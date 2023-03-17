MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson pulls stunner

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s March Madness blog.

There are 16 games Friday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. Purdue is the lone No. 1 seed taking the court and is a heavy favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

6:08 p.m.: FINAL. Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58. Sean Moore had 19 points, and the No. 16 Knights shocked the top-seeded Boilermakers as 23-point underdogs and +2,000 on the money line. Fairleigh Dickinson is the second No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament first-round game. Purdue airballed a 3-point attempt with eight seconds remaining that would have tied the score at 61, and Demetre Roberts hit two free throws to seal the upset. The game stayed under the total of 146.

5:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -2½, total 76½.

5:52 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson nails a 3-pointer and is on the verge of a massive upset. The Knights lead top-seeded Purdue 61-56 with 1:03 left and are -800 on the live line (Purdue +525).

5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Drake 30, Miami 25. The Bulldogs held the fifth-seeded Hurricanes to 23.3 percent shooting and covered as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. Miami’s Isaiah Wong, the ACC Player of the Year, was held without a point. The game stayed under the total of 68½.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -8½, total 81½.

5:38 p.m.: Purdue is trailing a team that lost the NEC championship game and is in the NCAA Tournament only because Merrimack is ineligible from participating in the postseason as it transitions from Division II status.

5:29 p.m.: Purdue can’t shake Fairleigh Dickinson, and the top-seeded Boilermakers trail 52-50 at the final under-8 timeout. Purdue is -280 on the live line (Fairleigh Dickinson +225), spread -4½, total 134½.

5:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. Gonzaga 40, Grand Canyon 36. The No. 3 seed Bulldogs heated up in the final six minutes, but couldn’t cover as 9-point favorites. The half went over the total of 72 thanks to a late surge from both teams.

5:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -1, total 75.

5:06 p.m.: Gonzaga bettors are starting to get a bit uncomfortable. The Zags trail Grand Canyon 23-17 at the under-8 timeout. Gonzaga is -550 on the live line (Grand Canyon +420), spread -9½, total 152½.

5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kentucky 38, Providence 31. The sixth-seeded Wildcats used a late 10-0 run to cover as 2-point favorites. The half went over the total of 65½ on a basket by Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin with 32 seconds remaining.

4:51 p.m.: Providence is giving Kentucky a battle. The Wildcats lead 30-25 at the 2:17 mark of the first half and are -400 on the live line (Providence +300), spread -7½, total 138½.

4:50 p.m.: Drake is a popular public ’dog.

Drake (+125) vs. Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:55 p.m.

4:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -13, total 75½.

4:40 p.m.: HALFTIME. Fairleigh Dickinson 32, Purdue 31. Demetre Roberts hit the go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left for the Knights, who covered as 13½-point underdogs and cashed at +800 on the money line. The Boilermakers showed why many believe they are the most vulnerable of the No. 1 seeds, going 2-for-11 from 3-point range. The half stayed under the total of 70.

Demetre Roberts goes right at Zach Edey for the layup 🔥 FDU takes the lead into halftime 👀#MarchMadness @FDUKnightsMBB pic.twitter.com/pgknKnxjSb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

4:31 p.m.: Late under money showing up.

Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. Gonzaga (-15½, 153½, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: David Jenkins plays for Purdue? Oh.

4:08 p.m.: Another good 6-11 matchup is on-deck.

Providence (+165) vs. Kentucky (-4½, 142, -185), 4:13 p.m.

3:55 p.m.: Favorites are 6-2 against the spread so far.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL. Connecticut 87, Iona 63. The fourth-seeded Huskies wore down the Gaels after trailing at halftime and covered going away as 9½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 141. Was this Rick Pitino’s last game at Iona?

3:44 p.m.: The evening session is ready to begin with the final top seed taking the floor.

Fairleigh Dickinson (+2,000) vs. Purdue (-23, 146, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

3:00 p.m.: FINAL. Creighton 72, North Carolina State 63. The No. 6 Bluejays closed on a 7-2 spurt to get the cover as 5½-point favorites. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 31 points. The game stayed under the total of 148½ after a 54-point first half.

HUGE bucket for Creighton 💪 They take an 8-point lead with just over a minute to go 🔥#MarchMadness @BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/FHgTivX9kS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

2:55 p.m.: FINAL. Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41. The 11th-seeded Panthers jumped out to a 20-point lead and never looked back while covering as 4-point underdogs and +165 on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 131 as the Cyclones endured a sorry showing on offense under former UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger.

2:41 p.m.: North Carolina State is hanging around, down 56-53 to Creighton with 5:30 left. Creighton is -550 on the live line (NC State +400), spread -4½.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME. Iona 39, Connecticut 37. The 13th-seeded Gaels weren’t intimidated by one of the trendy picks to win the national title and covered as 5½-point underdogs and +240 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 64½.

2:10 p.m.: Back and forth between Connecticut and Iona. The Huskies lead 23-19 midway through the first half and -550 on the live line (Iona +400), spread -9½, total 150½.

1:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Creighton -3, total 78½.

1:51 p.m.: Pittsburgh-Iowa State second-half total now 70½.

1:49 p.m.: FINAL. Marquette 78, Vermont 61. The second-seeded Golden Eagles were never in danger and covered the 10½-point number. The game went over the total of 141½.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -5, total 71,

1:45 p.m.: HALFTIME. Creighton 28, North Carolina State 26. The Bluejays missed their final 12 attempts from 3-point range, including one in the final 20 seconds, and didn’t cover as 2½-point favorites. The first stayed never threatened the total of 69½.

1:42 p.m.: The final game of the early session is set to tip off. Pitino vs. Hurley.

