentucky leads 17-11 at the under-8 and is -240 on the live line (Kansas State +195), spread -5½, total 131½.

12:11 p.m.: Kentucky is off to a good start behind Oscar Tshiebwe and leads Kansas State 14-7 at the under-12. Kentucky is -280 on the live line (Kansas State +225), spread -7½, total 136½.

11:55 a.m.: Kentucky closes -3 at the Westgate SuperBook. The second game is underway.

11:32 a.m.: Bettors are backing the Wildcats in the next game. Kentucky, to be specific.

No. 6 Kentucky (-3½, 142, -165) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+145), 11:55 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL. Xavier 84, Pittsburgh 73. All five starters scored in double figures for the No. 3 Musketeers, who covered as 5-point favorites. Xavier finished with 22 assists on 30 made field goals and will play Texas in the Sweet 16. The total of 147½ got there without an issue.

BOUM GOES THE DYNAMITE 💥 Souley Boum just took on 4 Pitt defenders for the bucket 🪣#MarchMadness @XavierMBB pic.twitter.com/p0RDKSSLQo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

11:02 a.m.: That closing total of 147½ is in doubt after all. Xavier leads 74-60 with 3:18 remaining.

10:55 a.m.: Favorite and over appears to be in good shape. Xavier leads 74-54 with a little more than seven minutes to go.

10:38 a.m.: Pittsburgh is yet to make a run in the second half. Xavier leads 60-44 at the under-12. Xavier is -10,000 on the live line (Pittsburgh +2500), spread -14½, total 151½.

10:27 a.m.: Xavier leads 43-30 with 16 minutes remaining and is -2500 on the live line (Pittsburgh +1100), spread -12½, total 155½.

10:19 a.m.: The second half is underway.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -2, total 79½.

10:02 a.m.: Sure, why not?

MASSIVE PRINCETON TITLE BET JUST IN 😱 An Illinois bettor put $2K on Princeton (200-1) to win the NCAA Tournament. Potential win: $400,000 pic.twitter.com/KZnSoBzFGs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 19, 2023

9:58 a.m.: HALFTIME. Xavier 48, Pittsburgh 34. Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and the hot-shooting Musketeers easily covered as 3-point favorites. The half sailed over the nice total of 69.

9:50 a.m.: The first-half over cashes. Xavier leads Pittsburgh 42-28 at the under-4 break and is -1300 on the live line (Pitt +750), spread -12½, total 160½.

9:37 a.m.: Xavier continues to attack inside and leads Pittsburgh 30-24 at the under-8 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 162½.

.@XavierMBB continues their run and extends the lead to 10 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/W4rJh2gKYb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

9:26 a.m.: Xavier is on a 7-0 run and leads Pittsburgh 21-15 at the under-12 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 153½.

9:20 a.m.: Pitt cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

9:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh and Xavier tied 9-9 at the first media break. Pitt was +115 on the first team to 10 points prop, while Xavier was -135. The Panthers get the ball when play resumes.

9:10 a.m.: And away we go.

8:58 a.m.: A little movement so far this morning.

— Pittsburgh-Xavier total 147 from 148

— Miami-Indiana total 144½ from 144

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+190) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-5, 148, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 6 Kentucky (-2½, 143½, -150) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+130), 11:40 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan State (+140) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3, 139, -160), 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 126, -185), 3:10 p.m.

No. 6 Creighton (-110) vs. No. 3 Baylor (Pick, 144, -110), 11:40 a.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 4:45 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2, 144½, -135), 5:40 p.m.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+165) vs. Gonzaga (-4, 153½, -185), 6:40 p.m.

