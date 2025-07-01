Marner makes Knights favorite at sportsbook to win 2026 Stanley Cup

The Golden Knights are the +750 favorites at the South Point to win their second Stanley Cup after acquiring star right wing Mitch Marner.

The Golden Knights have reclaimed their NHL throne. At least when it comes to the odds at sportsbooks to win the 2026 Stanley Cup.

Books were split on the Panthers and Oilers as the favorites to win the title next season after Florida beat Edmonton in the Final for the second straight year in June.

But books are now split on the Panthers and Knights as Stanley Cup favorites after the Knights acquired right wing Mitch Marner on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Knights are the +750 favorites at the South Point to win their second Stanley Cup. They’re the 7-1 co-favorites with Florida at the Westgate SuperBook, which lowered both teams from 10-1.

“It was pretty evident by the weekend that (the trade) was going to happen, so we went from 10-1 to 8-1, and then when the trade happened, we went from 8 to 7,” Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Same with Florida. Florida signed like their whole team back, so we lowered them and started raising (other teams).”

Marner, considered this year’s top free agent, scored a career-high 102 points last season. He’ll give the Knights a potent one-two punch with center Jack Eichel, who scored a career-high 94 points last season.

“They may be a little thin on the blue line right now, but the Knights always have a way of making it work,” Salmons said. “Their culture is amazing and that’s why the team’s always been so good. Their upper management is the best. They get players in the prime of their careers. They got Eichel and now they got Marner.

“You can make a case that Marner’s better than Eichel, and we all know how good Eichel has been. Marner comes in in the prime of his career. It’s his 10th year coming up and he’s only 28 years old. You’re going to have the four best years of his career here.”

Salmons said the Knights will feature arguably the best line in hockey if Marner plays with Eichel and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev.

“That line will be incredible,” Salmons said. “Dorofeyev could score 50 goals on that line.”

The Knights are 8-1 co-favorites with Florida and Edmonton at Gaughan Gaming. They’re +850 at Caesars and 9-1 at BetMGM.

“(The Knights) improved their team, and I think they’re going to continue to make some moves. They’re a contender, no question about it,” Gaughan Gaming sportsbook director Vinny Magliulo said. “The other part is anticipating the Knights are going to get a lot of betting attention here in Nevada. There’s a regional bias with the Knights. They’ve got a great following, not only at T-Mobile (Arena) but at the betting counter as well.”

Panthers on prowl

The Panthers, who re-signed center Sam Bennett, right wing Brad Marchand and defenseman Aaron Ekblad, are the favorites at BetMGM, Circa, Caesars and STN Sports to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983.

“With the salary cap and so much parity now, that’s just unheard of. They definitely have something to shoot for,” Salmons said. “They’re essentially bringing the same team back. On paper, that looks good. But the Knights brought their team back the year after winning the Cup (in 2023), then everyone got hurt. There will be a lot of teams gunning for them.”

The Panthers and Oilers are tied for the 8-1 second choice at South Point, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars at 10-1.

2026 Stanley Cup odds

At South Point

Up to 40-1

Golden Knights +750

Oilers 8-1

Panthers 8-1

Avalanche 10-1

Hurricanes 10-1

Stars 10-1

Lightning 15-1

Maple Leafs 18-1

Capitals 20-1

Devils 20-1

Jets 20-1

Kings 20-1

Rangers 20-1

Senators 20-1

Wild 25-1

Blues 40-1

Canadiens 40-1