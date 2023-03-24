MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs bark, send No. 1 seeds home

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Four more bids to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will be decided today, as both remaining No. 1 seeds take the court.

In the South Region, No. 5 San Diego State carries the Mountain West banner against top-seeded Alabama. Then, Cinderella Princeton, the No. 15 seed, faces No. 6 Creighton in the nightcap.

In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Houston battles fifth-seeded Miami, followed by third-seeded Xavier against No. 2 Texas.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:20 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 2-2 straight-up and against the spread, with San Diego State (+280 ML) upsetting No. 1 Alabama and Miami (+310 ML) taking out top-seeded Houston.

Overs were 3-1.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

9:12 p.m.: FINAL. No. 2 Texas 83, No. 3 Xavier 71. The Longhorns led from start to finish and the cover was never in doubt for the 4½-point favorites. Five players finished in double figures for Texas, which was without injured forward Dylan Disu for most of the game because of a foot injury. Tyrese Hunter had 19 points. The Longhorns play Miami on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

Adam Kunkel led Xavier with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including five 3-pointers. The game went over the total of 148.

8:50 p.m.: It’s all Longhorns. Texas leads Xavier 70-51, and the only question appears to be whether the game will get to the total of 148.

8:35 p.m.: FINAL. No. 6 Creighton 86, No. 15 Princeton 75. Princeton’s Xaivian Lee went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line with 25 seconds and the chance for the push, but the Bluejays barely covered as 10-point favorites. Trey Alexander rattled in two free throws with 30.8 seconds remaining to put Creighton ahead by 12 points. The game went over the total of 141½.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 22 points for the Bluejays, who will play San Diego State on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

8:06 p.m.: Princeton is on an 8-0 run and is covering down 68-60 to Creighton at the under-8 timeout. Creighton is -9½ on the live spread, total 158½.

8:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Xavier -3½, total 79.

7:57 p.m.: Creighton is too deep for Princeton, which isn’t getting shots to fall in the second half. The Bluejays lead 68-52 with 12:19 left and are -16½ on the live spread, total 167½.

7:53 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 2 Texas 42, No. 3 Xavier 25. Marcus Carr had 15 points and Timmy Allen made a long 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Longhorns, who dominated at the rim on both ends and covered as 2½-point favorites. Texas is playing without Dylan Disu, who is dealing with left foot bone bruise.

Xavier shot 27.3 percent from the floor as the half stayed under the total of 69½.

7:42 p.m.: Texas is shooting 52 percent from the field and leads Xavier 32-18 at the under-4 break. Texas is -1000 on the live line (Xavier +625), spread -11½, total 143½.

7:34 p.m.: Marcus Carr has 11 points for Texas, and Xavier is struggling to finish around the rim. The Longhorns lead 22-16 at the under-8 timeout and are -400 on the live line (Xavier +300), spread -7½, total 142½.

7:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Creighton -5½, total 78.

7:18 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 6 Creighton 47, No. 15 Princeton 43. Baylor Scheierman had 13 points, but the Bluejays couldn’t cover as 5½-point favorites. Rosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with 15 points. The half had no problem going over the total of 65.

7:03 p.m.: Princeton is 17-for-30 from the floor and has answered Creighton’s early run to lead 37-33 with 4:51 until halftime. Creighton is -250 on the live line (Princeton +200), spread -4½, total 165½.

6:56 p.m.: The final game of the night is ready to begin.

No. 3 Xavier (+185) vs. Texas (-4½, 148, -215), 6:59 p.m.

Player points props:

XAVIER — Souley Boum 16½ (under -115); Jack Nunge 13½; Colby Jones 14½ (under -125); Jerome Hunter 9½; Adam Kunkel 11½

TEXAS — Marcus Carr 15½ (over -125); Dylan Disu 13½ (under -115); Timmy Allen 10½ (under -115); Tyrese Hunter 10½; Sir’Jabari Rice 13½ (over -115)

6:41 p.m.: Creighton is moving the ball well on offense and leads Princeton 21-14 at the under-12 break. Creighton is -900 on the live line (Princeton +575), spread -12½, total 150½.

6:34 p.m.: That Houston loss cost Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale $4.1 million, including a $100,000 parlay bet tonight on Houston and Texas. He stood to win $35.5 million had Houston won the national championship.

6:28 p.m.: There will be no No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight for the first time with Alabama and Houston falling today.

6:26 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 Miami 89, No. 1 Houston 75. Nijel Pack hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, as the Hurricanes notched the upset as 8-point underdogs and +310 on the money line. Miami had five players in double figures and used its team speed to carve up the Cougars’ pressure while committing only six turnovers.

Miami shot 51.7 percent from the field, and Houston allowed a season-high in points. There are no No. 1 seeds remaining in the Elite Eight for the first time. Jarace Walker led the Cougars with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The game went over the total of 140.

6:22 p.m.: The next game is set to take begin.

No. 15 Princeton (+400) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10, 141½, -500), 6:27 p.m.

Player points props from the second game in Louisville:

PRINCETON — Ryan Langborg 12½ (under -120); Matt Allocco 10½; Rosan Evbuomwan 15½ (over -115); Caden Pierce 9½ (under -120)

CREIGHTON — Ryan Nembhard 13½; Arthur Kaluma 11½; Ryan Kalkbrenner 16½ (under -120); Trey Alexander 13½ (under -115); Baylor Scheierman 11½ (over -115)

6:10 p.m.: Miami continues to slice and dice the Houston pressure. The Hurricanes lead 80-67 with 2:58 left and are -5000 on the live line (Houston +1600), spread -10½

6:05 p.m.: Houston is self destructing, to the dismay of Jim Nantz. Miami leads 74-60 with six minutes remaining. Miami is -2500 on the live line (Houston +1100), spread -10½.

