MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan State pulls small upset to advance

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrates after a three-point basket against Marquette in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate SuperBook, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) drives against Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22)during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xavier's Jerome Hunter (2) and Colby Jones (3) battle Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Xavier guard Adam Kunkel celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Xavier guard Colby Jones celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) goes over Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to pull the ball away from Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe passes between Kansas State forward David N'Guessan and guard Markquis Nowell during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) steals the ball from Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes Sunday, as eight more bids to the Sweet 16 will be handed out.

There are no No. 1 seeds taking the court today — nice going, Fairleigh Dickinson — but several notable teams are in action including No. 2 Marquette and all the No. 3 seeds (Xavier, Kansas State, Baylor and Gonzaga).

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

4:33 p.m.: FINAL. Michigan State 69, Marquette 60. The seventh-seeded Spartans used a late 10-0 run to cover as 3½-point underdogs and +150 on the money line. Tyson Walker had 22 points to lead Michigan State. No. 2 Marquette shot x from the floor and committed 16 turnovers while struggling with the physicality of Tom Izzo’s squad. The game didn’t get to the total of 139.

4:21 p.m.: It’s remarkable that Tom Izzo seems to do this every season in the tournament no matter what, and coaches like Tony Bennett and Matt Painter have their teams playing tighter than Ben Affleck’s t-shirts. Michigan State leads No. 2 Marquette 60-55 with 1:28 left.

4:15 p.m.: Marquette and Michigan State are trading 3-pointers. Michigan State leads 56-54 with 3:36 to play and is -120 on the live line (Marquette -110), spread -1½, total 127½.

4:11 p.m.: Creighton closed -2 at Westgate SuperBook.

4:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -3, total 67½.

4:05 p.m.: The late session is set to get underway.

No. 6 Creighton (-1½, 143½, -125) vs. No. 3 Baylor (+105), 4:10 p.m.

4:00 p.m.: HALFTIME. Connecticut 31, St. Mary’s 30. Tristen Newton nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the No. 4 Huskies to break the heart of St. Mary’s money-line bettors. Connecticut didn’t cover as 2½-point favorites. Aidan Mahaney drained a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to give the No. 5 Gaels the lead temporarily. The half went over the total of 58½ on Newton’s shot.

3:51 p.m.: Alex Ducas was taken to the St. Mary’s locker room with what appears to be back spasms based on the way he crumpled to the floor. Or maybe kidney stones? St. Mary’s still leads 23-22 with 3:58 until halftime. Connecticut is -190 on the live line (St. Mary’s +155), spread -3½, total 124½.

3:43 p.m.: Marquette is starting find more of a flow on offense. The Golden Eagles lead Michigan State 39-38 at the final under-16 break. Marquette is -190 on the live line (Michigan State +155), spread -3½, total 134½.

3:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s used a 7-0 to take a 17-11 lead over Connecticut at the under-12 break. St. Mary’s is -125 on the live line (UConn -105), spread -1½ (St. Mary’s), total, 128½.

3:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -3½, total 74½.

3:14 p.m.: HALFTIME. Michigan State 33, Marquette 28. The No. 7 Spartans rode a hot start to the cover as 2-point underdogs and +125 on the money line. But the Golden Eagles have to feel OK after trailing by as many as 13 points and battling foul trouble. The half stayed under the total of 64½.

3:05 p.m.: The next game is getting ready to begin.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 125½, -185), 3:10 p.m.

2:50 p.m.: Michigan State is playing excellent defense and leads 23-13 at the under-8 break. The Spartans are -220 on the live line (Marquette +180), spread -4½, total 135½.

2:41 p.m.: Slow start for Marquette. Michigan State leads 18-8 midway through the first half. Michigan State is -190 on the live line (Marquette +155), spread -4½, total 132½.

2:20 p.m.: They are underway in Columbus, Ohio.

2:14 p.m.: A Midwest barn brawl is up next.

No. 7 Michigan State (+150) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3½, 139, -170), 2:20 p.m.

2:12 p.m.: FINAL. Kansas State 75, Kentucky 69. Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson each hit 3-pointers to spark a late 8-0 run, and No. 3 Kansas State held on to win as 3-point underdogs and +145 on the money line. Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points and 18 rebounds for Kentucky, which led by as many as eight points early in the second half. Markquis Nowell of Kansas State made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to send the game over the total of 142.

2:00 p.m.: Big 3-pointers from Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson to help Kansas State take a 67-62 lead with 44.5 seconds remaining. Kansas State is -5½ on the live spread.

