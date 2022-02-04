‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made the bet on Caesars mobile app, and the sportsbook is billing it as the single biggest mobile wager ever.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is shown at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back with the biggest bet yet on Super Bowl LVI.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $4,534,000 wager to win $7,707,800 at Caesars Sportsbook on the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams on the money line (+170).

Mack, 70, made the bet on Caesars mobile app, and the sportsbook is billing it as the single biggest mobile wager of all time.

Mack had $2.8 million in bets riding on the Bengals-Tennessee Titans NFL divisional-round playoff game. He won $1 million on a $1.1 million straight bet on Cincinnati, which upset Tennessee 19-16 as a 3½-point underdog. But he lost a $1.7 million wager on the Titans to win the Super Bowl for a net loss of $700,000 on the game.

