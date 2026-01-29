‘Mattress Mack’ makes $2M bet at Caesars on Super Bowl 60

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, placed a $2 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook before the NFL conference championship games were played.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has $2 million to win $4 million riding at Caesars Sportsbook on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl over the Seattle Seahawks.

McIngvale, 74, placed the bet on the AFC to win Super Bowl 60 at 2-1 odds before the AFC championship game between the Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Caesars confirmed.

The wager is the largest reported Super Bowl bet so far and the latest in a string of multimillion-dollar wagers placed by Mack in recent years to hedge potential losses on furniture promotions. This one offers Gallery Furniture customers who make a purchase of $4,000 or more a refund if New England defeats Seattle.

McIngvale won $72.6 million in wagers when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

