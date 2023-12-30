‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made his first major wager since October, when he lost $9.9 million on the Astros to win the World Series.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is shown during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another seven-figure wager on a team from Texas to win a title.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $1 million bet at Caesars Sportsbook to win $2.7 million on the Texas Longhorns to win the college football national championship (+270).

A year after McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series, he lost $9.9 million in bets in October on Houston to repeat as champions.

The bet on Texas is the latest in a series of massive wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $6,000 or more will get their money back if the Longhorns win the national title.

Texas is a 4-point favorite over Washington on Monday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan is a 2-point favorite over Alabama in Monday’s other semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

The CFP national championship will take place Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.