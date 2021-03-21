MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Sweet 16 dreams

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris (4) as Georgia Tech played Loyola Chicago in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Loyola Chicago won 71-60. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The NCAA Tournament field has been culled to 32, and by Monday night, we’ll be down to the Sweet 16.

The first eight berths will be punched Sunday, starting with No. 1 seed Illinois trying to hold off No. 8 Loyola-Chicago.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:16 a.m.: Solid start for Loyola. The Ramblers lead Illinois 9-4 with 15:28 left in the first half. The Illini are -188 on the live line (Loyola +152), spread -3½, total 132½.

9:05 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Illinois (-7, 132½, -340) vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (+280), 9:10 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Baylor-Wisconsin total from 137½ to 136½

Florida-Oral Roberts total from 148 to 149½

Villanova-North Texas total from 127 to 126

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by region:

MIDWEST REGION

— No. 1 Illinois (-7, 132½, -340) vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (+280), 9:10 a.m.

— No. 3 West Virginia (-4, 147, -180) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+160), 2:15 p.m.

— No. 2 Houston (-7½, 131½, -350) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (+290), 4:10 p.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma State (-6, 141, -260) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+220), 6:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

— No. 1 Baylor (-6, 136½, -275) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+235), 11:40 a.m.

— No. 3 Arkansas (+110) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (-1½, 140½, -130), 3:10 p.m.

— No. 7 Florida (-9, 149½, -450) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+375), 4:45 p.m.

— No. 5 Villanova (-6, 126, -260) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+220), 5:45 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.