Masters matchups, prop bets

Masters matchups and prop bets
Courtesy of Westgate sports book
Group matchups
Win group A
Dustin Johnson; +220
Rory McIlroy; +250
Jordan Spieth; +280
Jason Day; +300
Win group B
Hideki Matsuyama; +260
Rickie Fowler; +260
Justin Rose; +260
Jon Rahm; +260
Win group C
Phil Mickelson; +260
Adam Scott; +260
Henrik Stenson; +260
Sergio Garcia: +260
Win group H
Charley Hoffman; +225
Ryan Moore; +250
Kevin Na; +275
Scott Piercy; +300
Player matchups
Dustin Johnson; -150
Jordan Spieth; +130
Hideki Matsuyama; -110
Justin Rose; -110
Rickie Fowler; -120
Jon Rahm; even
Phil Mickelson; -110
Adam Scott; -110
Sergio Garcia; -110
Paul Casey; -110
Justin Thomas; -110
Bubba Watson; -110
Dustin Johnson; -130
Rory McIlroy; +110
Dustin Johnson; -185
Hideki Matsuyama; +165
Rory McIlroy; -120
Jordan Spieth; even
Rory McIlroy; -175
Hideki Matsuyama; +155
Jordan Spieth; -160
Hideki Matsuyama; +140
Jason Day; -105
Rickie Fowler; -115
Jason Day; -115
Jon Rahm; -105
Phil Mickelson; -110
Henrik Stenson; -110
Henrik Stenson; -110
Adam Scott; -110
Jhonattan Vegas; -135
Scott Piercy; +115
Danny Willett; +135
Charley Hoffman; -155
Props
Will there be a hole in one?
Yes; -130
No; +110
Will there be a playoff?
Yes; +300
No; -360
Will Dustin Johnson win the 2017 Masters?
Yes; +550
No; -800
Will Jordan Spieth win the 2017 Masters?
Yes; +700
No; -1100
Will Rory McIlroy win the 2017 Masters?
Yes; +800
No; -1400
Will Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth win the 2017 Masters?
Yes; +300
No; -360
Will Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy win the 2017 Masters?
Yes; +165
No; -185
Will Dustin Johnson make the cut?
Yes; -800
No; +550
Will Jordan Spieth make the cut?
Yes; -700
No; +500
Will Rory McIlroy make the cut?
Yes; -700
No; +500
Will Danny Willett make the cut?
Yes; -160
No; +140
Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?
Yes; -420
No; +350
Finish position by Dustin Johnson; 7½
Finish position by Jordan Spieth; 10½
Finish position by Rory McIlroy; 9½
Finish position by Hideki Matsuyama; 20½
Finish position by Phil Mickelson; 24½
Finish position by Jon Rahm; 22½
Finish position by Rickie Fowler; 20½
Finish position by Bubba Watson; 30½
Courtesy of South Point sports book
Hole props
Par 3 with most accumulated birdies over four rounds
No. 16; -250
No. 6; 13-5
No. 12; 12-5
No. 4; 15-1
Par 5 with most accumulated birdies over four rounds
No. 13; 7-5
No. 8; 4-1
No. 15; 2-1
No. 2; +210