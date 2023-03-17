MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Pain for USC 1st half money-line bettors

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Southern California guard Tre White (22) drives on Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) gets a dunk against Southern California in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

March Madness logos adorn seats at a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There are 16 games Friday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. Purdue is the lone No. 1 seed taking the court and is a heavy favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

10:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -1½, total 74.

10:06 a.m.: Xavier has cooled off after a hot start and Kennesaw State leads 25-23 with 9:30 to go until halftime. Xavier is -450 on the live line (Kennesaw State +340), spread -8½, total 162½.

10:01 a.m.: HALFTIME. Southern California 34, Michigan State 34. A.J. Hoggard hit a floater for the Spartans just before the buzzer to spoil the first-half money-line cash on the underdog. USC was +120. The first half went over the total of 61½.

9:38 a.m.: It’s all Michigan State so far. The Spartans lead 24-13 at the 8:51 mark of the first half and are -450 on the live line (USC +340), spread -8½, total 137½.

9:36 a.m.: The next game is getting set to tip off.

Kennesaw State (+550) vs. Xavier (-12, 152, -800), 9:40 a.m.

9:25 a.m.: Michigan State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -125. The Spartans are off to an early 11-6 lead over USC.

9:15 a.m.: Michigan State closed -2½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:07 a.m.: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The first game is about to get underway.

8:40 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 10 Southern California (+120) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2, 136, -140), 9:15 a.m.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+550) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-12½, 152½, -800), 9:40 a.m.

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. No. 3 Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth (+165) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (-4, 123, -185), 11 a.m.

No. 15 Vermont (+450) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-10½, 142½, -600), 11:45 a.m.

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+175) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5, 131½, -200), 12:10 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina State (+190) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-5, 148½, -220), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iona (+400) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-9½, 141½, -500), 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+2000) vs. No. 1 Purdue (-23, 146½, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

No. 11 Providence (+170) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (-4½, 143½, -190), 4:10 p.m.

No. 12 Drake (+125) vs. No. 5 Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:25 p.m.

No. 14 Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (-15½, 155, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+110) vs. No. 8 Memphis (-2, 152, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Montana State (+310) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-7½, 140, -370), 6:40 p.m.

No. 13 Kent State (+165) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4½, 140½, -185), 6:55 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State (+190) vs. No. 6 Texas Christian (-5, 142, -220), 7:05 p.m.

