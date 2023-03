MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: TCU bettors get amazing backdoor cover

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes Sunday, as eight more bids to the Sweet 16 will be handed out.

There are no No. 1 seeds taking the court today — nice going, Fairleigh Dickinson — but several notable teams are in action including No. 2 Marquette and all the No. 3 seeds (Xavier, Kansas State, Baylor and Gonzaga).

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

9:20 p.m.: That’s it for today. Underdogs went 5-3 against the spread, with TCU finding an all-time backdoor cover. Michigan State (+150 ML), Kansas State (+145 ML), Miami (+105 ML) won outright.

Overs were 6-2 after unders dominated the first few days of the tournament.

Thanks for reading.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

9:10 p.m.: FINAL. Gonzaga 84, Texas Christian 81. Damion Baugh hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a miraculous cover by TCU as 4½-point underdogs. Hunter Sallis made two free throws for Gonzaga with 0.7 seconds left for a six-point lead that looked like it would be enough for the frontdoor cover by the Zags. Drew Timme led No. 3 Gonzaga with 28 points. The game went over the total of 153 on the final shot.

Sweet 16 ticket punched! 🎟 The Zags are headed to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NhhUxu5Mdq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

8:49 p.m.: The backdoor is still open for TCU spread bettors. Gonzaga leads 70-64 at the final media timeout. Gonzaga is -1100 on the live line (TCU +625), spread -6½.

8:35 p.m.: Gonzaga on a 13-0 run and leads TCU 63-55 with 8:39 left. Gonzaga is -1000 on the live line (TCU +625), spread -8½, total 155½.

8:14 p.m.: Former Liberty High standout Julian Strawther hits a corner 3 and Gonzaga leads TCU 46-45 at the under-16 timeout. Gonzaga is -250 on the live line (TCU +200), spread -4½, total 156½.

7:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -6½, total 83.

7:50 p.m.: FINAL. Miami 85, Indiana 69. Isaiah Wong dropped 27 points to go with eight rebounds, and the No. 5 Hurricanes wore down the Hoosiers with their speedy small ball to cover as 1½-point underdogs and +105 on the money line. The game went over the total of 145.

7:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Texas Christian 38, Gonzaga 33. The No. 6 Horned Frogs led almost wire-to-wire to cover as 2½-point underdogs and +145 on the money line. The half barely stayed under the total of 72 as TCU’s shot at the buzzer didn’t fall.

7:17 p.m.: Back and forth between Miami and Indiana. The Hurricanes lead 54-52 midway through the second half. Miami is -180 on the live line (Indiana +155), spread -2½, total 148½.

7:14 p.m.: FINAL. Florida Atlantic 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 70. The No. 16 Knights couldn’t pull off a second straight upset to reach the Sweet 16 but covered as 15½-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 145.

7:00 p.m.: Can Fairleigh Dickinson do it again? The No. 16 seed Knights trail Florida Atlantic 69-64 with 2:18 left. FAU is -1400 on the live line (Fairleigh Dickinson +800).

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 78.

6:40 p.m.: HALFTIME. Miami 40, Indiana 35. The fifth-seeded Hurricanes shot 55.2 percent from the floor and covered as ½-point underdogs and even on the money line. The half went over the total of 67.

6:37 p.m.: Final game of the night.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+185) vs. Gonzaga (-4½, 153, -215), 6:40 p.m.

6:18 p.m.: FINAL. Creighton 85, Baylor 76. The sixth-seeded Bluejays got 30 points from Ryan Nembhard and went 22-for-22 at the free-throw line to cover as 2-point favorites. LJ Cryer had 30 points for Baylor. The game went over the total of 143½.

6:09 p.m.: Miami is out to a 20-11 lead over Indiana at the under-12 break and is -170 on the live line (Indiana +140), spread -2½, total 147½.

6:06 p.m.: Creighton has led by double digits for much of the second half and is up 79-68 over Baylor with 3:25 remaining. Creighton is -10½ on the live spread.

6:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -8, total 77½.

