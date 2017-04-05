Masters matchups, prop bets

Masters matchups and prop bets

Courtesy of Westgate sports book

Group matchups

Win group A

Dustin Johnson; +220

Rory McIlroy; +250

Jordan Spieth; +280

Jason Day; +300

Win group B

Hideki Matsuyama; +260

Rickie Fowler; +260

Justin Rose; +260

Jon Rahm; +260

Win group C

Phil Mickelson; +260

Adam Scott; +260

Henrik Stenson; +260

Sergio Garcia: +260

Win group H

Charley Hoffman; +225

Ryan Moore; +250

Kevin Na; +275

Scott Piercy; +300

Player matchups

Dustin Johnson; -150

Jordan Spieth; +130

Hideki Matsuyama; -110

Justin Rose; -110

Rickie Fowler; -120

Jon Rahm; even

Phil Mickelson; -110

Adam Scott; -110

Sergio Garcia; -110

Paul Casey; -110

Justin Thomas; -110

Bubba Watson; -110

Dustin Johnson; -130

Rory McIlroy; +110

Dustin Johnson; -185

Hideki Matsuyama; +165

Rory McIlroy; -120

Jordan Spieth; even

Rory McIlroy; -175

Hideki Matsuyama; +155

Jordan Spieth; -160

Hideki Matsuyama; +140

Jason Day; -105

Rickie Fowler; -115

Jason Day; -115

Jon Rahm; -105

Phil Mickelson; -110

Henrik Stenson; -110

Henrik Stenson; -110

Adam Scott; -110

Jhonattan Vegas; -135

Scott Piercy; +115

Danny Willett; +135

Charley Hoffman; -155

Props

Will there be a hole in one?

Yes; -130

No; +110

Will there be a playoff?

Yes; +300

No; -360

Will Dustin Johnson win the 2017 Masters?

Yes; +550

No; -800

Will Jordan Spieth win the 2017 Masters?

Yes; +700

No; -1100

Will Rory McIlroy win the 2017 Masters?

Yes; +800

No; -1400

Will Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth win the 2017 Masters?

Yes; +300

No; -360

Will Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy win the 2017 Masters?

Yes; +165

No; -185

Will Dustin Johnson make the cut?

Yes; -800

No; +550

Will Jordan Spieth make the cut?

Yes; -700

No; +500

Will Rory McIlroy make the cut?

Yes; -700

No; +500

Will Danny Willett make the cut?

Yes; -160

No; +140

Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?

Yes; -420

No; +350

Finish position by Dustin Johnson; 7½

Finish position by Jordan Spieth; 10½

Finish position by Rory McIlroy; 9½

Finish position by Hideki Matsuyama; 20½

Finish position by Phil Mickelson; 24½

Finish position by Jon Rahm; 22½

Finish position by Rickie Fowler; 20½

Finish position by Bubba Watson; 30½

Courtesy of South Point sports book

Hole props

Par 3 with most accumulated birdies over four rounds

No. 16; -250

No. 6; 13-5

No. 12; 12-5

No. 4; 15-1

Par 5 with most accumulated birdies over four rounds

No. 13; 7-5

No. 8; 4-1

No. 15; 2-1

No. 2; +210