1:52 p.m.: Every time it appears Kentucky is ready to take control, Kansas State comes back. Kentucky leads 60-59 with 3:20 remaining. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½.

1:42 p.m.: This is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Kansas State owns a 51-50 lead over Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 132½.

1:31 p.m.: Kansas State withstood the early punch from Kentucky and it’s tied at 43 at the under-12 timeout. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 133½.

1:14 p.m.: 9-0 run for Kentucky to take a 35-31 lead. Kentucky is -260 on the live line (Kansas State +210), spread -4½, total 133½.

1:08 p.m.: The second half is set to begin.

12:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -2, total 76.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas State 29, Kentucky 26. Third-seeded Kansas State recovered from an early eight-point deficit and closed the half on a 12-4 to cover as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. The half stayed under the total of 66.

12:33 p.m.: Kansas State appears to have settled down and is chipping away at the lead. Kentucky leads 22-19 and is -190 on the live line (Kansas State +155), spread -4½, total 129½.

12:21 p.m.: Kansas State needs to find some offense soon. Kentucky leads 17-11 at the under-8 and is -240 on the live line (Kansas State +195), spread -5½, total 131½.

12:11 p.m.: Kentucky is off to a good start behind Oscar Tshiebwe and leads Kansas State 14-7 at the under-12. Kentucky is -280 on the live line (Kansas State +225), spread -7½, total 136½.

11:55 a.m.: Kentucky closes -3 at the Westgate SuperBook. The second game is underway.

11:32 a.m.: Bettors are backing the Wildcats in the next game. Kentucky, to be specific.

No. 6 Kentucky (-3½, 142, -165) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+145), 11:55 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL. Xavier 84, Pittsburgh 73. All five starters scored in double figures for the No. 3 Musketeers, who covered as 5-point favorites. Xavier finished with 22 assists on 30 made field goals and will play Texas in the Sweet 16. The total of 147½ got there without an issue.

BOUM GOES THE DYNAMITE 💥 Souley Boum just took on 4 Pitt defenders for the bucket 🪣#MarchMadness @XavierMBB pic.twitter.com/p0RDKSSLQo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

11:02 a.m.: That closing total of 147½ is in doubt after all. Xavier leads 74-60 with 3:18 remaining.

10:55 a.m.: Favorite and over appears to be in good shape. Xavier leads 74-54 with a little more than seven minutes to go.

10:38 a.m.: Pittsburgh is yet to make a run in the second half. Xavier leads 60-44 at the under-12. Xavier is -10,000 on the live line (Pittsburgh +2500), spread -14½, total 151½.

10:27 a.m.: Xavier leads 43-30 with 16 minutes remaining and is -2500 on the live line (Pittsburgh +1100), spread -12½, total 155½.

10:19 a.m.: The second half is underway.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -2, total 79½.

10:02 a.m.: Sure, why not?

MASSIVE PRINCETON TITLE BET JUST IN 😱 An Illinois bettor put $2K on Princeton (200-1) to win the NCAA Tournament. Potential win: $400,000 pic.twitter.com/KZnSoBzFGs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 19, 2023

9:58 a.m.: HALFTIME. Xavier 48, Pittsburgh 34. Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and the hot-shooting Musketeers easily covered as 3-point favorites. The half sailed over the nice total of 69.

9:50 a.m.: The first-half over cashes. Xavier leads Pittsburgh 42-28 at the under-4 break and is -1300 on the live line (Pitt +750), spread -12½, total 160½.

9:37 a.m.: Xavier continues to attack inside and leads Pittsburgh 30-24 at the under-8 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 162½.

.@XavierMBB continues their run and extends the lead to 10 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/W4rJh2gKYb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

9:26 a.m.: Xavier is on a 7-0 run and leads Pittsburgh 21-15 at the under-12 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 153½.

9:20 a.m.: Pitt cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

9:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh and Xavier tied 9-9 at the first media break. Pitt was +115 on the first team to 10 points prop, while Xavier was -135. The Panthers get the ball when play resumes.

9:10 a.m.: And away we go.

8:58 a.m.: A little movement so far this morning.

— Pittsburgh-Xavier total 147 from 148

— Miami-Indiana total 144½ from 144

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+190) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-5, 148, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 6 Kentucky (-2½, 143½, -150) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+130), 11:40 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan State (+140) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3, 139, -160), 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 126, -185), 3:10 p.m.

No. 6 Creighton (-110) vs. No. 3 Baylor (Pick, 144, -110), 11:40 a.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 4:45 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2, 144½, -135), 5:40 p.m.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+165) vs. Gonzaga (-4, 153½, -185), 6:40 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.