5:55 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 San Diego State 71, No. 1 Alabama 64. Darrion Trammell finished with 21 points, and the Aztecs advaned to the Elite Eight with the upset as 7-point underdogs and +280 on the money line.

The Crimson Tide, the top overall seed in the tournament, shot 32.4 percent from the field (3-for-27 from 3-point range) as San Diego State finished with eight blocked shots and nine steals. The game stayed under the closing total of 137 as San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah missed two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining and Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s late 3-pointer didn’t fall, either.

5:49 p.m.: Miami has its largest lead over Houston at 65-53 with 11 minutes remaining. Miami is -1000 on the live line (Houston +625), spread -9½, total 162½.

5:45 p.m.: San Diego State is clinging to a 66-62 lead in the final minute. San Diego State is -1200 on the live line (Alabama +700), spread -4½.

5:31 p.m.: San Diego State’s continues to frustrate top-seeded Alabama and leads 60-53 at the final media timeout. San Diego State is -550 on the live line (Alabama +400), spread -5½.

5:20 p.m.: San Diego State is on a 12-0 run and leads No. 1 Alabama 51-48 with 8 minutes remaining. Alabama is -125 on the live line (San Diego State -105), spread -1½, total 131½.

5:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7½, total 76.

5:06 p.m.: The Crimson Tide had 23 points in the first half. They have 25 points in 8:29 of the second half and lead San Diego State 48-39 at the under-12 timeout. Alabama is -1200 on the live line (San Diego State (+700), spread -9½, total 131½.

5:02 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 5 Miami 42, No. 1 Houston 36. Nijel Pack hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points to help the high-flying Hurricanes cover as 4½-point underdogs and +200 on the money line. The Cougars stayed close thanks to seven 3-pointers. The half went over the total of 65.

4:52 p.m.: Miami’s speed and aggressiveness are bothering Houston. The Hurricanes lead 36-31 at the last media timeout of the first half. Houston is -160 on the live line (Miami +130), spread -2½, total 156½.

4:34 p.m.: Houston and Miami are trading highlight-reel plays. Houston leads 23-22 with 8:38 left until halftime and is -350 on the live line (Miami +270), spread -7½, total 148½.

4:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -7, total 72½.

4:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 5 San Diego State 28, No. 1 Alabama 23. Darrion Trammell had a team-high nine points for the Aztecs, who rode their defense to the cover as 4-point underdogs and +190 on the money line. The Crimson Tide shot 27.6 percent from the floor and committed seven turnovers. The half stayed well under the total of 64.

4:22 p.m.: Tramon Mark’s 3-pointer for Houston cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145.

4:10 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off.

No. 5 Miami (+310) vs. No. 1 Houston (-8, 140, -370), 4:15 p.m.

Player point props:

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser 17½; Jarace Walker 11½ (over -120); Jamal Shead 11½ (over -120); J’Wan Roberts 10½ (under -120); Tramon Mark 10½ (over -120)

MIAMI — Isaiah Wong 14½; Jordan Miller 13½ (under -120); Norchad Omier 10½ (over -120); Nijel Pack 11½ (over -120)

3:59 p.m.: San Diego State and Alabama in a meat grinder game so far. It’s 13-13 at the under-8 timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -5½, total 125½.

3:50 p.m.: This pace has to be to San Diego State’s liking so far. Tied 11-11 with 10:56 remaining in the first half. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 131½.

3:38 p.m.: San Diego State is setting the tone early with its defense and leads 6-5 at the first media timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

3:30 p.m.: The first game is about to begin in Louisville.

3:10 p.m.: Player point props from the opening game:

ALABAMA — Noah Clowney 9½ (under -115); Mark Sears 9½ (under -120); Jahvon Quinerly 13½ (under -120); Brandon Miller 17½ (over -120)

SAN DIEGO STATE — Matt Bradley 13½; Keshad Johnson 7½; Darrion Trammell 8½ (under -125); Lamont Butler 8½

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 5 San Diego State (+270) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7, 137½, -330), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+290) vs. No. 1 Houston (-7½, 140, -350), 4:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+400) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10, 140½, -500), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Xavier (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-4, 148, -180), 6:45 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTH REGION

— San Diego State 71, Alabama 64

Full-game winners: San Diego State +7, under 137, San Diego State +280 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State +4, San Diego State +190 ML, under 64 (SDSU 28-23)

Second-half winners: San Diego State +7, over 72½ (SDSU 43-41)

— Creighton 86, Princeton 75

Full-game winners: Creighton -10, over 141½, Creighton -500 ML

First-half winners: Princeton +5½ over 65 (Creighton 47-43)

Second-half winners: Creighton -5½, under 78 (Creighton 39-32)

MIDWEST REGION

— Miami 89, Houston 75

Full-game winners: Miami +8, over 140, Miami +310 ML

First-half winners: Miami +4½, Miami +200 ML, over 65 (Miami 42-36)

Second-half winners: Miami +7½, over 76 (Miami 47-39)

— Texas 83, Xavier 71

Full-game winners: Texas -4½, over 148, Texas -215 ML

First-half winners: Texas -2½, under 69½ (Texas 42-25)

Second-half winners: Xavier -3½, over 79 (Xavier 46-41)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.