MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Tennessee cashes as small underdog

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with bids to the Sweet 16 on the line.

There are eight second-round games today, with No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston and Kansas all taking the court. Second-seeded Texas and UCLA also are in action and each are heavy favorites.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

2:02 p.m.: FINAL. Tennessee 65, Duke 52. Olivier Nkamhoua poured in 27 points, and the No. 4 Volunteers bullied the fifth-seeded Blue Devils for the straight-up win as 3½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the closing total of 126½.

1:51 p.m.: Olivier Nkamhoua has 13 straight points and Tennessee is up 59-48 at the under-4 timeout. The Volunteers are -5000 on the live line (Duke +1600), spread -10½.

1:38 p.m.: Action.

1:33 p.m.: Tennessee is in control 44-37 midway through the second half. The Volunteers are -350 on the live line (Duke +270), spread -5½, total 118½.

1:18 p.m.: Acrobatic finish at the rim by Olivier Nkamhoua and Tennessee leads Duke 35-31 at the under-16 timeout with a free throw coming when play resumes. Tennessee is -160 on the live line (Duke +130), spread 2½, total 115½.

1:10 p.m.: The second half is underway.

12:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 66.

12:49 p.m.: HALFTIME. Tennessee 27, Duke 21. The No. 4 Volunteers closed on a 14-2 run to cover as 2-point underdogs and +125 on the money line. The half stayed under the total of 58½, as fifth-seeded Duke shot 36.4 percent from the floor and committed 11 turnovers.

12:39 p.m.: This looks like a Big Ten slugfest. Duke leads 21-20 with 3:59 remaining in the first half. The Blue Devils are -160 on the live line (Tennessee +130), spread -3½, total 119½.

12:29 p.m.: Duke responds to the physical play from the Volunteers with a 9-0 spurt and leads 19-16 at the under-8 timeout. Duke is -210 on the live line (Tennessee +170), spread -3½, total 122½.

12:19 p.m.: We have blood. Tennessee has taken an early punch from Duke and leads 13-10 at the under-12 timeout. Duke is -125 on the live line (Tennessee -105), spread -1½, total 122½.

12:09 p.m.: Duke cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -130. The Blue Devils lead 10-7 five minutes in.

11:54 a.m.: The second game of the day is underway in Orlando, Florida. The public likes Duke.

11:31 a.m.: The next game tips off in a little more than 20 minutes. Bettors appear to be pounding the under.

No. 5 Duke (-3½, 126½, -175) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+155), 11:54 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL. San Diego State 75, Furman 52. The No. 5 Aztecs pounded the Paladins in the paint to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. San Diego State closed as a 4½-point favorite after opening -5½. The game stayed under the total of 135 as Furman was held to its season low in points. Unders are now 28-9 in the tournament.

11:11 a.m.: Is the total in play? Probably not.

10:37 a.m.: San Diego State continues to get to the rim. The Aztecs lead 49-30 at the under-16 timeout and the live spread is -16½, total 132½.

10:24 a.m.: The second half is ready to begin. San Diego State is -1300 on the live line (Furman +750), spread -12½, total 133½.

10:13 a.m.: Second-half line: Furman -1½, total 71.

10:04 a.m.: HALFTIME. San Diego State 39, Furman 25. The No. 5 Aztecs held Furman without a field goal for almost 11 minutes and covered comfortably as 2½-point favorites. The half went over the total of 62½ as San Diego State’s Matt Bradley hit an 18-foot jumper on the final possession.

9:38 a.m.: The Aztecs are shooting 50 percent from the field and lead Furman 19-17 at the under-8 break. San Diego State is -240 on the live line (Furman +195), spread -5½, total 133½.

9:27 a.m.: Furman and San Diego State are trading the lead. The Paladins are ahead 13-12 at the under-12 timeout, but San Diego State is -160 on the live line (Furman +130), spread -2½, total 135½.

9:21 a.m.: San Diego State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145. The Aztecs lead 10-6 in the opening five minutes.

9:07 a.m.: Almost ready to tip off between Furman and San Diego State. The Aztecs are down to -4½ and the total 135 at the Westgate SuperBook.

8:35 a.m.: Already seeing some movement in the morning games.

— San Diego State to -5 from -5½

— Furman-San Diego State total from 137½ to 136½

— Duke-Tennessee total from 128½ to 126

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 13 Furman (+190) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5, 136½, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 5 Duke (-3, 126, -170) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+150), 11:40 a.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-4, 143, -180), 2:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+240) vs. No. 7 Missouri (-6½, 146, -280), 3:10 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn (+200) vs. No. 1 Houston (-5, 132½, -240), 4:10 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State (+200) vs. No. 2 Texas (-5½, 138, -240), 4:45 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern (+300) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-7, 126½, -360), 5:40 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland (+330) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-9, 143½, -400), 6:40 p.m.

8:25 a.m.: Who ya got?

