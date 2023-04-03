MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Sharp money shows up on San Diego State
Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Monday’s NCAA Tournament national title game — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.
The NCAA Tournament wraps up tonight with an unexpected matchup.
No. 5 seed San Diego State, the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national title game, takes on heavily favored No. 4 Connecticut in Houston. The Huskies opened 66-1 at BetMGM, while San Diego State was 80-1 to start.
We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
5:45 p.m.: UConn down to -6½ at BetMGM. The total is now 130½ at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.
5:18 p.m.: From South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews:
In the NCAA Final, I opened UCONN -7 (others opened lower). Sharps and the public laid it early. Sat at 7.5 until sharp dog lovers hit SDSU today. I'm back to 7. Current money line -360/+300 (as low as -330, hi -400). Total back to opener of 131 after early rise to 132.5.
— Chris Andrews (@andrewssports) April 3, 2023
5:15 p.m.: An update from Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito: “Best case is SDSU plus the points and under. Worst case is UConn and over. Ticket counts are as follows: 58% of the tickets are on UConn. 75% on the over 132.”
5:08 p.m.: Here is the latest from Westgate SuperBook director John Murray via text message: “There was sharp money on the Aztecs at +7.5. … We will be rooting for UConn due to our overall futures positions but ideally we would like to see the Aztecs cover.”
5 p.m.: A collection of big bets from various sportsbooks:
Here comes the @SDSU money here @RampartCasino Go #Kawhi ! #MarchMadness -105 #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/HpgJKhaAlM
— Duane Colucci (@Nybookieduane) April 3, 2023
MASSIVE San Diego State bet 👀
A bettor in NV placed $550K on SDSU +8 (-130) to win $423,076 🤑
Will this cash? pic.twitter.com/rhwpHq4Vzl
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023
A bettor in Kansas has $100K on San Diego State ML (+300) 😮
Potential win: $300K pic.twitter.com/RWNnupEbrE
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023
One Detroit bettor has placed $550,000 on the Aztecs +7.5 tonight 😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/fEUsLMuSjn
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 3, 2023
4:30 p.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for tonight’s game:
No. 5 San Diego State (+310) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-7, 131, -370), 6:20 p.m. (line at Westgate SuperBook)
Team totals: San Diego State 62, Connecticut 69.
First team to score 10+ points?: San Diego State +135, Connecticut -155.
First team to score 20+ points?: San Diego State +165, Connecticut -185.
San Diego State props: Matt Bradley 12½ points (under -120), 3½ rebounds (over -125); Darrion Trammell 9½ points (under -115); Lamont Butler 8½ points (over -120), 3½ assists (under -145); Jaedon LeDee 7½ points; Keshad Johnson 6½ points (under -120), 4½ rebounds; Micah Parrish 6½ points; Nathan Mensah 5½ points (under -120), 5½ rebounds (over -130); Aguek Arop 4½ points (over -120).
Connecticut props: Adama Sanogo 16½ points (under -120), 8½ rebounds (under -135); Alex Karaban 7½ points (over -130), 4½ rebounds; Joey Calcaterra 4½ points (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ points (under -120), 4½ assists (over -115); Andre Jackson Jr. 6½ points (-120), 6½ rebounds (under -120), 4½ assists (over -135); Donovan Clingan 5½ points (over -120); Jordan Hawkins 14½ points (over -120); Nahiem Alleyne 4½ points (over -130).
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.