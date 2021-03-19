MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Oral Roberts scores upset; Loyola covers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu (11) is tied up by Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida guard Tre Mann (1) draws the charge from Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Colgate's Jordan Burns (1) puts up a shot against Arkansas's Jaylin Williams (10) during the first half of a first round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Colgate's Jack Ferguson (13) makes a pass against Arkansas' Jaylin Williams (10) during the first half of a first round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne (4), center, is trapped by Florida guards Tyree Appleby (22) and Noah Locke (10) in the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3), left, is trapped along the baseline by Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton (2) and forward Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor (0) goes up for a shot between Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14), Duane Washington Jr. (4) and Zed Key (23) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

March Madness is back.

Last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so bettors have had to wait almost two years to let bets fly on college basketball’s biggest event.

There are 16 games today in the first day of the first round, including those involving top seeds Baylor and Illinois.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:23 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7, 138½, -340) vs. No. 13 Liberty (+280), 3:25 p.m.

3:13 p.m.: FINAL: Loyola-Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60. The No. 8 seed Ramblers cover as 5½-point favorites, -250 ML against the No. 9 Yellow Jackets. The game goes over 124½. Loyola will face No. 1 Illinois in the second round. The Ramblers were +185 to win by 11 or more.

2:49 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago is trying to finish off Georgia Tech. The Ramblers lead 53-47 with 7:47 remaining and are -800 on the live line (Georgia Tech +520), spread -7½, total 128½.

2:46 p.m.: Ohio State under 2½ wins cashes at -140. Ohio State won’t make the Sweet 16 cashes at +180. Losses by Michigan State and Ohio State also deal a big blow to Big Ten over 15½ wins.

2:36 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 79, Hartford 55. The No. 16 Hawks score late to cover as 25½-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Bears advance at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 138½. Baylor will face the winner of No. 8 North Carolina and No. 9 Wisconsin in the second round.

2:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -9, total 69.

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 33, Tennessee 19. First-half winners: Oregon State +4½, under 60½, Oregon State +200 ML.

2:18 p.m.: FINAL: Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72. The No. 15 seed Golden Eagles stun the No. 2 Buckeyes as 14½-point underdogs, +950 ML. Oral Roberts was 12-1 for much of the week. The game stays under 156½. Oral Roberts will play No. 7 Florida in the second round.

No. 2 Ohio State (-14½, 156½, -1,800) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+950), noon

2:03 p.m.: Ohio State and Oral Roberts are going to overtime tied at 64.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Loyola -1½, total 66.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola-Chicago 30, Georgia Tech 25. First-half winners: Loyola -3, under 57½.

1:35 p.m.: Oral Roberts leads Ohio State 53-50 with 7:46 left in the second half. Ohio State is still -150 on the live line (Oral +122), spread -1½, total 138½.

1:28 p.m.: Oral Roberts is still leading Ohio State, 49-45 with 11:30 left in the second half.

1:27 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 5 Tennessee (-8½, 130½, -420) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+350), 1:30 p.m.

1:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -11, total 73½.

1:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 37, Hartford 21. First-half winners: Baylor -15, under 65½. The Bears made a late push to cover the first-half spread.

1:13 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (-5½, 124½, -250) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (+210), 1:15 p.m.

12:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -10, total 82½.

12:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oral Roberts 36, Ohio State 33. First-half winners: Oral Roberts +9, under 75, Oral Roberts +500 ML.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53. The No. 6 seed Red Raiders pull away in the second half to cover as 4-point favorites, -190 ML against the No. 11 Aggies. The game stays under 129½. Texas Tech will face No. 3 Arkansas in the second round. Texas Tech was +240 to win by 11 or more.

12:27 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 1 Baylor (-25½, 138½, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Hartford (+2,500), 12:30 p.m.

12:15 p.m.: Texas Tech has controlled the second half and leads Utah State 43-35 with 11:42 left in the second half. The Red Raiders are -1,600 on the live line (Aggies +820), spread -8½, total 118½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 78, Drexel 49. The No. 1 seed Illini roll to the cover as 22-point favorites, -5,000 ML against the No. 16 Dragons. The game stays under 143. Illinois will face the winner of No. 8 Loyola-Chicago and No. 9 Georgia Tech in the second round.

12:01 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 85, Colgate 68. The No. 3 seed Razorbacks pull away to cover as 8½-point underdogs, -410 ML against the No. 14 Raiders. The game stays under 160½. Arkansas will face the winner of No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 11 Utah State in the second round. Arkansas was +115 to win by 11 or more points.

11:57 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 2 Ohio State (-14½, 156½, -1,800) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+950), noon

11:54 a.m.: FINAL: Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70 (OT). The No. 7 seed Gators win outright in overtime as 1½-point underdogs, +105 ML against the No. 10 Hokies. The game goes over 135 in OT after being at 128 in regulation. Florida will face the winner of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 15 Oral Roberts in the second round. Florida was 4-1 to win by one to five points at Boyd Gaming.

