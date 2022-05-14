‘Mattress Mack’ back with massive bets on Houston Astros

If the Astros win the World Series, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale would net the largest win ever on a legal sports bet.

Mattress Mack bet a total of $4 million to win $42 million Friday on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $3 million wager on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app at 10-1 odds and a $1 million wager at WynnBET at 12-1 odds. Both bets were placed in Louisiana.

The Astros entered Friday as the hottest team in baseball with 10 consecutive wins.

“That’s pretty good odds on the Houston Astros,” said McIngvale, 71. “They’re a good team. They’ve been to the ALCS the last five years in a row and they’ve gone to three World Series.”

The bets are the latest in a series of wagers to reduce risk on furniture promotions. In this case, for a limited time Mack is offering customers who buy $3,000 or more of furniture double their money back if the Astros win it all. In a couple weeks, he said he’ll offer customers who buy $3,000 or more of furniture their money back (not double) if Houston wins the World Series.

“I wanted to get that bet at fairly high odds to cover it all,” he said while driving back to Texas from Louisiana with his wife, Linda McIngvale.

Mack lost $4 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2021 World Series when Houston lost to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

If the Astros win it all this year for the first time since 2017, Mack would net the largest win ever on a legal sports bet.

“It’s great to have Mattress Mack back and shooting for the moon for his home team Astros,” said Ken Fuchs, head of sports for Caesars Sportsbook. “Rounding first base into a summer of baseball with $30 million on the hook will make every Houston game a little more fun for all of us.”

Mack lost $9.5 million in money-line bets at Caesars on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams.

He won $12.2 million on Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball title to snap a losing streak that saw him drop more than $25 million since the 2021 Super Bowl.

Last week, Mack lost $2.6 million in bets on Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter.

