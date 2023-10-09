‘Mattress Mack’ hammers Astros again, could win $43M in wagers

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $2 million bet to win $9 million on the Astros to win the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas, the hotel-casino formerly known as Bally's, in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Mattress Mack” has upped the ante again on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale made a $2 million bet to win $9 million on the Astros at +450 odds at Caesars Sportsbook prior to the start of their American League Division Series against the Twins.

McIngvale, 72, also wagered $1 million on Houston at 11-1 odds at Caesars the week before the playoffs started and now has a total of $6.9 million riding to win $43.4 million on the Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

The bets are the latest in a s eries of multimillion-dollar w agers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customer s who make purchases of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the Wor ld Series.

He also wagered $1.9 million to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace in March and bet $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook in September.

McIngvale won a record $72.6 million last year in bets on the Astros to win the World Series, including a $30 million windfall from Caesars.

If Houston wins it all again, McIngvale would win another $31.4 million from Caesars.

The Astros split the first two games of the best-of-five series with Minnesota. The Twins are -135 favorites in Game 3 on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.