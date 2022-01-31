Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
The Rams inched up to 4½-point favorites over the Bengals at Caesars Sportsbook after the book took a $522,500 straight bet to win $475,000 on Los Angeles -4.
The line on Super Bowl LVI moved up at Caesars Sportsbook on Monday after a massive bet on the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams inched up to 4½-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals after the book took a $522,500 straight bet to win $475,000 on LA -4.
A Caesars bettor then wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Bengals +4½.
“The Rams cover and under is the best result for the public currently,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.
Every other Las Vegas book was at Rams -4 after the line opened at 3½ on Sunday night at several shops, including Caesars.
The consensus total on the Feb. 13 NFL championship game dropped to 49 after opening at 50 and was down to 48½ at BetMGM, the South Point and the Westgate SuperBook. The total was at 49½ at Station Casinos.
