MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Virginia Tech hits early props
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.
March Madness is back.
Last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so bettors have had to wait almost two years to let bets fly on college basketball’s biggest event.
There are 16 games today in the first day of the first round, including those involving top seeds Baylor and Illinois.
We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
9:54 a.m.: Florida has closed the gap. Virginia Tech still leads 26-25 with 3:25 left in the first half. The Hokies are -178 on the live line (Florida +144), spread -3½, total 136½.
9:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:
No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.
9:30 a.m.: Virginia Tech hits a 3 to win the race to 15 at -110. The Hokies lead 16-10 with 11:15 left in the first half and are -260 on the live line (Florida +205), spread -5½, total 134½.
9:23 a.m.: Circa Sports has props on the first team to score 10 points in a game and the first to score 15. Virginia Tech wins the race to 10 in the opener at -110, leading 10-6 with 14:39 left in the first half. The Hokies are -215 on the live line (Florida +172), spread -4½, total 135½.
9:10 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:
No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.
9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Virginia Tech from PK to -1½
Texas Tech-Utah State total from 131 to 129½
West Virginia-Morehead State total from 137½ to 136
8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by region (all games played in Indianapolis):
South Region
No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.
No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.
No. 6 Texas Tech (-4, 129½, -180) vs. No. 11 Utah State (+160), 10:45 a.m.
No. 2 Ohio State (-15½, 157½, -2,500) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+1,100), noon
No. 1 Baylor (-25½, 140, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Hartford (+2,500), 12:30 p.m.
No. 8 North Carolina (-1½, 137, -125) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+105), 4:10 p.m.
No. 4 Purdue (-7, 125½, -300) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+250), 4:25 p.m.
No. 5 Villanova (-6½, 143½, -265) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (+225), 6:57 p.m.
Midwest Region
No. 1 Illinois (-22½, 143, -8,000) vs. No. 16 Drexel (+1,800), 10:15 a.m.
No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (-5½, 124½, -250) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (+210), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Tennessee (-8½, 130½, -420) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+350), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7, 139½, -350) vs. No. 13 Liberty (+290), 3:25 p.m.
No. 2 Houston (-20, 134½, -4,000) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (+1,400), 4:15 p.m.
No. 7 Clemson (+110) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (-1½, 125½, -130), 6:20 p.m.
No. 6 San Diego State (-3, 139, -155) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+135), 6:40 p.m.
No. 3 West Virginia (-13, 136, -1,000) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (+650), 6:50 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.