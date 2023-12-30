60°F
Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
Updated December 30, 2023 - 11:01 am
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is shown during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe La ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is shown during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another seven-figure wager on a team from Texas to win a title.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $1 million bet at Caesars Sportsbook to win $2.7 million on the Texas Longhorns to win the college football national championship (+270).

A year after McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series, he lost $9.9 million in bets in October on Houston to repeat as champions.

The bet on Texas is the latest in a series of massive wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $6,000 or more will get their money back if the Longhorns win the national title.

Texas is a 4-point favorite over Washington on Monday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan is a 2-point favorite over Alabama in Monday’s other semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

The CFP national championship will take place Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

