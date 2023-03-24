MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: San Diego State upsets No. 1 Alabama

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) celebrates a win over Alabama in the second half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 71-64. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) reacts after being called for a fopul against Alabama in the second half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. An estimated 68 million Americans are expected to place bets on this years NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And with a recent explosion in legalized online sports gambling across the United States, the opportunities to bet on this year’s bracket will reach far beyond your office pool. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) vie for a loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) moves against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) battles for the ball against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) moves the ball against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) and Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) battle for a loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Miami guard Nijel Pack and Houston forward J'Wan Roberts vie for the ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Houston guard Tramon Mark shoots over Miami guard Isaiah Wong in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Miami forward Norchad Omier blocks a shot by Houston forward J'Wan Roberts in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) runs into San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) moves the ball againmst San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Four more bids to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will be decided today, as both remaining No. 1 seeds take the court.

In the South Region, No. 5 San Diego State carries the Mountain West banner against top-seeded Alabama. Then, Cinderella Princeton, the No. 15 seed, faces No. 6 Creighton in the nightcap.

In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Houston battles fifth-seeded Miami, followed by third-seeded Xavier against No. 2 Texas.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:10 p.m.: Miami continues to slice and dice the Houston pressure. The Hurricanes lead 80-67 with 2:58 left and are -5000 on the live line (Houston +1600), spread -10½

6:05 p.m.: Houston is self destructing, to the dismay of Jim Nantz. Miami leads 74-60 with six minutes remaining. Miami is -2500 on the live line (Houston +1100), spread -10½.

5:55 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 San Diego State 71, No. 1 Alabama 64. Darrion Trammell finished with 21 points, and the Aztecs advaned to the Elite Eight with the upset as 7-point underdogs and +280 on the money line.

The Crimson Tide, the top overall seed in the tournament, shot 32.4 percent from the field (3-for-27 from 3-point range) as San Diego State finished with eight blocked shots and nine steals. The game stayed under the closing total of 137 as San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah missed two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining and Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s late 3-pointer didn’t fall, either.

5:49 p.m.: Miami has its largest lead over Houston at 65-53 with 11 minutes remaining. Miami is -1000 on the live line (Houston +625), spread -9½, total 162½.

5:45 p.m.: San Diego State is clinging to a 66-62 lead in the final minute. San Diego State is -1200 on the live line (Alabama +700), spread -4½.

5:31 p.m.: San Diego State’s continues to frustrate top-seeded Alabama and leads 60-53 at the final media timeout. San Diego State is -550 on the live line (Alabama +400), spread -5½.

5:20 p.m.: San Diego State is on a 12-0 run and leads No. 1 Alabama 51-48 with 8 minutes remaining. Alabama is -125 on the live line (San Diego State -105), spread -1½, total 131½.

THE BLOCK AND THE 3 IT'S A 12-0 RUN FOR THE AZTECS 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DsbX1ShF8F — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2023

5:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7½, total 76.

5:06 p.m.: The Crimson Tide had 23 points in the first half. They have 25 points in 8:29 of the second half and lead San Diego State 48-39 at the under-12 timeout. Alabama is -1200 on the live line (San Diego State (+700), spread -9½, total 131½.

NICK PRINGLE WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 Alabama opens up its largest lead of the game 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MWtUjrlujt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2023

5:02 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 5 Miami 42, No. 1 Houston 36. Nijel Pack hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points to help the high-flying Hurricanes cover as 4½-point underdogs and +200 on the money line. The Cougars stayed close thanks to seven 3-pointers. The half went over the total of 65.

4:52 p.m.: Miami’s speed and aggressiveness are bothering Houston. The Hurricanes lead 36-31 at the last media timeout of the first half. Houston is -160 on the live line (Miami +130), spread -2½, total 156½.

4:34 p.m.: Houston and Miami are trading highlight-reel plays. Houston leads 23-22 with 8:38 left until halftime and is -350 on the live line (Miami +270), spread -7½, total 148½.

No hesitation on the deep three from Sasser 😨#MarchMadness @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/w01dW5uejK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

4:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -7, total 72½.

4:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 5 San Diego State 28, No. 1 Alabama 23. Darrion Trammell had a team-high nine points for the Aztecs, who rode their defense to the cover as 4-point underdogs and +190 on the money line. The Crimson Tide shot 27.6 percent from the floor and committed seven turnovers. The half stayed well under the total of 64.

4:22 p.m.: Tramon Mark’s 3-pointer for Houston cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145.

4:10 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off.

No. 5 Miami (+310) vs. No. 1 Houston (-8, 140, -370), 4:15 p.m.

Player point props:

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser 17½; Jarace Walker 11½ (over -120); Jamal Shead 11½ (over -120); J’Wan Roberts 10½ (under -120); Tramon Mark 10½ (over -120)

MIAMI — Isaiah Wong 14½; Jordan Miller 13½ (under -120); Norchad Omier 10½ (over -120); Nijel Pack 11½ (over -120)

3:59 p.m.: San Diego State and Alabama in a meat grinder game so far. It’s 13-13 at the under-8 timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -5½, total 125½.

3:50 p.m.: This pace has to be to San Diego State’s liking so far. Tied 11-11 with 10:56 remaining in the first half. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 131½.

3:38 p.m.: San Diego State is setting the tone early with its defense and leads 6-5 at the first media timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

3:30 p.m.: The first game is about to begin in Louisville.

3:10 p.m.: Player point props from the opening game:

ALABAMA — Noah Clowney 9½ (under -115); Mark Sears 9½ (under -120); Jahvon Quinerly 13½ (under -120); Brandon Miller 17½ (over -120)

SAN DIEGO STATE — Matt Bradley 13½; Keshad Johnson 7½; Darrion Trammell 8½ (under -125); Lamont Butler 8½

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 5 San Diego State (+270) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7, 137½, -330), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+290) vs. No. 1 Houston (-7½, 140, -350), 4:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+400) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10, 140½, -500), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Xavier (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-4, 148, -180), 6:45 p.m.