Iona (+375) vs. Connecticut (-9½, 141, -450), 1:48 p.m.

1:39 p.m.: HALFTIME. Pittsburgh 30, Iowa State 23. The 11th-seeded Panthers roared to a 22-2 lead and covered as 2½-point underdogs and +150 on the money line. The first half stayed under the total of 59½.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL. Saint Mary’s 63, VCU 51. The fifth-seeded Gaels turned up their defense in the second half and covered with ease as 4½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 124½, as VCU went cold from the floor in the final 8 minutes.

12:55 p.m.: Pittsburgh is out to an 18-2 lead over Iowa State with 12:12 to go in the first half. The Panthers are now -280 on the live line (Iowa State +225), spread -6½, total 131½.

12:54 p.m.: Bettors seem to like the Bluejays.

North Carolina State (+195) vs. Creighton (-5½, 148½, -230), 12:56 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -2½, total 75.

12:39 p.m.: HALFTIME. Marquette 39, Vermont 30. The Golden Eagles forced a pair of turnovers in the final minute to secure the cover as 6-point favorites. The half went over the total of 65.

12:25 p.m.: Rebels fans probably aren’t rooting for T.J. Otzelberger.

Pittsburgh (+175) vs. Iowa State (-4½, 131, -200), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL. Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56. The third-seeded Bears shot 56 percent from the field and pulled away in the second half to cover as 10½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 141.

12:06 p.m.: Second-half line: St. Mary’s -2½, total 66½.

12:01 p.m.: Baylor is starting to assert itself and leads UC Santa Barbara 59-51 with 9:28 left in the second half. The Bears are -1100 on the live line (UCSB +650), spread -9½, total 147½.

11:57 a.m.: FINAL. Xavier 72, Kennesaw State 67. The third-seeded Musketeers rallied from a double-digit deficit to avoid the upset, but didn’t cover as 12-point favorites. Kennesaw State led 61-48 midway through the second half and had a chance for the go-ahead basket in the final seconds but a layup was blocked. The game stayed under the total of 152.

11:51 a.m.: HALFTIME. St. Mary’s 29, VCU 28. The Gaels struggled from the field and were unable to cover as 2-point favorites. The first half went over the total of 56½.

11:47 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off.

Vermont (+450) vs. Marquette (-10½, 141½, -600), 11:51 a.m.

11:32 a.m.: Xavier on a 14-0 run and has regained the lead 62-61. The Musketeers are -300 on the live line (Kennesaw State +240), spread -3½.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -6½, total 75.

11:21 a.m.: Upset alert as Kennesaw State has pushed its lead to 61-51 with 9:04 left. Kennesaw State is -300 on the live line (Xavier +240), spread -4½, total 151½.

11:18 a.m.: FINAL. Michigan State 72, USC 62. The seventh-seeded Spartans used a 13-2 midway through the second half to take control and covered as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 136½ when Michigan State missed a free throw and the Trojans couldn’t convert an open layup with 20 seconds left.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME. UC Santa Barbara 36, Baylor 35. The Gauchos shot 61.5 percent from the floor and covered as 6-point underdogs and +280 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 65.

10:58 a.m.: A couple of mid-majors are up next.

Virginia Commonwealth (+170) vs. St. Mary’s (-4½, 124½, -190), 11 a.m.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Xavier -9½, total 83.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME. Kennesaw State 43, Xavier 36. The No. 14 seed Owls shot 53.1 percent from the field and closed on a 9-2 spurt to cover as 7-point underdogs and +325 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 71.

10:23 a.m.: Jim Rome’s favorite team is set to take the court. This line hasn’t budged.

UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

10:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -1½, total 74.

10:06 a.m.: Xavier has cooled off after a hot start and Kennesaw State leads 25-23 with 9:30 to go until halftime. Xavier is -450 on the live line (Kennesaw State +340), spread -8½, total 162½.

10:01 a.m.: HALFTIME. Southern California 34, Michigan State 34. A.J. Hoggard hit a floater for the Spartans just before the buzzer to spoil the first-half money-line cash on the underdog. USC was +120. The first half went over the total of 61½.

9:38 a.m.: It’s all Michigan State so far. The Spartans lead 24-13 at the 8:51 mark of the first half and are -450 on the live line (USC +340), spread -8½, total 137½.

9:36 a.m.: The next game is getting set to tip off.

Kennesaw State (+550) vs. Xavier (-12, 152, -800), 9:40 a.m.

9:25 a.m.: Michigan State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -125. The Spartans are off to an early 11-6 lead over USC.

9:15 a.m.: Michigan State closed -2½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:07 a.m.: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The first game is about to get underway.

8:40 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 10 Southern California (+120) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2, 136, -140), 9:15 a.m.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+550) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-12½, 152½, -800), 9:40 a.m.

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. No. 3 Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth (+165) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (-4, 123, -185), 11 a.m.

No. 15 Vermont (+450) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-10½, 142½, -600), 11:45 a.m.

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+175) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5, 131½, -200), 12:10 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina State (+190) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-5, 148½, -220), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iona (+400) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-9½, 141½, -500), 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+2000) vs. No. 1 Purdue (-23, 146½, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

No. 11 Providence (+170) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (-4½, 143½, -190), 4:10 p.m.

No. 12 Drake (+125) vs. No. 5 Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:25 p.m.

No. 14 Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (-15½, 155, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+110) vs. No. 8 Memphis (-2, 152, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Montana State (+310) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-7½, 140, -370), 6:40 p.m.

No. 13 Kent State (+165) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4½, 140½, -185), 6:55 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State (+190) vs. No. 6 Texas Christian (-5, 142, -220), 7:05 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.