MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: West Virginia, Syracuse tied late

The NCAA Tournament field has been culled to 32, and by Monday night, we’ll be down to the Sweet 16.

The first eight berths will be punched Sunday, starting with No. 1 seed Illinois trying to hold off No. 8 Loyola-Chicago.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

3:57 p.m.: West Virginia has rallied to tie Syracuse at 56 with 6:23 left in the second half. West Virginia is now favored at -152 on the live line (Orange +124), spread -1½, total 141½.

3:41 p.m.: West Virginia is on the comeback trail. Syracuse’s lead has been cut to 46-42 with 12:30 left in the second half. The Orange are -152 on the live line (Mountaineers +124), spread -1½, total 140½.

3:32 p.m.: Texas Tech takes a 15-11 lead on Arkansas with 11:49 left in the first half. The Red Raiders are -230 on the live line (Razorbacks +184), spread -4½, total 140½.

3:27 p.m.: The second half of West Virginia-Syracuse is underway.

3:08 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 3 Arkansas (+110) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (-2, 140½, -130), 3:10 p.m.

3:07 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -4, total 78½.

3:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 35, West Virginia 29. First-half winners: Syracuse +2, under 68½, Syracuse +135 ML.

2:54 p.m.: Syracuse leads West Virginia 30-19 with 3:09 left before halftime.

2:43 p.m.: Syracuse continues to roll. The Orange lead West Virginia 26-12 with 7:38 left in the first half. Syracuse is now -450 on the live line (Mountaineers +330), spread -8½, total 143½.

2:32 p.m.: Good start for Syracuse. The Orange lead West Virginia 19-10 with 11:28 left in the first half and are now favored at -210 on the live line (Mountaineers +168), spread -4½, total 149½.

2:11 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 3 West Virginia (-3½, 148, -175) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+155), 2:15 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: Baylor was +165 to win by 11 or more. The Bears also cover the alternate line of -12½ at +220. Baylor’s Jared Butler goes just under his prop total of 16½ with 16 points. Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Price also goes under his prop of 14½ with 12.

1:46 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63. The No. 1 seed Bears cover as 6½-point favorites, -330 ML against the No. 9 Badgers. The game goes over 136½ in the final minute. Baylor will face the winner of No. 5 Vilanova and No. 13 North Texas in the Sweet 16. Baylor goes over its team total of 71½; Wisconsin stays under 65½.

1:27 p.m.: Baylor leads 64-54 with 3:21 left. The Bears are -10,000 on the live line (Badgers +2,500), spread -9½.

1:17 p.m.: Wisconsin is hanging around. Baylor leads 61-53 with 7:25 left in the second half, and the Badgers are about to shoot a free throw after a foul on a made basket. The Bears are -1,200 on the live line (Wisconsin +650), spread -7½, total 146½. Spread of 6½ to 7 very much in doubt.

1:16 p.m.: Largest lead over 14 points cashed earlier in Baylor-Wisconsin.

1:05 p.m.: Wisconsin narrows the gap a bit. Baylor’s lead is down to 52-44 with 11:53 left in the second half. The Bears are -1,300 on the live line (Badgers +730), spread -9½, total 140½.

12:56 p.m.: Baylor leads Wisconsin 47-35 with 15:56 left in the second half. The Bears are -2,200 on the live line (Badgers +980), spread -12½, total 141½.

12:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor PK, total 73½.

12:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 42, Wisconsin 29. First-half winners: Baylor -3½, over 63.

12:07 p.m.: Baylor is looking good so far. The Bears lead Wisconsin 24-16 with 7:51 left in the second half and are -700 on the live line (Badgers +475), spread -10½, total 140½.

11:55 a.m.: Baylor leads 14-11 with 11:56 left in the first half, and the Bears are -450 on the live line (Wisconsin +330), spread -7½, total 136½.

11:48 a.m.: Baylor and Wisconsin are tied at 7 with 14:39 left in the first half. Baylor is -340 on the live line (Wisconsin +260), spread -6½, total 134½.

11:36 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Baylor (-6½, 136½, -330) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+270), 11:40 a.m.

