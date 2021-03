MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Loyola still leading top seed Illinois

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Loyola Chicago's Tate Hall, second from right, shoots against Illinois defenders Adam Miller, lower left, Kofi Cockburn, top, and Jacob Grandison (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris (4) as Georgia Tech played Loyola Chicago in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Loyola Chicago won 71-60. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The NCAA Tournament field has been culled to 32, and by Monday night, we’ll be down to the Sweet 16.

The first eight berths will be punched Sunday, starting with No. 1 seed Illinois trying to hold off No. 8 Loyola-Chicago.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:35 a.m.: If Illinois wants to continue its season, the comeback better start soon. Loyola leads 46-36 with 11:45 left in the second half. The Ramblers are -290 on the live line (Illini +225), spread -4½, total 128½.

10:24 a.m.: Illinois has cut the lead a little bit. Loyola is up 39-33 with 15:26 left in the second half and is -132 on the live line (Illinois +108), spread -1½, total 131½.

10:08 a.m.: Checking on some player props: Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig has eight points and is more than halfway to his prop total of 14½. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has only four points and has a ways to go to reach his prop of 18.

10:01 a.m.: Live line at halftime: Loyola -205 (Illinois +164), spread -3½, total 129½.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -6½, total 70½.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola-Chicago 33, Illinois 24. First-half winners: Loyola +4, under 61½, Loyola +190 ML.

9:52 a.m.: Lead is 30-19 with 2:07 left before halftime. The Ramblers are up to -265 on the live line (Illinois +210).

9:46 a.m.: Loyola leads 28-16 with 3:33 left before halftime. The Ramblers are up to -215 on the live line (Illinois +172), spread -3½, total 129½.

9:42 a.m.: Loyola’s lead is up to 26-16 with 4:57 left in the first half. The Ramblers are -128 on the live line (Illinois +104), spread -1½, total 131½.

9:36 a.m.: Loyola continues to lead, up 21-14 with 6:25 left in the first half. Illinois is now slightly favored at -114 (Loyola -106), total 127½.

9:27 a.m.: Loyola extends the lead to 17-9 with 10:55 left in the first half. The Ramblers are now favored at -112 on the live line (Illinois -108), spread -½, total 131½.

9:16 a.m.: Solid start for Loyola. The Ramblers lead Illinois 9-4 with 15:28 left in the first half. The Illini are -188 on the live line (Loyola +152), spread -3½, total 132½.

9:05 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Illinois (-7, 132½, -340) vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (+280), 9:10 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Baylor-Wisconsin total from 137½ to 136½

Florida-Oral Roberts total from 148 to 149½

Villanova-North Texas total from 127 to 126

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by region:

MIDWEST REGION

— No. 1 Illinois (-7, 132½, -340) vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (+280), 9:10 a.m.

— No. 3 West Virginia (-4, 147, -180) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+160), 2:15 p.m.

— No. 2 Houston (-7½, 131½, -350) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (+290), 4:10 p.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma State (-6, 141, -260) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+220), 6:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

— No. 1 Baylor (-6, 136½, -275) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+235), 11:40 a.m.

— No. 3 Arkansas (+110) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (-1½, 140½, -130), 3:10 p.m.

— No. 7 Florida (-9, 149½, -450) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+375), 4:45 p.m.

— No. 5 Villanova (-6, 126, -260) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+220), 5:45 p.m.

