Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2022 - 8:17 pm
 
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is shown at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back with the biggest bet yet on Super Bowl LVI.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $4,534,000 wager to win $7,707,800 at Caesars Sportsbook on the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams on the money line (+170).

Mack, 70, made the bet on Caesars mobile app, and the sportsbook is billing it as the single biggest mobile wager of all time.

Mack had $2.8 million in bets riding on the Bengals-Tennessee Titans NFL divisional-round playoff game. He won $1 million on a $1.1 million straight bet on Cincinnati, which upset Tennessee 19-16 as a 3½-point underdog. But he lost a $1.7 million wager on the Titans to win the Super Bowl for a net loss of $700,000 on the game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