11:43 a.m.: Arkansas finally has breathing room and could be in position to cover. The Razorbacks (-8½) lead Colgate 73-60 with 3:40 left in the second half.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas Tech -4, total 67½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 26, Texas Tech 23. First-half winners: Utah State +2, under 60, Utah State +140 ML.

11:36 a.m.: Florida and Virginia Tech are going to overtime tied at 64. Florida missed two free throws that would have sealed the game with seven seconds left. The shooter missed both, and the Hokies hit a 3 to tie with 1.7 seconds left.

11:20 a.m.: Texas Tech finally wins the race to 15 at -135 as the Red Raiders take a 17-12 lead on Utah State with 6:47 left in the second half.

11:13 a.m.: Florida has rallied to take a 56-52 lead over Virginia Tech with 3:40 left in the game. The Gators are -400 on the live line (Hokies +300), spread -3½.

11:03 a.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -8, total 74½.

11:01 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 39, Drexel 21. First-half winners: Illinois -13, under 68.

10:55 a.m.: Utah State wins the race to 10 at +105, leading Texas Tech 10-5 with 14:39 left in the first half.

10:52 a.m.: Virginia Tech continues to hold off Florida. The Hokies lead 44-40 with 11:52 left in the second half and are -265 on the live line (Florida +210), spread -3½, total 129½.

10:44 a.m.: Leading by three at halftime, Arkansas is now -520 on the live line (Colgate +390), spread -7½, total 153½.

10:43 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4, 129½, -190) vs. No. 11 Utah State (+170), 10:45 a.m.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -5, total 83½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 36, Colgate 33. First-half winners: Colgate +4½, under 76½. A disastrous end to the half for Colgate, as Arkansas goes on a 17-0 run to erase a 14-point deficit and take the lead. Bad beat for Colgate first-half money-line bettors +210.

10:34 a.m.: No surprise, but top seed Illinois wins the race to 10 at -290 and race to 15 at -400, leading 17-8 in the early going.

10:26 a.m.: Colgate is favored now. The Raiders lead Arkansas 33-23 with 3:31 left in the first half and are -170 on the live line (Razorbacks +138), spread -3½, total 154½.

10:13 a.m.: Colgate has jumped on Arkansas. The Raiders lead 25-17 with 7:55 left in the first half, but the Razorbacks are still favored at -144 on the live line (Colgate +118), spread -2½, total 157½.

10:11 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 1 Illinois (-22, 143, -5,000) vs. No. 16 Drexel (+1,500), 10:15 a.m.

10:07 a.m.: Colgate wins the race to 15 at +135, taking a 15-12 lead with 11:11 left in the first half.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 71½.

10:04 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 33, Florida 27. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 63.

9:59 a.m.: Arkansas wins the race to 10 at -140, taking a 10-9 lead with about 14 minutes left in the first half.

9:54 a.m.: Florida has closed the gap. Virginia Tech still leads 26-25 with 3:25 left in the first half. The Hokies are -178 on the live line (Florida +144), spread -3½, total 136½.

9:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia Tech hits a 3 to win the race to 15 at -110. The Hokies lead 16-10 with 11:15 left in the first half and are -260 on the live line (Florida +205), spread -5½, total 134½.

9:23 a.m.: Circa Sports has props on the first team to score 10 points in a game and the first to score 15. Virginia Tech wins the race to 10 in the opener at -110, leading 10-6 with 14:39 left in the first half. The Hokies are -215 on the live line (Florida +172), spread -4½, total 135½.

9:10 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Virginia Tech from PK to -1½

Texas Tech-Utah State total from 131 to 129½

West Virginia-Morehead State total from 137½ to 136

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by region (all games played in Indianapolis):

South Region

No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.

No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4, 129½, -190) vs. No. 11 Utah State (+170), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 Ohio State (-14½, 156½, -1,800) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+950), noon

No. 1 Baylor (-25½, 138½, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Hartford (+2,500), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina (-2, 136½, -135) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+115), 4:10 p.m.

No. 4 Purdue (-7, 124½, -310) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+260), 4:25 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova (-6½, 143½, -265) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (+225), 6:57 p.m.

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois (-22, 143, -5,000) vs. No. 16 Drexel (+1,500), 10:15 a.m.

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (-5½, 124½, -250) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (+210), 1:15 p.m.

No. 5 Tennessee (-8½, 130½, -420) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+350), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7, 138½, -340) vs. No. 13 Liberty (+280), 3:25 p.m.

No. 2 Houston (-20, 134½, -4,000) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (+1,400), 4:15 p.m.

No. 7 Clemson (+115) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (-2, 125½, -135), 6:20 p.m.

No. 6 San Diego State (-3, 138½, -155) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+135), 6:40 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia (-13, 136, -1,000) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (+650), 6:50 p.m.

