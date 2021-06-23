‘Mattress Mack’ bet could bring biggest payout in US sports betting history

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale made the bet on the William Hill app in Indiana. He has become well known for making large sports wagers around the country.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“Mattress Mack” is back and going bigger than ever.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $2 million wager to win $20 million on the Houston Astros at 10-1 to win the World Series, William Hill confirmed Tuesday.

The bet was made on the William Hill app in Indiana, the sportsbook confirmed.

McIngvale, 70, has become well known in the past few years for making large wagers to hedge potential losses on promotions for his furniture business in Houston.

William Hill said the possible $22 million ticket would be the biggest reported payout in U.S. sports betting history.

“It’s very cool that William Hill took that large of a futures bet,” McIngvale said in a statement.

The Astros have the best record in the American League at 45-28 after Tuesday’s games. They have dropped to 9-1 at William Hill in Nevada, tied with the New York Mets for the sixth choice behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), Chicago White Sox (+650), San Diego Padres (+750), San Francisco Giants (+800) and New York Yankees (+850).

“This is a potentially historic bet, and it’s one that we love to take,” Caesars Entertainment co-president of sports Eric Hession said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on our flexible limits in our sportsbooks and sports betting apps. This wager certainly makes baseball season a little more exciting for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing how that plays out.”

Caesars completed its acquisition of William Hill in April.

McIngvale won a $3.46 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3½ in this year’s Super Bowl and lost a $1 million bet to win $9 million on Houston in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.