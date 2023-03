MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Spartans favored in overtime

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, left, and Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) reach for the rebound in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UConn players shoot around during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michigan State forward Malik Hall makes a layup in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reach for the loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after a play in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UConn head coach Dan Hurley speaks with his team in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UConn guard Tristen Newton handles the ball while defended by Arkansas forward Davonte Davis in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) and Tristen Newton (2) reach for the ball against Arkansas' Kamani Johnson (20), middle, in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after a play in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) passes as Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) defends in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) and Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) reach for the loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) and Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) chase the loose ball in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against against Arkansas in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas hosts the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time with two West Region games today.

In the first game at T-Mobile Arena, No. 8 Arkansas, fresh off an upset of top-seeded Kansas in the second round, faces No. 4 Connecticut. Then, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga renew their rivalry in the nightcap.

In the East Region, No. 3 Kansas State is a slight underdog against No. 7 Michigan State, and fourth-seeded Tennessee takes on No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:48 p.m.: Meanwhile, UConn is blowing out Arkansas 71-46 at the under-12 timeout. Jordan Hawkins has 22 points for the Huskies.

5:37 p.m.: END OF REGULATION. Kansas State 82, Michigan State 82. Tyson Walker’s basket with five seconds left for Michigan State tied the score, and a late shot by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell didn’t fall. Kansas State is -115 on the live line, Michigan Sate -115, spread Michigan State -1½.

TYSON WALKER SENDS IT TO OT IN THE GARDEN 😱#MarchMadness @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/Bk2fIexAUC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

5:36 p.m.: Kansas State still with two timeouts in its pocket but watched Markquis Nowell hoist up a 30-footer on that late possession. Kansas State is clinging to an 82-80 lead with 19.7 seconds left. Kansas State is -380 on the live line (Michigan Sate +290).

5:27 p.m.: The second half is underway at T-Mobile Arena with UConn in control.

5:24 p.m.: What a battle at Madison Square Garden. Kansas State leads Michigan State 77-73 at the final media timeout and is -300 on the live line (Michigan State +240), spread -3½.

5:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -3, total 75.

5:11 p.m.: Kansas State-Michigan State over 138 is in.

5:06 p.m.: HALFTIME. Connecticut 46, Arkansas 29. Jordan Hawkins paced a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, and the Huskies led wire-to-wire at T-Mobile Arena to cover as 2-point favorites. Arkansas shot 33.3 percent from the floor. The half went over the total of 64½.

5:02 p.m.: Michigan State and Kansas State are trading buckets. The Spartans lead 60-59 midway through the second half. Michigan State is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 160½.

4:42 p.m.: It’s a 14-0 run for UConn and Arkansas calls timeout with 7:42 left in the first half. The Huskies are -1600 on the live line (Arkansas +850), spread -13½, total 151½.

4:34 p.m: Connecticut is 10-for-16 from the floor and leads Arkansas 25-17 at the under-12 break. UConn is -400 on the live line (Arkansas +300), spread -7½, total 150½.

4:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -1, total 74½.

4:26 p.m.: Connecticut cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -135. The Huskies lead Arkansas 15-12 at the under-16 timeout.

4:23 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas State 43, Michigan State 38. Keyontae Johnson had 14 points and Markquis Nowell dished out 10 assists to help the No. 3 Wildcats cover as ½-point favorites. Joey Hauser led the seventh-seeded Spartans with 12 points. Michigan State led by as many as four points early before Kansas State came back behind seven made 3-pointers. The half soared over the total of 64.

4:12 p.m.: Player props to keep an eye on:

Arkansas — Ricky Council IV 14½ points (over -130); Nick Smith Jr. 11½ (over -130); Anthony Black 11½; Davonte Davis 11½ (under -130)

Connecticut — Adama Sanogo 16½ points; Jordan Hawkins 14½ (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ (over -130); Andre Jackson Jr. 7½ (under -120); Alex Karaban 7½ (over -130)

4:11 p.m.: They are about to tip off at T-Mobile Arena.

No. 8 Arkansas (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-3½, 140, -185), 4:15 p.m.

4:08 p.m.: Kansas State is on a 10-2 run and leads Michigan State 30-26 at the under-4 break. Kansas State is -170 on the live line (Michigan State +140), spread -2½, total 142½.

3:54 p.m.: Michigan State is finding open looks on offense and leads 19-18 at the under-8 timeout. Michigan State is -125 on the live line (Kansas State -105), spread -1½, total 136½.

3:40 p.m.: Finally a whistle and there’s the under-16 timeout. Kansas State leads Michigan State 12-10 and -160 on the live line (Michigan State +130), spread -2, total 139½.

3:39 p.m.: Desperation 3 goes for Kansas State to cash the first team to 10 points prop at -110.

3:36 p.m.: Some player props to follow:

Kansas State — Markquis Nowell 16½ points (over -125); Keyontae Johnson 16½ points (-125); Desi Sills 8½ points (over -125); Nae’Qwan Tomlin 9½ points (over -115)

Michigan State — A.J. Hoggard 12½ points (over -125); Joey Hauser 14½ points (under -115); Tyson Walker 14½ points (over -125); Jaden Akins 10½.

3:31 p.m.: Underway at Madison Square Garden.

3:09 p.m.: Money keeps showing up on Kansas State. The Wildcats are now -1 at the SuperBook.

3 p.m.: Michigan State-Kansas State is now a pick ’em at Circa Sports and Westgate SuperBook.

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 7 Michigan State (-1, 138½, -120) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (Even), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-3½, 140, -180), 4:15 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+190) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-5, 129½, -220), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga (-105) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-1, 145½, -115), 6:45 p.m.

