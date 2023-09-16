91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ makes massive bet on Houston Astros

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Updated September 16, 2023 - 12:25 pm
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horsesh ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another multimillion-dollar bet on the Astros to win the World Series.

Six months after wagering $1.9 million to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $2 million bet to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook on the Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million last year in wagers on Houston to win it all. He now has $3.9 million riding to win $23.4 million at 6-1 odds.

The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make a purchase of $5,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

Houston (83-65) entered Saturday with a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

“Their pitching is not as good as last year but their hitting is better. Hopefully, one will offset the other,” McIngvale said. “They’ve got a good chance, as do a lot of teams in the American League. Baltimore is good. Tampa Bay is good.

“I thought the Rangers were dead after the Astros swept them (earlier this month), but the Rangers came back. It should be an exciting last two weeks.”

McIngvale lost his last two major wagers, dropping $2 million on the Kentucky Derby and $4.15 million on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
2
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
3
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
4
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
5
‘Where are you safe?’: Hit-and-run victims mourned at valley vigils
‘Where are you safe?’: Hit-and-run victims mourned at valley vigils
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
‘MNF’ betting: Sharp money, 6-figure bet on Jets-Bills game
‘MNF’ betting: Sharp money, 6-figure bet on Jets-Bills game
Graney: Raiders won’t make playoffs in Josh McDaniels’ 2nd season
Graney: Raiders won’t make playoffs in Josh McDaniels’ 2nd season
Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game
Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game
Sportsbooks remain skeptical of Golden Knights
Sportsbooks remain skeptical of Golden Knights