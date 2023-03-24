62°F
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top seeds heavily favored to advance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 2:45 pm
 
FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between ...
FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. An estimated 68 million Americans are expected to place bets on this years NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And with a recent explosion in legalized online sports gambling across the United States, the opportunities to bet on this year’s bracket will reach far beyond your office pool. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Four more bids to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will be decided today, as both remaining No. 1 seeds take the court.

In the South Region, No. 5 San Diego State carries the Mountain West banner against top-seeded Alabama. Then, Cinderella Princeton, the No. 15 seed, faces No. 6 Creighton in the nightcap.

In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Houston battles fifth-seeded Miami, followed by third-seeded Xavier against No. 2 Texas.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 5 San Diego State (+270) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7, 137½, -330), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+290) vs. No. 1 Houston (-7½, 140, -350), 4:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+400) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10, 140½, -500), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Xavier (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-4, 148, -180), 6:45 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

