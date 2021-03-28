MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan crushes Florida State

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball ahead of Florida State guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates in the second half of a second-round game iagainst Oklahoma n the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives between Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell, left, and Christian Bishop (13) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to a play against the Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, left, drives past Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray, right, during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Four spots remain for the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga aims to claim one of them today.

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites against No. 5 Creighton in the West Region semifinals. The winner will face the victor of the Pac-12 showdown between No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Oregon.

In the East Region, No. 1 Michigan faces a formidable test from No. 4 Florida State, and No. 2 Alabama will try to end the surprise run of No. 11 UCLA.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:24 p.m.: Alabama has an early challenge. SEC player of the year Herbert Jones picked up two quick fouls and is on the bench.

4:23 p.m.: Alabama and UCLA are tied at 7 with 15:12 left in the first half. The Crimson Tide are -265 on the live line (Bruins +210), spread -5½, total 142½.

4:13 p.m.: Michigan-Florida State player props: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson over 13½ points (14), Franz Wagner over 12½ points (13); Florida State’s M.J. Walker under 10½ points (10), Raiquan Gray under 12½ points (eight).

4:11 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Alabama (-7, 144½, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 4:15 p.m.

4:06 p.m.: Michigan was +330 at Boyd Gaming to win by 11 or more. The Wolverines were 10-1 at BetMGM to win by 16 to 20 points. Michigan also covers the alternate line of -9½ (+280).

4:05 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 76, Florida State 58. The East No. 1 seed Wolverines roll to the win and cover as 1½-point favorites, -125 ML against the No. 4 Seminoles. The game stays under 140½. Michigan will face the winner of No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight. Michigan goes over its team total of 72½; Florida State stays under 70½.

3:45 p.m.: Michigan is rolling toward the Elite Eight. The Wolverines lead 60-43 with 7:18 left in the second half and are -16½ on the live spread, total 131½. The live line has been turned off.

3:38 p.m.: Michigan cashes largest lead over 13½ points by taking a 56-41 lead with 9:48 to play. The Wolverines are -10,000 on the live line (Florida State +2,200), spread -13½, total 135½.

3:32 p.m.: Michigan continues to hold off Florida State. The Wolverines lead 50-41 with 11:19 left in the second half and are -1,050 on the live line (Seminoles +630), spread -8½, total 135½.

3:21 p.m.: Michigan leads 40-30 with 15:47 left in the second half. The Wolverines are -1,200 on the live line (Florida State +680), spread -9½, total 131½.

3:13 p.m.: The second half is underway.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -2½, total 74½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 32, Florida State 21. First-half winners: Michigan -½, under 64.

2:39 p.m.: Michigan leads 27-16 with 3:52 left in the first half. The Wolverines are -620 on the live line (Florida State +430), spread -8½, total 130½.

2:32 p.m.: Michigan leads 23-14 with 6:43 left in the first half. The Wolverines are -400 on the live line (Florida State +300), spread -7½, total 134½.

2:23 p.m.: Michigan is taking control. The Wolverines lead 17-8 with 11:25 left in the first half and are -420 on the live line (Florida State +310), spread -7½, total 138½.

2:14 p.m.: Michigan leads 9-8 with 13:28 left in the first half. The Wolverines are -164 on the live line (Florida State +134), spread -2½, total 135½.

2:07 p.m.: Michigan and Florida State are tied at 4 with 15:51 left in the first half. Michigan is -130 on the live line (Florida State +106), spread -1½, total 135½.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Michigan (-1½, 140½, -125) vs. No. 4 Florida State (+105), 2 p.m.

1:26 p.m.: Bettors are hitting Florida State and the under. Went from +2½ to +1½ and 143 to 140½.

1:17 p.m.: We’ve got a gap until Michigan and Florida State tip off at around 2 p.m. Not sure why first two games are spaced out like that.

1:06 p.m.: Gonzaga-Creighton player props: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme over 18½ points (22), Jalen Suggs under 15½ points (nine); Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski over 16½ points (19), Denzel Mahoney over 10½ points (13).

1:04 p.m.: Gonzaga was -180 at Boyd Gaming to win by 11 or more. The Bulldogs were +360 at BetMGM to win by 16 to 20 points.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65. The West No. 1 seed Bulldogs cruise to the cover as 12½-point favorites, -1,000 ML against the No. 5 Bluejays. The game stays under 159½. Gonzaga will face the winner of No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Oregon in the Elite Eight. Both teams stay under their team totals: Gonzaga 86, Creighton 73.

12:56 p.m.: Just waiting for the final buzzer to sound. Gonzaga leads Creighton 80-59 with 2:57 left in the second half. The live spread is -22½.

12:46 p.m.: Gonzaga is headed toward covering -12½. The Bulldogs lead Creighton 74-51 with 7:11 left in the second half and are -24½ on the live spread, total 152½.

12:34 p.m.: Gonzaga surges to a 62-42 lead with 11:15 left in the second half, clinching a Circa prop for the largest lead by either team over 19½ points. The Bulldogs are -20½ on the live spread, total 148½ (live line turned off).

12:25 p.m.: Gonzaga is cruising. The Bulldogs lead 51-35 with 15:52 left in the second half and are -100,000 on the live line (Creighton +3,000), spread -18½, total 151½.

12:18 p.m.: The second half is underway.

11:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -4½, total 84.

11:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Gonzaga 43, Creighton 33. First-half winners: Gonzaga -7, over 75 (barely).

11:46 a.m.: Gonzaga has extended its lead to 37-27 with 3:52 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -5,000 on the live line (Creighton +1,500), spread -15½, total 163½.

11:38 a.m.: Gonzaga is staying a step ahead. The Bulldogs lead 32-25 with 7:52 left in the first half and are -3,500 on the live line (Creighton +1,200), spread -14½, total 173½.

11:30 a.m.: The teams are getting up and down. Gonzaga leads 27-22 with 10:26 left in the first half, and the Bulldogs are -2,200 on the live line (Creighton +980), spread -13½, total 175½.

11:19 a.m.: Gonzaga wins the race to 10 points at -195 and the race to 15 at -225. The Bulldogs lead Creighton 15-9 with 15:45 left in the first half. Gonzaga is -3,000 on the live line (Bluejays +1,120), spread -15½, total 168½.

11:06 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-12½, 159½, -1,000) vs. No. 5 Creighton (+650), 11:10 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Here is the biggest line move this morning:

Gonzaga-Creighton total from 158 to 159

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

West Region

— No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65

Full-game winners: Gonzaga -12½, under 159½, Gonzaga -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Gonzaga -7, over 75 (Gonzaga 43-33)

Second-half winners: Gonzaga -4½, under 84 (Gonzaga 40-32)

— No. 6 Southern California (-2, 138, -135) vs. No. 7 Oregon (+115), 6:45 p.m.

East Region

— No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida State 58

Full-game winners: Michigan -1½, under 140½, Michigan -125 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -½, under 64 (Michigan 32-21)

Second-half winners: Michigan +2½, over 74½ (Michigan 44-37)

— No. 2 Alabama (-7, 144½, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 4:15 p.m.

