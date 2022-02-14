‘Mattress Mack’ loses millions in bets on Bengals

Caesars Sportsbook won multiple seven figures, including almost eight figures in bets on the Bengals on the money line (+170) made by Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is shown at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Caesars Sportsbook won multiple seven figures, including $9.5 million in straight up bets on the Bengals made by Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Sunday’s wagers on Cincinnati (+170) to upset the Los Angeles Rams would have netted him $16.2 million.

McIngvale placed a $5 million money-line wager to win $8.5 million on Cincinnati on Friday . He already had a $4.5 million bet on the Bengals on the money line (+170).

He drove himself across the border to Louisiana, where he pulled over at a rest stop and placed the $5 million bet on his Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The money line is a bet on the winner of the game, regardless of the point spread.

Caesars said it was the largest bet the book has ever taken, eclipsing a $4.9 million wager on the St. Louis Rams on the money line (-900) over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots won 20-17.

McIngvale has now lost $22.3 million in wagers — which are hedges against furniture promotions — since winning $2.7 million on Tampa Bay in last year’s Super Bowl.

Those losses include:

— $1 million on Houston to win the NCAA title.

— $2.4 million on Essential Quality to win the Kentucky Derby.

— $4 million on the Astros to win the World Series.

— $2.7 million on Alabama to win the College Football Playoff national title game.

— $2 million on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

— $1.7 million on the Titans to win the Super Bowl (offset by a $1 million win on the Bengals +3½ over Tennessee in the divisional round).

— $9.5 million on the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

He watched Sunday’s Super Bowl at Camp Hope with combat veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder and said that helped him keep his gambling losses in perspective.

“Even though I lost $10 million, when I see those guys struggling to get back in society and battling valiantly to try to turn their lives around, me losing a football game is not a big deal,” McIngvale said. “I had a good time with them cheering for the Bengals. We got really close on that one. We live to play another day.”

Todd Dewey can be reached at tdewey@reviewjournal.com.