11:23 a.m.: Loyola was 12-1 to win by 11 or more. The Ramblers cover the alternate line of +2½ at +205. Largest lead over 13½ cashes. Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig scores 19 points to go over his prop of 14½. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu scores only nine points, well under his prop of 18.

11:20 a.m.: FINAL: Loyola-Chicago 71, Illinois 58. The No. 8 seed Ramblers lead the No. 1 Illini start to finish to win as 7-point underdogs, +280 ML. The game stays under 132½. Loyola will face the winner of No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Oregon State in the Sweet 16. Loyola goes over its team total of 63½; Illinois stays under its total of 70½.

11:11 a.m.: Loyola’s trying to finish out the win. The Ramblers lead 65-58 with 1:36 left.

10:56 a.m.: It’s not Illinois’ day. Loyola leads 61-50 with 3:48 to go, and the Ramblers are -4,500 on the live line (Illinois +1,300), spread -8½.

10:46 a.m.: Loyola leads 50-42 with 8:00 left in the second half. The Ramblers are -385 on the live line (Illinois +290), spread -4½, total 126½.

10:35 a.m.: If Illinois wants to continue its season, the comeback better start soon. Loyola leads 46-36 with 11:45 left in the second half. The Ramblers are -290 on the live line (Illini +225), spread -4½, total 128½.

10:24 a.m.: Illinois has cut the lead a little bit. Loyola is up 39-33 with 15:26 left in the second half and is -132 on the live line (Illinois +108), spread -1½, total 131½.

10:08 a.m.: Checking on some player props: Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig has eight points and is more than halfway to his prop total of 14½. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has only four points and has a ways to go to reach his prop of 18.

10:01 a.m.: Live line at halftime: Loyola -205 (Illinois +164), spread -3½, total 129½.

9:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -6½, total 70½.

9:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola-Chicago 33, Illinois 24. First-half winners: Loyola +4, under 61½, Loyola +190 ML.

9:52 a.m.: Lead is 30-19 with 2:07 left before halftime. The Ramblers are up to -265 on the live line (Illinois +210).

9:46 a.m.: Loyola leads 28-16 with 3:33 left before halftime. The Ramblers are up to -215 on the live line (Illinois +172), spread -3½, total 129½.

9:42 a.m.: Loyola’s lead is up to 26-16 with 4:57 left in the first half. The Ramblers are -128 on the live line (Illinois +104), spread -1½, total 131½.

9:36 a.m.: Loyola continues to lead, up 21-14 with 6:25 left in the first half. Illinois is now slightly favored at -114 (Loyola -106), total 127½.

9:27 a.m.: Loyola extends the lead to 17-9 with 10:55 left in the first half. The Ramblers are now favored at -112 on the live line (Illinois -108), spread -½, total 131½.

9:16 a.m.: Solid start for Loyola. The Ramblers lead Illinois 9-4 with 15:28 left in the first half. The Illini are -188 on the live line (Loyola +152), spread -3½, total 132½.

9:05 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Illinois (-7, 132½, -340) vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (+280), 9:10 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Baylor-Wisconsin total from 137½ to 136½

Florida-Oral Roberts total from 148 to 149½

Villanova-North Texas total from 127 to 126

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by region:

MIDWEST REGION

— No. 8 Loyola-Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58

Full-game winners: Loyola +7, under 132½, Loyola +280 ML

First-half winners: Loyola +4, under 61½ (Loyola 33-24)

Second-half winners: Loyola +6½, over 70½ (Loyola 38-34)

— No. 3 West Virginia (-3½, 148, -175) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+155), 2:15 p.m.

— No. 2 Houston (-7½, 131½, -350) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (+290), 4:10 p.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma State (-5½, 141, -250) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+210), 6:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

— No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63

Full-game winners: Baylor -6½, over 136½, Baylor -330 ML

First-half winners: Baylor -3½, over 63 (Baylor 42-29)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on PK, under 73½ (tied 34-34)

— No. 3 Arkansas (+110) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (-2, 140½, -130), 3:10 p.m.

— No. 7 Florida (-9, 150, -430) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+360), 4:45 p.m.

— No. 5 Villanova (-6, 126, -265) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+225), 5:45 p.m.

