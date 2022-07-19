‘Mattress Mack’ bets again, could win $52.6M on Astros

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is shown Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Houston. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back with another multimillion-dollar bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $2 million wager to win $10.6 million Monday at +533 odds at Barstool Sportsbook in the L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Mack now has a total of $6 million to win $52.6 million riding on Houston to win the World Series after betting a total of $4 million to win $42 million in May.

He wagered $3 million to win $30 million at Caesars Sportsbook at 10-1 odds and also made a $1 million bet to win $12 million at WynnBET at 12-1.

The Astros (59-32), who have advanced to the past five American League Championship Series, have the third-best record in baseball behind the New York Yankees (64-28) and Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30).

The bets are the latest in a series of wagers by Mack to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, he is offering customers who buy $3,000 or more of furniture double their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

“The promotion is going very good,” McIngvale told the Review-Journal while driving back to Texas. “I needed more capacity to sell my furniture. We sold through the first bets.”

Mack, 71, lost $4 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2021 World Series when Houston lost to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

If the Astros win the World Series this year for the first time since 2017, Mack would net the largest win ever on a legal sports bet.

“The Astros are very hot,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the second half.”

Mack lost $9.5 million in money-line bets at Caesars on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams.

He won $12.2 million on Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball title to snap a losing streak that saw him drop more than $25 million since the 2021 Super Bowl.

Mack lost $2.6 million in bets on Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.