5:55 p.m.: HALFTIME. Florida Atlantic 32, Fairleigh Dickinson 25. The 16th-seeded Knights trailed by as many as 11 points but used a late spurt to cover as 9-point underdogs. A desperation heave at the buzzer by FAU that would have given the Owls the cover hit the back iron. The half stayed under the total of 67½.

5:44 p.m.: This should be a good one.

No. 5 Miami (+105) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-1½, 145, -125), 5:47 p.m.

5:15 p.m.: FINAL. Connecticut 70, Saint Mary’s 55. The fourth-seeded Huskies looked like a national title contender in the second half as they pulled away to cover as 4-point favorites. Adama Sanogo had 24 points and eight rebounds for UConn. The Gaels were up 38-37 early in the second half but never led again. St. Mary’s missed a shot with 13 seconds left that kept the game under the total of 126. Connecticut plays Arkansas in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

5:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -2, total 77.

5 p.m.: One of these teams is going to the Sweet 16.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 5:06 p.m.

4:58 p.m.: HALFTIME. Creighton 39, Baylor 29. The sixth-seeded Bluejays hit seven 3-pointers and led by as many as 11 to cover as 1-point favorites. Ryan Nembhard led a balanced offense for Creighton with 11 points. The half went over the total of 66½ on a 3-pointer by Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman with 26 seconds left.

4:49 p.m.: UConn is starting to assert itself and leads St. Mary’s 56-45 at the under-8. UConn is -11½ on the live spread, total 128½.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL. Michigan State 69, Marquette 60. The seventh-seeded Spartans used a late 10-0 run to cover as 3½-point underdogs and +150 on the money line. Tyson Walker had 22 points to lead Michigan State. No. 2 Marquette shot 38.5 percent from the floor and committed 16 turnovers while struggling with the physicality of Tom Izzo’s squad. The game didn’t get to the total of 139.

4:21 p.m.: It’s remarkable that Tom Izzo seems to do this every season in the tournament no matter what, and coaches like Tony Bennett and Matt Painter have their teams playing tighter than Ben Affleck’s t-shirts. Michigan State leads No. 2 Marquette 60-55 with 1:28 left.

4:15 p.m.: Marquette and Michigan State are trading 3-pointers. Michigan State leads 56-54 with 3:36 to play and is -120 on the live line (Marquette -110), spread -1½, total 127½.

4:11 p.m.: Creighton closed -2 at Westgate SuperBook.

4:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -3, total 67½.

4:05 p.m.: The late session is set to get underway.

No. 6 Creighton (-1½, 143½, -125) vs. No. 3 Baylor (+105), 4:10 p.m.

4:00 p.m.: HALFTIME. Connecticut 31, St. Mary’s 30. Tristen Newton nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the No. 4 Huskies to break the heart of St. Mary’s money-line bettors. Connecticut didn’t cover as 2½-point favorites. Aidan Mahaney drained a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to give the No. 5 Gaels the lead temporarily. The half went over the total of 58½ on Newton’s shot.

3:51 p.m.: Alex Ducas was taken to the St. Mary’s locker room with what appears to be back spasms based on the way he crumpled to the floor. Or maybe kidney stones? St. Mary’s still leads 23-22 with 3:58 until halftime. Connecticut is -190 on the live line (St. Mary’s +155), spread -3½, total 124½.

3:43 p.m.: Marquette is starting find more of a flow on offense. The Golden Eagles lead Michigan State 39-38 at the final under-16 break. Marquette is -190 on the live line (Michigan State +155), spread -3½, total 134½.

3:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s used a 7-0 to take a 17-11 lead over Connecticut at the under-12 break. St. Mary’s is -125 on the live line (UConn -105), spread -1½ (St. Mary’s), total, 128½.

3:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -3½, total 74½.

3:14 p.m.: HALFTIME. Michigan State 33, Marquette 28. The No. 7 Spartans rode a hot start to the cover as 2-point underdogs and +125 on the money line. But the Golden Eagles have to feel OK after trailing by as many as 13 points and battling foul trouble. The half stayed under the total of 64½.

