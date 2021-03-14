MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: LSU covers, but Alabama wins

Refresh for updates on all of the conference tournament action, plus the NCAA Tournament selections and opening betting lines.

After two years, it’s time again for Selection Sunday.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed today, and Las Vegas sportsbooks will post betting lines on the opening games soon afterward.

But first, there are five more conference tournaments to be decided, and at least one potential “bid thief” lurking. If Cincinnati wins the American Athletic final, then it will earn a bid that would have gone to a bubble team. Of course, the Bearcats will have to get through No. 7-ranked Houston, which is a heavy favorite.

The Atlantic 10 finalists, St. Bonaventure and Virginia Commonwealth, are projected to make the NCAA field, but they’ll feel a lot better if they can secure an automatic bid.

Refresh this blog throughout the day. We’ll be here for all of the conference tournament games, along with the release of the NCAA Tournament field and the opening betting lines.

UPDATES

12:13 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— Houston (-13, 135, -1,000) vs. Cincinnati (+650), 12:15 p.m.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: St. Bonaventure 74, Virginia Commonwealth 65. The No. 1 seed Bonnies secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in the Atlantic 10 final in Dayton, Ohio. The game goes over 128½. Both teams have been projected to make the NCAA field, but VCU will probably sweat until the selection show.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 80, LSU 79. The No. 3 seed Tigers cover as 6-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Crimson Tide win at -260 ML in the SEC final in Nashville, Tennessee. The game goes just over 157. Alabama was +185 to win the tournament before it started. Both teams were safely in the NCAA Tournament field. LSU missed several shots to win the game in the final seconds.

11:31 a.m.: St. Bonaventure is headed for the Atlantic 10 title. The Bonnies lead VCU 46-34 with 11:26 left in the second half and are -4,000 on the live line (VCU +1,400), spread -12½, total 121½.

11:26 a.m.: Alabama is holding off LSU. The Crimson Tide lead 55-52 with 11:48 left in the second half and are -380 on the live line (LSU +290), spread -5½, total 157½.

10:56 a.m.: FINAL: Colgate 85, Loyola (Maryland) 72. The No. 2 seed Raiders earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, covering as 10½-point favorites, -600 ML against the No. 9 Greyhounds in the Patriot League final on Colgate’s home court in Hamilton, New York. The game goes over 148½. The Patriot is a one-bid league.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

VCU -½, total 68½

Alabama -3, total 83½

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 40, LSU 37. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 74.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: St. Bonaventure 32, VCU 25. First-half winners: St. Bonaventure -1½, under 59½.

10:32 a.m.: Alabama has the early edge in the SEC final. The Crimson Tide lead LSU 24-19 with 7:23 left in the first half and are -400 on the live line (LSU +300), spread -7½, total 153½.

10:28 a.m.: Colgate is looking good for the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders lead Loyola (Maryland) 60-48 with 11:03 left in the second half. Colgate is -10,000 on the live line (Loyola +2,800), spread -13½, total 153½.

9:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Colgate -5½, total 79½.

9:57 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colgate 38, Loyola (Maryland) 33. First-half winners: Loyola +6, over 69½. Loyola made three free throws after two fouls in the final minute to cover the first-half spread and push the total over.

9:56 a.m.: The next games are about to tip off:

— St. Bonaventure (-3, 128½, -160) vs. Virginia Commonwealth (+140), 10 a.m.

— Alabama (-6, 157, -260) vs. LSU (+220), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: The first game is already underway. Colgate holds a 27-21 lead with 5:13 left in the first half of the Patriot League final, played on Colgate’s home court in Hamilton, New York.

Four more games are coming today, followed by the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket and the opening betting lines.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by conference:

AMERICAN ATHLETIC FINAL (at Fort Worth, Texas)

— Houston (-13, 135, -1,000) vs. Cincinnati (+650), 12:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 FINAL (at Dayton, Ohio)

— St. Bonaventure (-3, 128½, -160) vs. Virginia Commonwealth (+140), 10 a.m.

BIG TEN FINAL (at Indianapolis)

— Illinois (-6, 147½, -260) vs. Ohio State (+220), 12:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE FINAL (at home site)

— Loyola (Maryland) (+450) at Colgate (-10½, 148½, -600), 9 a.m.

SEC FINAL (at Nashville, Tennessee)

— Alabama (-6, 157, -260) vs. LSU (+220), 10 a.m.

