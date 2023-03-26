MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs come through for bettors

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Miami guard Jordan Miller celebrates after scoring against Texas in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Miami guard Wooga Poplar dunks against Texas in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots agaimnst San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) moves the ball against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) and Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) vie for a loose ball in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends against San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) reacts in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game against San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice celebrates after scoring against Miami in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Miami forward Anthony Walker shoots over Texas forward Christian Bishop in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Miami guard Bensley Joseph blocks a shot by Texas forward Christian Bishop in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas forward Timmy Allen yells in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Miami in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas guard Marcus Carr celebrates after scoring against Miami in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The rest of the Final Four will be determined today.

In the South Region final, No. 6 Creighton stands in the way of No. 5 San Diego State becoming the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national semifinals. No. 2 Texas takes on No. 5 Miami in the Midwest Region final to cap it off.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Underdogs were 2-0 straight-up and against the spread.

No. 5 seed San Diego State slipped past No. 6 Creighton as a +125 money-line underdog in the South Region. Fifth-seeded Miami, which was +165 on the money line, rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat No. 2 Texas and advance out of the Midwest Region.

Totals were 1-1.

Betting results for both games today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the end of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for the Final Four.

Final Four lines at Circa Sports:

— No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+105) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-1½, 131½, -125), 3:09 p.m. Saturday

— No. 5 Miami (+195) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-5, 149½, -225), 5:49 p.m. Saturday

4:25 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 Miami 88, No. 2 Texas 81. Jordan Miller finished with 27 points, and the Hurricanes rallied to cover as 3½-point underdogs and +165 on the money line. Miller was 7-for-7 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throws.

All five starters scored in double figures for Miami, which came back despite not making a 3-pointer in the second half. Norchad Omier (11 points, nine rebounds) hit two free throws with 1 minute left to put the Hurricanes ahead 81-79 and they never trailed again.

Texas led by as many as 13 points in the second half but went cold from the floor. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and six assists for the Longhorns.

The game easily covered the total of 148.

4:08 p.m.: Miami has climbed all the way back to lead and it’s now tied 75-75 with 3:57 remaining. Miami is -125 on the live line (Texas -105), Miami -1½ on the live spread.

3:57 p.m.: Miami has it down to single digits and trails Texas 71-64 at the under-8 break. Texas is -700 on the live line (Miami +475), spread -7½.

3:42 p.m.: Miami hasn’t been able to carve into the deficit. Texas leads 65-53 at the under-12 and is -2500 on the live line (Miami +1100), spread -10½, total 165½.

3:32 p.m.: Texas continues to make shots. The Longhorns lead 59-47 at the under-16 timeout and are -1000 on the live line (Miami +625), spread -9½, total 166½.

3:17 p.m.: The second half is underway.

3:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -1, total 78½.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 2 Texas 45, No. 5 Miami 37. Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr each dropped in 10 points to help the Longhorns cover as 2-point favorites. Texas’ bench outscored Miami 21-2 led by eight points from Sir’Jabari Rice. The Longhorns made seven of 13 tries from 3-point range and shot 54.8 percent overall.

Jordan Miller led Miami with 13 points, going 6-for-6 from the field. The Hurricanes shot 64 percent from the floor but were minus-15 from 3-point range with two makes from behind the line.

The half went over the nice total of 69.

2:46 p.m.: Miami trails Texas 39-35 with 1:18 remaining, but the Hurricanes are shooting 60 percent from the field and have to feel good if they can keep getting clean looks. Texas is -240 on the live line (Miami +195), spread -5½, total 157½.

2:39 p.m.: Finally a whistle. Texas has been forced into taking a lot of 3s, but so far they’re falling. The Longhorns lead Miami 31-28 with 4:33 left until halftime. Texas is -230 on the live line (Miami +185), spread -4½, total 153½.

2:29 p.m.: Texas’ bench has 13 of its 17 points, including eight from Sir’Jabari Rice. The Longhorns lead Miami 17-15 at the under-12 and are -190 on the live line (Miami +155), spread -4½, total 148½.

2:22 p.m.: Texas leads 11-9 and cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -130.

2:18 p.m.: Miami jumped to an early lead before Texas answered with a 7-0 run. The teams are tied 9-9 at the first media timeout. Texas is -170 on the live line (Miami +140), spread -3½, total 148½.

2:10 p.m.: Miami and Texas are underway in Kansas City.

2:06 p.m.: The final spot in the Final Four will be decided.

No. 5 Miami (+165) vs. No. 2 Texas (-3½, 148, -185), 2:10 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Miami-Texas game:

Team totals: Miami 72, Texas 75½.

First team to score 10+ points?: Miami +110, Texas -130.

Miami: Jordan Miller 14½ points (under -125); Nijel Pack 14 points (over -120); Wooga Poplar 9½ points (under -120); Isaiah Wong 15½ points; Norchad Omier 11½ points (over -120).