3:05 p.m.: The next game is getting ready to begin.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 125½, -185), 3:10 p.m.

2:50 p.m.: Michigan State is playing excellent defense and leads 23-13 at the under-8 break. The Spartans are -220 on the live line (Marquette +180), spread -4½, total 135½.

2:41 p.m.: Slow start for Marquette. Michigan State leads 18-8 midway through the first half. Michigan State is -190 on the live line (Marquette +155), spread -4½, total 132½.

2:20 p.m.: They are underway in Columbus, Ohio.

2:14 p.m.: A Midwest barn brawl is up next.

No. 7 Michigan State (+150) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3½, 139, -170), 2:20 p.m.

2:12 p.m.: FINAL. Kansas State 75, Kentucky 69. Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson each hit 3-pointers to spark a late 8-0 run, and No. 3 Kansas State held on to win as 3-point underdogs and +145 on the money line. Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points and 18 rebounds for Kentucky, which led by as many as eight points early in the second half. Markquis Nowell of Kansas State made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to send the game over the total of 142.

2:00 p.m.: Big 3-pointers from Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson to help Kansas State take a 67-62 lead with 44.5 seconds remaining. Kansas State is -5½ on the live spread.

1:52 p.m.: Every time it appears Kentucky is ready to take control, Kansas State comes back. Kentucky leads 60-59 with 3:20 remaining. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½.

1:42 p.m.: This is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Kansas State owns a 51-50 lead over Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 132½.

1:31 p.m.: Kansas State withstood the early punch from Kentucky and it’s tied at 43 at the under-12 timeout. Kentucky is -150 on the live line (Kansas State +120), spread -1½, total 133½.

1:14 p.m.: 9-0 run for Kentucky to take a 35-31 lead. Kentucky is -260 on the live line (Kansas State +210), spread -4½, total 133½.

1:08 p.m.: The second half is set to begin.

12:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -2, total 76.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas State 29, Kentucky 26. Third-seeded Kansas State recovered from an early eight-point deficit and closed the half on a 12-4 to cover as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. The half stayed under the total of 66.

12:33 p.m.: Kansas State appears to have settled down and is chipping away at the lead. Kentucky leads 22-19 and is -190 on the live line (Kansas State +155), spread -4½, total 129½.

12:21 p.m.: Kansas State needs to find some offense soon. Kentucky leads 17-11 at the under-8 and is -240 on the live line (Kansas State +195), spread -5½, total 131½.

12:11 p.m.: Kentucky is off to a good start behind Oscar Tshiebwe and leads Kansas State 14-7 at the under-12. Kentucky is -280 on the live line (Kansas State +225), spread -7½, total 136½.

11:55 a.m.: Kentucky closes -3 at the Westgate SuperBook. The second game is underway.

11:32 a.m.: Bettors are backing the Wildcats in the next game. Kentucky, to be specific.

No. 6 Kentucky (-3½, 142, -165) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+145), 11:55 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL. Xavier 84, Pittsburgh 73. All five starters scored in double figures for the No. 3 Musketeers, who covered as 5-point favorites. Xavier finished with 22 assists on 30 made field goals and will play Texas in the Sweet 16. The total of 147½ got there without an issue.

BOUM GOES THE DYNAMITE 💥 Souley Boum just took on 4 Pitt defenders for the bucket 🪣#MarchMadness @XavierMBB pic.twitter.com/p0RDKSSLQo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

11:02 a.m.: That closing total of 147½ is in doubt after all. Xavier leads 74-60 with 3:18 remaining.

10:55 a.m.: Favorite and over appears to be in good shape. Xavier leads 74-54 with a little more than seven minutes to go.

10:38 a.m.: Pittsburgh is yet to make a run in the second half. Xavier leads 60-44 at the under-12. Xavier is -10,000 on the live line (Pittsburgh +2500), spread -14½, total 151½.

10:27 a.m.: Xavier leads 43-30 with 16 minutes remaining and is -2500 on the live line (Pittsburgh +1100), spread -12½, total 155½.

