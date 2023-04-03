MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UConn heavily favored late in 2nd half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Monday’s NCAA Tournament national title game — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

The NCAA Tournament wraps up tonight with an unexpected matchup.

No. 5 seed San Diego State, the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national title game, takes on heavily favored No. 4 Connecticut in Houston. The Huskies opened 66-1 at BetMGM, while San Diego State was 80-1 to start.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

8:27 p.m.: UConn answers and takes control with a 9-0 run. The Huskies lead San Diego State 69-57 with 1:55 left. The total of 130½ looks like it will go over.

8:19 p.m.: UConn’s guards appear to be wearing down against the pressure from San Diego State. But the Huskies lead 63-55 at the 3:52 mark of the second half and are -2000 on the live line, San Diego State +1000.

8:10 p.m.: San Diego State went on a 9-0 run to get as close as six points and trails UConn 58-50 with 6:58 left. The backdoor is starting to creep open. UConn is -900 on the live line (San Diego State +575), spread -8½, total 138½.

8:05 p.m.: Lamont Butler goes over 8½ points with a 3-pointer for San Diego State. Joey Calcaterra answers with a 3-pointer of his own to go over 4½ points on his player prop.

8:03 p.m.: For San Diego State, Keshad Johnson is over 6½ points on his prop. Nathan Mensah is over 5½ rebounds.

For UConn, Tristen Newton is over 9½ points and Nahiem Alleyne is over 4½ points.

7:59 p.m.: This is an important sequence coming up for San Diego State, which trails UConn 49-36 at the under-12. UConn is -3000 on the live line (San Diego State +1200), spread -14½, total 131½.

7:47 p.m.: San Diego State is still struggling to finish around the rim and trails UConn 43-32 at the under-16 timeout. UConn is -1600 on the live line (San Diego State +850), spread -12½, total 132½.

7:31 p.m.: Almost time for the second half. UConn is -1300 on the live line (San Diego State +750), spread -13, total 130½.

7:26 p.m.: None of the player props we are tracking have gone over yet. A few are close, though.

7:22 p.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -1, total 70.

7:12 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 4 Connecticut 36, No. 5 San Diego State 24. The Aztecs picked the wrong time to have one of their long scoring droughts, going more than 11 minutes without a field goal, and the Huskies covered as 4-point favorites.

Tristen Newton led UConn with nine points to go with four rebounds and two assists. Adama Sanogo had seven points and six rebounds as eight players scored for the Huskies.

Darrion Trammell had seven points to pace San Diego State. But the Aztecs shot 28.6 percent from the field (8-for-28).

The half stayed under the total of 60½ as UConn missed three shots near the rim in the final seconds.

7:03 p.m.: San Diego State finally made a basket after more than 11 minutes, but UConn is lighting up the Aztecs in transition and leads 36-20 with 2:55 until halftime. UConn is -2500 on the live line (San Diego State +1100), spread -15½ (-115), total 133½.

6:51 p.m.: The San Diego State shooting slump is now over 9 minutes (0 for its last 12) and the Aztecs trail 22-12 at the under-8 timeout.

6:46 p.m.: San Diego State has missed its past 10 shots and doesn’t have a field goal in almost eight minutes. UConn leads 20-12 with 8:50 left in the first half and is -700 on the live line (San Diego State +475), spread -10½, total 128½.

6:38 p.m.: UConn has settled in and is on an 8-0 run to lead San Diego State 14-10 with 11 minutes left in the first half. Connecticut is -500 on the live line (San Diego State +375), spread -9½, total 129½.

6:27 p.m.: San Diego State is off to a solid start after hitting a couple of 3s. The Aztecs lead UConn 10-8 at the first media timeout. Connecticut is -260 on the live line (San Diego State +210), spread -5½, total 136½.

6:26 p.m.: Matt Bradley sinks a turnaround jumper and San Diego State wins the race to 10 points and cashes that prop at +135. The Aztecs lead 10-6 early.

It's been a quick start offensively for both teams 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/09CjV4uOau — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

6:20 p.m.: UConn closed -7, total 130½ at Westgate SuperBook.

6:18 p.m.: It’s almost time for tipoff in the national title game.

5:45 p.m.: UConn down to -6½ at BetMGM. The total is now 130½ at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.

5:18 p.m.: From South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews:

In the NCAA Final, I opened UCONN -7 (others opened lower). Sharps and the public laid it early. Sat at 7.5 until sharp dog lovers hit SDSU today. I'm back to 7. Current money line -360/+300 (as low as -330, hi -400). Total back to opener of 131 after early rise to 132.5. — Chris Andrews (@andrewssports) April 3, 2023

5:15 p.m.: An update from Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito: “Best case is SDSU plus the points and under. Worst case is UConn and over. Ticket counts are as follows: 58% of the tickets are on UConn. 75% on the over 132.”

5:08 p.m.: Here is the latest from Westgate SuperBook director John Murray via text message: “There was sharp money on the Aztecs at +7.5. … We will be rooting for UConn due to our overall futures positions but ideally we would like to see the Aztecs cover.”

5 p.m.: A collection of big bets from various sportsbooks:

MASSIVE San Diego State bet 👀 A bettor in NV placed $550K on SDSU +8 (-130) to win $423,076 🤑 Will this cash? pic.twitter.com/rhwpHq4Vzl — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023

A bettor in Kansas has $100K on San Diego State ML (+300) 😮 Potential win: $300K pic.twitter.com/RWNnupEbrE — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2023

One Detroit bettor has placed $550,000 on the Aztecs +7.5 tonight 😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/fEUsLMuSjn — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 3, 2023

4:30 p.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for tonight’s game:

No. 5 San Diego State (+310) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-7, 131, -370), 6:20 p.m. (line at Westgate SuperBook)

Team totals: San Diego State 62, Connecticut 69.

First team to score 10+ points?: San Diego State +135, Connecticut -155.

First team to score 20+ points?: San Diego State +165, Connecticut -185.

San Diego State props: Matt Bradley 12½ points (under -120), 3½ rebounds (over -125); Darrion Trammell 9½ points (under -115); Lamont Butler 8½ points (over -120), 3½ assists (under -145); Jaedon LeDee 7½ points; Keshad Johnson 6½ points (under -120), 4½ rebounds; Micah Parrish 6½ points; Nathan Mensah 5½ points (under -120), 5½ rebounds (over -130); Aguek Arop 4½ points (over -120).

Connecticut props: Adama Sanogo 16½ points (under -120), 8½ rebounds (under -135); Alex Karaban 7½ points (over -130), 4½ rebounds; Joey Calcaterra 4½ points (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ points (under -120), 4½ assists (over -115); Andre Jackson Jr. 6½ points (-120), 6½ rebounds (under -120), 4½ assists (over -135); Donovan Clingan 5½ points (over -120); Jordan Hawkins 14½ points (over -120); Nahiem Alleyne 4½ points (over -130).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203.