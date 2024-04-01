46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ loses $2M in bets on NCAA Tournament

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in ...
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr., left, goes up for a basket against Duke's Kyle Filipowski ...
Bettors roll in Elite Eight as Cinderella reaches Final Four
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller reacts to the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers ...
Bettor turns $5 into $274K after hitting NBA same-game parlays
North Carolina State's DJ Burns, Jr. (30) and Ben Middlebrooks (34) celebrate after defeating O ...
ACC underdog among NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 best bets, sharp plays
North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan (3) celebrates after scoring against Michigan State during the ...
Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

Mattress Mack is fond of the phrase “a setback is just a setup for a comeback.”

If that’s the case, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is due for a massive comeback.

McIngvale, 73, lost $2 million in wagers to win $15 million on Houston to win the NCAA Tournament when the Cougars lost 54-51 to Duke on Friday in the Sweet 16.

He won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series, but he has since lost at least $20 million in bets. That includes $9.9 million on the Astros to win the 2023 World Series, $4.1 million on Houston to win the 2023 NCAA basketball title, $2 million on last year’s Kentucky Derby and $1 million on Texas to win the college football national championship.

He also lost $750,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the 2023 Super Bowl and dropped $500,000 on the Houston Texans in last season’s NFL playoffs.

The seven-figure bets are to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In the most recent case, customers who made a purchase of $4,000 or more would’ve got their money back if Houston won the national title.

McIngvale made a $1 million wager to win $7.5 million on Houston (+750) at Caesars Sportsbook. He also bet $1 million to win $7.5 million on the Cougars (+750) at DraftKings, the sportsbook confirmed to the Review-Journal.

McIngvale took the latest loss in stride.

“Win some. Lose some. Sometimes you get rained out,” McIngvale said in a text message.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Super Bowl betting handle no match for March Madness
recommend 2
Bettors roll in Elite Eight as Cinderella reaches Final Four
recommend 3
Bettors bank on Purdue ‘voodoo’; books on hook for millions on Houston
recommend 4
What are the 5 biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history?
recommend 5
Bettors beat sportsbooks as favorites roll in NCAA Tournament
recommend 6
What are the biggest long shots who have won the NCAA Tournament?