10:19 a.m.: The second half is underway.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -2, total 79½.

10:02 a.m.: Sure, why not?

MASSIVE PRINCETON TITLE BET JUST IN 😱 An Illinois bettor put $2K on Princeton (200-1) to win the NCAA Tournament. Potential win: $400,000 pic.twitter.com/KZnSoBzFGs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 19, 2023

9:58 a.m.: HALFTIME. Xavier 48, Pittsburgh 34. Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and the hot-shooting Musketeers easily covered as 3-point favorites. The half sailed over the nice total of 69.

9:50 a.m.: The first-half over cashes. Xavier leads Pittsburgh 42-28 at the under-4 break and is -1300 on the live line (Pitt +750), spread -12½, total 160½.

9:37 a.m.: Xavier continues to attack inside and leads Pittsburgh 30-24 at the under-8 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 162½.

.@XavierMBB continues their run and extends the lead to 10 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/W4rJh2gKYb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

9:26 a.m.: Xavier is on a 7-0 run and leads Pittsburgh 21-15 at the under-12 timeout. Xavier is -350 on the live line (Pittsburgh +270), spread -7½, total 153½.

9:20 a.m.: Pitt cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

9:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh and Xavier tied 9-9 at the first media break. Pitt was +115 on the first team to 10 points prop, while Xavier was -135. The Panthers get the ball when play resumes.

9:10 a.m.: And away we go.

8:58 a.m.: A little movement so far this morning.

— Pittsburgh-Xavier total 147 from 148

— Miami-Indiana total 144½ from 144

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+190) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-5, 148, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 6 Kentucky (-2½, 143½, -150) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (+130), 11:40 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan State (+140) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-3, 139, -160), 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+165) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-4, 126, -185), 3:10 p.m.

No. 6 Creighton (-110) vs. No. 3 Baylor (Pick, 144, -110), 11:40 a.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+800) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (-15½, 145, -1400), 4:45 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-2, 144½, -135), 5:40 p.m.

No. 6 Texas Christian (+165) vs. Gonzaga (-4, 153½, -185), 6:40 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

MIDWEST REGION

— Xavier 84, Pittsburgh 73

Full-game winners: Xavier -5, over 147½, Xavier -220 ML

First-half winners: Xavier -3, over 69 (Xavier 48-34)

Second-half winners: Pittsburgh -2, under 79½ (Pittsburgh 39-36)

— Miami 85, Indiana 69

Full-game winners: Miami +1½, over 145, Miami +105 ML

First-half winners: Miami +½, Miami even ML, over 67 (Miami 40-35)

Second-half winners: Miami +2, over 78 (Miami 45-34)

EAST REGION

— Kansas State 75, Kentucky 69

Full-game winners: Kansas State +3, over 142, Kansas State +145 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +1½, Kansas State +120 ML, under 66 (Kansas State 29-26)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +2, over 76 (Kansas State 46-43)

— Michigan State 69, Marquette 60

Full-game winners: Michigan State +3½, under 139, Michigan State +150 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State +2, Michigan State +125 ML, under 64½ (Michigan State 33-28)

Second-half winners: Michigan State +3½, under 74½ (Michigan State 36-32)

— Florida Atlantic 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Full-game winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +15½, over 145, Florida Atlantic -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +9, under 67½ (FAU 32-25)

Second-half winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +8, over 77½ (FAU 46-45)

WEST REGION

— Connecticut 70, Saint Mary’s 55

Full-game winners: Connecticut -4, under 126, Connecticut -185 ML

First-half winners: Connecticut -2½, over 58½ (UConn 31-30)

Second-half winners: Connecticut -3, under 67½ (UConn 39-25)

— Gonzaga 84, Texas Christian 81

Full-game winners: Texas Christian +4½, over 153, Gonzaga -215 ML

First-half winners: Texas Christian +2½, Texas Christian +145 ML, under 72 (TCU 38-33)

Second-half winners: Gonzaga -6½, over 83 (Gonzaga 51-43)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.