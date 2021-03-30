MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Michigan up early on UCLA

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Two down, two to go.

Baylor and Houston claimed spots in the Final Four on Monday, and the last two berths will be decided today. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga faces its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament so far against No. 6 Southern California in the West Region final, then East No. 1 Michigan tries to end the unlikely run of No. 11 UCLA.

This is the first time Gonzaga has been favored by only single digits all tournament.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

7:32 p.m.: Tight game in the first half. Michigan leads 17-16 with 3:40 left before halftime. The Wolverines are -250 on the live line (UCLA +198), spread -4½, total 116½.

7:30 p.m.: The Stanford women are coming back, but Louisville clings to a 50-48 lead going to the fourth quarter. Stanford is -186 on the live line (Louisville +146).

7:19 p.m.: Michigan wins the race to 10 points at -140 and the race to 15 at -155. The Wolverines lead 15-12 with 7:38 left in the first half and are -420 on the live line (UCLA +310), spread -7½, total 124½.

7:11 p.m.: Michigan leads 8-4 with 11:55 left in the first half. The Wolverines are -430 on the live line (UCLA +320), spread -7½, total 122½.

7:03 p.m.: Slow start. UCLA leads Michigan 4-2 with 15:54 left in the first half. Michigan is -205 on the live line (Bruins +164), spread -4½, total 129½.

6:54 p.m.: The last game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Michigan (-6½, 136½, -310) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+260), 6:57 p.m.

6:51 p.m.: There’s an upset brewing in the second women’s game. No. 2 seed Louisville leads No. 1 Stanford 38-26 at halftime. First-half winners: Louisville +5½, over 62½, Louisville +275 ML. Second-half line: Stanford -9, total 71½.

6:25 p.m.: The total number of 3-pointers in the game was under 15 (11, seven by Gonzaga, four by USC).

6:24 p.m.: Gonzaga-USC player props: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert over 17½ points (18), Drew Timme over 18½ points (23), Jalen Suggs over 14½ points (18), Joel Ayayi under 12½ points (9); USC’s Evan Mobley over 15½ points (17), Tahj Eaddy under 13½ points (11), Isaiah Mobley over 10½ points (19), Drew Peterson over 8½ points (13).

6:20 p.m.: Gonzaga was +110 to win by 11 or more. The Bulldogs were 5-1 at BetMGM to win by 16 to 20 points. Gonzaga also covers the alternate line of -14½ (+220). The largest lead of the game was over 16½ points.

6:17 p.m.: FINAL: Gonzaga 85, Southern California 66. The West No. 1 seed Bulldogs jump out to a big lead and cruise to the cover as 8½-point favorites, -450 ML against the No. 6 Trojans. The game stays under 152½. Gonzaga will face the winner of East No. 1 Michigan and No. 11 UCLA in the Final Four. Gonzaga goes over its team total of 80½ with a 3-pointer in the final minute; USC stays under 72.

6:06 p.m.: No late rally coming from USC. Gonzaga leads 78-58 with 3:45 left in the second half. Gonzaga is going to cover -8½. The question is whether the game can still sneak over the total of 152½.

5:58 p.m.: An update on the referee who collapsed from The Associated Press (full story here):

Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Smith had just set up on the baseline as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

He stayed down for about five minutes, and then was able to stand up and move to a nearby stretcher. He was alert and sitting up with his arms crossed as he was taken off the court.

On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said Smith was feeling “lightheaded,” leading to the fall. He said Smith was being treated by trainers in the locker room and is stable.

5:50 p.m.: WOMEN’S FINAL: South Carolina 62, Texas 34. The No. 1 seed Gamecocks dominate as 8½-point favorites, -400 ML against the No. 6 Longhorns. The game stays well under 129½ with only 10 points in the fourth quarter (zero by Texas). South Carolina advances to the Final Four.

5:48 p.m.: Gonzaga is on cruise control. The Bulldogs lead 64-43 with 11:06 left in the second half and are -20½ on the live spread, total 151½ (live line turned off).

5:40 p.m.: Gonzaga leads 58-39 with 14:13 left in the second half. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (USC +3,000), spread -18½, total 151½.

5:27 p.m.: The second half is underway.

5:08 p.m.: Second-half line: USC PK (-120), total 80.

5:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Gonzaga 49, USC 30. First-half winners: Gonzaga -5, over 72.

4:55 p.m.: A little run by USC cuts the deficit to 36-23 with 4:25 left in the first half. Gonzaga is -4,000 on the live line (USC +1,260), spread -15½, total 153½.

4:48 p.m.: In the first women’s game, South Carolina leads Texas 37-22 at halftime. First-half winners: Gamecocks -4½, under 60½. Second-half line: South Carolina -1, total 69.

4:47 p.m.: Gonzaga leads 29-15 with 7:48 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -5,000 on the live line (USC +1,500), spread -17½, total 154½.

4:40 p.m.: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme already has 13 points, well on the way to his prop total of 18½.

4:39 p.m.: Gonzaga is rolling. The Bulldogs lead 23-8 with 11:28 left in the first half and are -5,000 on the live line (USC +1,500), spread -17½, total 149½.

4:34 p.m.: Gonzaga is destroying USC early. The Bulldogs lead 17-4 with 14:27 left in the first half. They won the race to 10 points at -155 and the race to 15 at -170.

4:33 p.m.: The official appears alert as he is taken off on a stretcher. The game has resumed.

4:28 p.m.: An official collapsed and is being attended to. The game is delayed.

4:26 p.m.: Gonzaga leads 11-4 with 15:44 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -1,050 on the live line (USC +630), spread -12½, total 152½.

4:19 p.m.: All Gonzaga to start. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 18:03 left in the first half. The first made field goal was a 2-point shot (-345).

4:10 p.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-8½, 152½, -450) vs. No. 6 Southern California (+375), 4:15 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Gonzaga still -8½

Gonzaga-USC total from 153½ to 152½

Michigan still -6½

Michigan-UCLA total from 135½ to 136

