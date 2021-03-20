MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Kansas upset in 1st half at +250

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

March Madness returned in style Friday with a major upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts of No. 2 Ohio State.

Will other top seeds fall today? There are 16 games on this second day of the first round, including those involving No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

11:44 a.m.: Eastern Washington is clinging to a 61-57 lead over Kansas with 11:39 left in the second half. Kansas is still -150 on the live line (Eastern Washington +122), spread -1½, total 167½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: St. Bonaventure -1½, total 76.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 31, St. Bonaventure 22. First-half winners: LSU -1, under 65½.

11:30 a.m.: UNC Greensboro isn’t going away. Florida State leads only 49-46 with 7:37 left in the second half. The Seminoles are -750 on the live line (Greensboro +490), spread -6½, total 127½.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73. The No. 5 seed Buffaloes romp as 6-point favorites, -240 ML against the No. 12 Hoyas. The game cruises over 136. Colorado will face the winner of No. 4 Florida State and No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the second round. Largest lead of the game over 14 cashes easily. Colorado’s McKinley Wright goes under his points prop of 16½ with 12.

11:13 a.m.: Trailing by eight at halftime, Kansas is still favored at -115 on the live line (Eastern Washington -105), spread -2, total 164½.

11:11 a.m.: LSU and St. Bonaventure are in a rock fight, but LSU leads 15-10 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Tigers are -250 on the live line (Bonnies +198), spread -4½, total 126½. LSU won the race to 10 and race to 15, each at -115.

11:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas -9, total 79.

11:07 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 46, Kansas 38. First-half winners: Eastern Washington +6, over 67, Eastern Washington +250 ML.

11:01 a.m.: Eastern Washington is roaring to end the first half, leading Kansas 41-33 with 2:38 left in the first half. The Jayhawks are still favored at -150 on the live line (Eagles +122), spread -2½, total 164½.

10:46 a.m.: Colorado continues to cruise, leading Georgetown 65-40 with 11:55 left in the second half. The Hoyas are 30-1 to come back.

10:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 8 LSU (-2, 143½, -130) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (+110), 10:45 a.m.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -6, total 76½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 29, UNC Greensboro 26. First-half winners: Greensboro +6, under 66. The Spartans made a late run to cover the first-half spread.

10:32 a.m.: Kansas has woken up. The Jayhawks lead Eastern Washington for the first time at 16-15 with 14:08 left in the first half. The Eagles won the race to 15 at +155.

10:25 a.m.: Eastern Washington wins the race to 10 at +140, leading Kansas 14-9 with 15:47 left in the first half.

10:19 a.m.: Eastern Washington has come out smoking, leading Kansas 9-0 two minutes into the game. Kansas is -230 on the live line after being -700 pregame (Eastern Washington +185), spread -5½, total 147½.

10:12 a.m.: Florida State is having no trouble early with UNC Greensboro, leading 15-7 with 11 minutes left in the first half. The Seminoles won the race to 10 at -160 and race to 15 at -180.

10:11 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 3 Kansas (-10½, 145½, -700) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (+500), 10:15 a.m.

10:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgetown -1½, total 72½.

10:05 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 47, Georgetown 23. First-half winners: Colorado -3, over 62½. The Buffaloes shoot the lights out, making 11 3-pointers.

9:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 4 Florida State (-10½, 143½, -650) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (+475), 9:45 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Colorado won the race to 10 points at -125 and the race to 15 at -140 at Circa Sports.

9:31 a.m.: Colorado is making sure Georgetown doesn’t get early momentum. The Buffaloes lead 17-7 with 12:01 left in the first half and are -750 on the live line (Hoyas +490), spread -11½, total 135½.

9:11 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 5 Colorado (-6, 136, -240) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (+200), 9:15 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colorado-Georgetown total from 138 to 136

Kansas-Eastern Washington total from 147½ to 145½

Missouri +1 to PK

VCU from +5½ to +4½

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by region:

EAST REGION

— No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73

Full-game winners: Colorado -6, over 136, Colorado -240 ML

First-half winners: Colorado -3, over 62½ (Colorado 47-23)

Second-half winners: Colorado +1½, over 72½ (Georgetown 50-49)

— No. 4 Florida State (-10½, 143½, -650) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (+475), 9:45 a.m.

— No. 8 LSU (-2, 143½, -130) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (+110), 10:45 a.m.

— No. 1 Michigan (-25, 141½, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (+2,500), noon

— No. 2 Alabama (-17, 146½, -2,500) vs. No. 15 Iona (+1,100), 1 p.m.

— No. 7 Connecticut (-3, 129½, -160) vs. No. 10 Maryland (+140), 4:10 p.m.

— No. 6 BYU (-3½, 138½, -170) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+150), 6:40 p.m.

— No. 3 Texas (-8½, 139½, -400) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (+330), 6:50 p.m.

WEST REGION

— No. 3 Kansas (-10½, 145½, -700) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (+500), 10:15 a.m.

— No. 5 Creighton (-7½, 137½, -335) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (+275), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 6 Southern California (-6½, 135, -280) vs. No. 11 Drake (+240), 1:30 p.m.

— No. 2 Iowa (-14, 144, -1,600) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (+900), 3:25 p.m.

— No. 4 Virginia (-7, 131, -330) vs. No. 13 Ohio (+270), 4:15 p.m.

— No. 8 Oklahoma (PK, 139½, -110) vs. No. 9 Missouri (-110), 4:25 p.m.

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-33½, 154, -15,000) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (+3,000), 6:20 p.m.

— No. 7 Oregon (-4½, 137½, -210) vs. No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth (+180), 6:57 p.m.

