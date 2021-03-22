MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Oregon headed to upset of Iowa

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) dunks on Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UCLA basketball players celebrate their win over BYU after a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Pac-12’s performance has been one of the surprises of the NCAA Tournament so far.

The conference’s five entrants are undefeated in the Big Dance, and all have a reasonable shot to advance to the Sweet 16. Oregon State already clinched a berth Sunday. Southern California and UCLA are favored to join the Beavers on Monday, and Colorado is only a slight underdog to Florida State. Oregon has the toughest test, against No. 2 seed Iowa.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also try to claim their spots in the Sweet 16.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:57 a.m.: No late Iowa run. Oregon leads 84-66 with 6:42 left in the second half. The Ducks are -100,000 on the live line (Hawkeyes +3,000), spread -15½, total 178½.

10:46 a.m.: Another Big Ten team is about to bite the dust. Oregon leads Iowa 75-57 with 11:50 left in the second half. The Ducks are -5,000 on the live line (Iowa +1,500), spread -14½, total 182½.

10:37 a.m.: Oregon remains in control. The Ducks lead Iowa 67-57 with 14:40 left in the second half and are -375 on the live line (Hawkeyes +285), spread -6½, total 185½.

10:30 a.m.: Oregon cashes the prop for largest lead by any team over 14½ points, leading 67-51 with 17:44 left in the second half.

10:07 a.m.: Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi and Iowa’s Luka Garza are well on their way to hitting their points props — not surprising in this high-scoring game. Omoruyi has 10 points (prop total 15), and Garza already has 22 (prop 23½).

10:02 a.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -5½, total 82.

10 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 56, Iowa 46. First-half winners: Oregon +2½, over 71½, Oregon +150 ML.

9:39 a.m.: It’s a tight offensive showcase in the first half. Iowa and Oregon are tied at 36 with 6:16 left in the first half. Iowa is -180 on the live line (Oregon +146), spread -3½, 178½.

9:27 a.m.: Oregon leads 21-19 with 11:42 left in the first half. Iowa is -172 on the live line (Oregon +140), spread -3½, total 164½.

9:23 a.m.: Oregon also wins the race to 15 at +120, leading 17-13.

9:19 a.m.: Oregon hits the prop on the first team to score 10 points at +105 and leads Iowa 12-11 with 14:51 left in the first half. Iowa is -220 on the live line (Ducks +176), spread -4½, total 157½.

9:05 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Iowa (-5, 150, -215) vs. No. 7 Oregon (+185), 9:10 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Iowa-Oregon total from 147½ to 150

UCLA-Abilene Christian total from 132 to 133

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by region:

WEST REGION

— No. 2 Iowa (-5, 150, -215) vs. No. 7 Oregon (+185), 9:10 a.m.

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-14½, 154½, -1,600) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (+900), 11:40 a.m.

— No. 5 Creighton (-5½, 148½, -220) vs. No. 13 Ohio (+190), 3:10 p.m.

— No. 3 Kansas (+100) vs. No. 6 Southern California (-1, 134½, -120), 6:40 p.m.

EAST REGION

— No. 11 UCLA (-5, 133, -215) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (+185), 2:15 p.m.

— No. 1 Michigan (-5, 148½, -215) vs. No. 8 LSU (+185), 4:10 p.m.

— No. 4 Florida State (-1½, 140½, -125) vs. No. 5 Colorado (+105), 4:45 p.m.

— No. 2 Alabama (-5½, 138½, -250) vs. No. 10 Maryland (+210), 5:45 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.