Texas: Tyrese Hunter 11½ points; Marcus Carr 16½ points (over -120); Sir’Jabari Rice 14½ points (over -125); Timmy Allen 10½ points (over -125).

1:49 p.m.: Opening Final Four line at the Westgate SuperBook: San Diego State -2 over Florida Atlantic (+110), total 132. Circa Sports has San Diego State -1½, total 132.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 San Diego State 57, No. 6 Creighton 56. Darrion Trammell was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation and made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Aztecs the cover as 2½-point underdogs and +125 on the money line.

San Diego State heads to the line in a tie game with 1.2 remaining 😮#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zRP3Hc2KGu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

San Diego State used a strong defensive effort and controlled the pace in the second half after trailing by five points at the break. Lamont Butler led the Aztecs with 18 points.

San Diego State will take on Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.

Creighton tied the score at 56 on a steal and basket by Baylor Scheierman with 32.7 seconds. The Bluejays missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts after halftime.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 17 points.

The total of 135 was never in jeopardy as the teams combined for 52 points in the second half.

1:19 p.m.: San Diego State is clinging to a 56-54 lead with 33.7 seconds remaining and has the ball. San Diego State is -700 on the live line, Creighton +475.

1:08 p.m.: San Diego State’s offense arrived in the nick of time. The Aztecs lead Creighton 52-50 with 3:30 to go and are -140 on the live line (Creighton +110), spread -1½.

12:57 p.m.: San Diego State’s defense is keeping it close because the Aztecs couldn’t toss a wad of paper into a wastebasket right now. Creighton leads 45-41 with 7:50 to play and is -450 on the live line (San Diego State +340), spread -4½, total 115½.

12:44 p.m.: Both teams are struggling to find the bottom of the bucket. Creighton leads 43-39 with 11:30 remaining and is -280 on the live line (San Diego State +225), spread -4½, total 124½.

12:34 p.m.: San Diego State scored the first six points of the half to take a brief lead, but Creighton is up 35-34 at the under-16 timeout. Creighton is -160 on the live line (San Diego State +130), spread -2½, total 126½.

12:25 p.m.: The second half is about to begin.

12:17 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State Pick (-120), total 72.

12:06 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 6 Creighton 33, No. 5 San Diego State 28. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a team-leading 10 points for the Bluejays, who covered as 1½-point favorites. Creighton used its balance to shoot 53.8 percent from the field and led by as many as eight points.

The half stayed under the total of 62 when San Diego State missed two shots before the buzzer after an offensive rebound.

11:54 a.m.: Creighton leads San Diego State 28-24 at the under-8 as the Aztecs defense looked a little tighter the past few possessions. Creighton is -250 on the live line (San Diego State +200), spread -4½, total 136½.

11:46 a.m.: Creighton is shooting 50 percent against San Diego State’s vaunted defense. The Aztecs will need to get more stops if they want to advance. Creighton is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

11:37 a.m.: All five Creighton starters have scored and the Bluejays lead San Diego State 17-12 at the under-12 break. Creighton is -220 on the live line (San Diego State +180), spread -4½, total 135½.

11:33 a.m.: Creighton wins the race to 10 points and cashes the prop at -120.

11:26 a.m.: Both teams off to a tight start. Creighton leads San Diego State 6-5 at the first media timeout. Creighton is -170 on the live line (San Diego State +140), spread -3½, total 133½.

11:21 a.m.: Here we go.

11:16 a.m.: Almost time for tipoff in Louisville. Creighton-San Diego State total is up to 135.

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Creighton-San Diego State game:

Team totals: Creighton 68½, San Diego State 66.

First team to score 10+ points?: Creighton -120, San Diego State Even.

Creighton: Trey Alexander 13½ points (under -120); Ryan Nembhard 12½ points (under -125); Ryan Kalkbrenner 15½ points (under -120); Baylor Scheierman 12½ points (under -125); Arthur Kaluma 9½ points.

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell 9½ points (over -120); Keshad Johnson 7½ points (under -120); Lamont Butler 7½ points (over -125); Jaedon LeDee 8½ points (under -125).

10:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 6 Creighton (-2½, 134½, -145) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (+125), 11:20 a.m.

No. 5 Miami (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-3½, 148, -180), 2:05 p.m.

10:25 a.m.: Major wager on the opener.

A Nevada bettor put $𝟐𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 on Creighton -2.5 (-110) vs. San Diego State 🤯 This cashing? pic.twitter.com/Oeat8kunAl — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 26, 2023

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTH REGION

— San Diego State 57, Creighton 56

Full-game winners: San Diego State +2½, under 135, San Diego State +125 ML

First-half winners: Creighton -1½, under 62 (Creighton 33-28)

Second-half winners: San Diego State Pick (-120), under 72 (San Diego State 29-23)

MIDWEST REGION

— Miami 88, Texas 81

Full-game winners: Miami +3½, over 148, Miami +165 ML

First-half winners: Texas -2, over 69 (Texas 45-37)

Second-half winners: Miami -1, total 78½ (Miami 51-36)

