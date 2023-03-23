61°F
Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UConn, UCLA favored in West Region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 2:43 pm
 
UConn players shoot around during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas hosts the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time with two West Region games today.

In the first game at T-Mobile Arena, No. 8 Arkansas, fresh off an upset of top-seeded Kansas in the second round, faces No. 4 Connecticut. Then, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga renew their rivalry in the nightcap.

In the East Region, No. 3 Kansas State is a slight underdog against No. 7 Michigan State, and fourth-seeded Tennessee takes on No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 7 Michigan State (-1, 138½, -120) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (Even), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-3½, 140, -180), 4:15 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+190) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-5, 129½, -220), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga (-105) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-1, 145½, -115), 6:45 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

