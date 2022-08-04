Massachusetts Gaming Commission begins process for sports betting

Although Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t signed a sports-betting bill passed by lawmakers Monday, the state’s Gaming Commission has started the regulatory process.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday took initial steps toward regulating sports wagering in the state, even before Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill legislators approved this week into law.

Commissioners agreed to conduct public roundtable discussions later this month to gather ideas from stakeholders, including two Las Vegas-based casino licensees, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International.

Commissioners agreed to work as quickly as possible to implement Bay State sports-betting regulations that would make it the 31st state in the country to offer legalized wagering on sports. Timelines discussed at the commission meeting indicate betting could begin by early next year.

“This isn’t something that’s going to occur overnight,” Commissioner Bradford Hill said. “This is going to take a little longer than people anticipate.”

It will likely take weeks for the commission to draft and approve sports-betting rules, getting pointers from other states that have approved betting. Then, the commission will seek applications from potential licensees, vet them and conduct suitability hearings of key officers and executives before approving licensing.

The legislation awaiting Baker’s signature would allow sports betting at the state’s commercial casinos, including Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield, horseracing tracks and sports venues. It also would permit kiosks at bars and restaurants and seven mobile wagering apps.

The legislation includes a 15 percent tax on net gaming win from commercial operations and 20 percent from mobile wagering companies.

The legislation also bans companies from taking wagers on any games involving Massachusetts college teams unless they’re part of a tournament, such as the NCAA’s March Madness basketball event.

Baker has indicated in the past that he supports sports betting in Massachusetts and has 10 days from the bill’s Monday passage — Aug. 11 — to sign it into law.

Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said the fact that the commission is gathering information and planning discussions with stakeholders before the legislation is even signed shows that it is interested in starting sports betting as quickly as possible. But commissioners also said they would not sacrifice integrity in the licensing process for speed.

Judd-Stein also said that the commission starting efforts to begin drafting regulations gives prospective licensees a head start on preparing their applications.

