MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Late foul helps underdog Aztecs cover

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots agaimnst San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) moves the ball against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) and Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) vie for a loose ball in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends against San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) reacts in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game against San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The rest of the Final Four will be determined today.

In the South Region final, No. 6 Creighton stands in the way of No. 5 San Diego State becoming the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national semifinals. No. 2 Texas takes on No. 5 Miami in the Midwest Region final to cap it off.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:49 p.m.: Opening Final Four line at the Westgate SuperBook: San Diego State -2 over Florida Atlantic (+110), total 132. Circa Sports has San Diego State -1½, total 132.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 San Diego State 57, No. 6 Creighton 56. Darrion Trammell was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation and made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Aztecs the cover as 2½-point underdogs and +125 on the money line.

San Diego State heads to the line in a tie game with 1.2 remaining 😮#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zRP3Hc2KGu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

San Diego State used a strong defensive effort and controlled the pace in the second half after trailing by five points at the break. Lamont Butler led the Aztecs with 18 points.

San Diego State will take on Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.

Creighton tied the score at 56 on a steal and basket by Baylor Scheierman with 32.7 seconds. The Bluejays missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts after halftime.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 17 points.

The total of 135 was never in jeopardy as the teams combined for 52 points in the second half.

1:19 p.m.: San Diego State is clinging to a 56-54 lead with 33.7 seconds remaining and has the ball. San Diego State is -700 on the live line, Creighton +475.

1:08 p.m.: San Diego State’s offense arrived in the nick of time. The Aztecs lead Creighton 52-50 with 3:30 to go and are -140 on the live line (Creighton +110), spread -1½.

12:57 p.m.: San Diego State’s defense is keeping it close because the Aztecs couldn’t toss a wad of paper into a wastebasket right now. Creighton leads 45-41 with 7:50 to play and is -450 on the live line (San Diego State +340), spread -4½, total 115½.

12:44 p.m.: Both teams are struggling to find the bottom of the bucket. Creighton leads 43-39 with 11:30 remaining and is -280 on the live line (San Diego State +225), spread -4½, total 124½.

12:34 p.m.: San Diego State scored the first six points of the half to take a brief lead, but Creighton is up 35-34 at the under-16 timeout. Creighton is -160 on the live line (San Diego State +130), spread -2½, total 126½.

12:25 p.m.: The second half is about to begin.

12:17 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State Pick (-120), total 72.

12:06 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 6 Creighton 33, No. 5 San Diego State 28. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a team-leading 10 points for the Bluejays, who covered as 1½-point favorites. Creighton used its balance to shoot 53.8 percent from the field and led by as many as eight points.

The half stayed under the total of 62 when San Diego State missed two shots before the buzzer after an offensive rebound.

11:54 a.m.: Creighton leads San Diego State 28-24 at the under-8 as the Aztecs defense looked a little tighter the past few possessions. Creighton is -250 on the live line (San Diego State +200), spread -4½, total 136½.

11:46 a.m.: Creighton is shooting 50 percent against San Diego State’s vaunted defense. The Aztecs will need to get more stops if they want to advance. Creighton is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

11:37 a.m.: All five Creighton starters have scored and the Bluejays lead San Diego State 17-12 at the under-12 break. Creighton is -220 on the live line (San Diego State +180), spread -4½, total 135½.

11:33 a.m.: Creighton wins the race to 10 points and cashes the prop at -120.

11:26 a.m.: Both teams off to a tight start. Creighton leads San Diego State 6-5 at the first media timeout. Creighton is -170 on the live line (San Diego State +140), spread -3½, total 133½.

11:21 a.m.: Here we go.

11:16 a.m.: Almost time for tipoff in Louisville. Creighton-San Diego State total is up to 135.

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Creighton-San Diego State game:

Team totals: Creighton 68½, San Diego State 66.

First team to score 10+ points?: Creighton -120, San Diego State Even.

Creighton: Trey Alexander 13½ points (under -120); Ryan Nembhard 12½ points (under -125); Ryan Kalkbrenner 15½ points (under -120); Baylor Scheierman 12½ points (under -125); Arthur Kaluma 9½ points.

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell 9½ points (over -120); Keshad Johnson 7½ points (under -120); Lamont Butler 7½ points (over -125); Jaedon LeDee 8½ points (under -125).

10:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 6 Creighton (-2½, 134½, -145) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (+125), 11:20 a.m.

No. 5 Miami (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-3½, 148, -180), 2:05 p.m.

10:25 a.m.: Major wager on the opener.

A Nevada bettor put $𝟐𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 on Creighton -2.5 (-110) vs. San Diego State 🤯 This cashing? pic.twitter.com/Oeat8kunAl — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 26, 2023

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.