Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ hammers Astros again, could win $43M in wagers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated October 9, 2023 - 1:05 pm
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horsesh ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas, the hotel-casino formerly known as Bally's, in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Mattress Mack” has upped the ante again on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale made a $2 million bet to win $9 million on the Astros at +450 odds at Caesars Sportsbook prior to the start of their American League Division Series against the Twins.

McIngvale, 72, also wagered $1 million on Houston at 11-1 odds at Caesars the week before the playoffs started and now has a total of $6.9 million riding to win $43.4 million on the Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

He also wagered $1.9 million to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace in March and bet $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook in September.

McIngvale won a record $72.6 million last year in bets on the Astros to win the World Series, including a $30 million windfall from Caesars.

If Houston wins it all again, McIngvale would win another $31.4 million from Caesars.

The Astros split the first two games of the best-of-five series with Minnesota. The Twins are -135 favorites in Game 3 on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

