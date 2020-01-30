‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on 49ers over Chiefs in Super Bowl

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $1 million money-line wager to win $1.2 million at The Mirage sportsbook Wednesday on the 49ers to defeat the Chiefs.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, shown in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack placed a $1 million money-line wager to win $1.2 million at The Mirage sportsbook Wednesday on the San Francisco 49ers (+120) over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is betting $1 million against Kansas City for the third consecutive NFL playoff game.

He lost a $1 million money-line bet on the Houston Texans in their 51-31 loss at the Chiefs in the divisional playoff round and dropped another $1 million on the Tennessee Titans in their 35-24 defeat at Kansas City in the AFC title game.

MGM Resorts previously took three six-figure bets on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl: $550,000 to win $500,000 at -1, $200,000 to win $180,000 at -1 and $150,000 to win $120,000 on the money line.

“If the game kicked off today, we’d be in a good position with the money we’ve taken on the Chiefs and the money we took on the 49ers on the money line,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We’d be a winner all the way around.”

MGM also took a $10,000 money-line bet to win $12,000 on the Niners at the Bellagio and other action at +120 before moving the price to +115 after about 10 minutes, according to Stoneback.

“We let it sit there at +115 for a while and only took one bet, which was very surprising to me because that’s the best number out there and nobody’s really jumping all over it,” Stoneback said

The Chiefs are 1½-point favorites over the Niners at MGM Resorts, and the total is 54½.

McIngvale, in town for the Winter Las Vegas Market furniture show, said he made the $1 million bet because it was a good price.

“I think the game’s a toss-up, and I’m getting +120,” he said.

The 68-year-old also started a Super Bowl promotion offering customers a 50 percent refund or 100 percent store credit on a Tempur-Pedic mattress purchase of $3,000 or more if the 49ers win the Super Bowl.

The tireless promoter lost $13 million in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Houston Astros to hedge a possible $20 million loss on a promotion that offered full refunds to customers who purchased a mattress set of $3,000 or more if the Astros won the World Series.

