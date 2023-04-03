MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Sharp money shows up on San Diego State

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Monday’s NCAA Tournament national title game — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Connecticut fans cheer before the men's national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UConn players shoot around during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NCAA Tournament wraps up tonight with an unexpected matchup.

No. 5 seed San Diego State, the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national title game, takes on heavily favored No. 4 Connecticut in Houston. The Huskies opened 66-1 at BetMGM, while San Diego State was 80-1 to start.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:45 p.m.: UConn down to -6½ at BetMGM. The total is now 130½ at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.

5:18 p.m.: From South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews:

In the NCAA Final, I opened UCONN -7 (others opened lower). Sharps and the public laid it early. Sat at 7.5 until sharp dog lovers hit SDSU today. I'm back to 7. Current money line -360/+300 (as low as -330, hi -400). Total back to opener of 131 after early rise to 132.5. — Chris Andrews (@andrewssports) April 3, 2023

5:15 p.m.: An update from Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito: “Best case is SDSU plus the points and under. Worst case is UConn and over. Ticket counts are as follows: 58% of the tickets are on UConn. 75% on the over 132.”

5:08 p.m.: Here is the latest from Westgate SuperBook director John Murray via text message: “There was sharp money on the Aztecs at +7.5. … We will be rooting for UConn due to our overall futures positions but ideally we would like to see the Aztecs cover.”

5 p.m.: A collection of big bets from various sportsbooks:

MASSIVE San Diego State bet 👀 A bettor in NV placed $550K on SDSU +8 (-130) to win $423,076 🤑 Will this cash? pic.twitter.com/rhwpHq4Vzl — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023

A bettor in Kansas has $100K on San Diego State ML (+300) 😮 Potential win: $300K pic.twitter.com/RWNnupEbrE — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023

One Detroit bettor has placed $550,000 on the Aztecs +7.5 tonight 😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/fEUsLMuSjn — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 3, 2023

4:30 p.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for tonight’s game:

No. 5 San Diego State (+310) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-7, 131, -370), 6:20 p.m. (line at Westgate SuperBook)

Team totals: San Diego State 62, Connecticut 69.

First team to score 10+ points?: San Diego State +135, Connecticut -155.

First team to score 20+ points?: San Diego State +165, Connecticut -185.

San Diego State props: Matt Bradley 12½ points (under -120), 3½ rebounds (over -125); Darrion Trammell 9½ points (under -115); Lamont Butler 8½ points (over -120), 3½ assists (under -145); Jaedon LeDee 7½ points; Keshad Johnson 6½ points (under -120), 4½ rebounds; Micah Parrish 6½ points; Nathan Mensah 5½ points (under -120), 5½ rebounds (over -130); Aguek Arop 4½ points (over -120).

Connecticut props: Adama Sanogo 16½ points (under -120), 8½ rebounds (under -135); Alex Karaban 7½ points (over -130), 4½ rebounds; Joey Calcaterra 4½ points (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ points (under -120), 4½ assists (over -115); Andre Jackson Jr. 6½ points (-120), 6½ rebounds (under -120), 4½ assists (over -135); Donovan Clingan 5½ points (over -120); Jordan Hawkins 14½ points (over -120); Nahiem Alleyne 4½ points (over -130).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.