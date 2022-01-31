Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl

The Rams inched up to 4½-point favorites over the Bengals at Caesars Sportsbook after the book took a $522,500 straight bet to win $475,000 on Los Angeles -4.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The line on Super Bowl LVI moved up at Caesars Sportsbook on Monday after a massive bet on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams inched up to 4½-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals after the book took a $522,500 straight bet to win $475,000 on LA -4.

A Caesars bettor then wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Bengals +4½.

“The Rams cover and under is the best result for the public currently,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

Every other Las Vegas book was at Rams -4 after the line opened at 3½ on Sunday night at several shops, including Caesars.

The consensus total on the Feb. 13 NFL championship game dropped to 49 after opening at 50 and was down to 48½ at BetMGM, the South Point and the Westgate SuperBook. The total was at 49½ at Station Casinos.

