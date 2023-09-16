‘Mattress Mack’ makes massive bet on Houston Astros

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wagered $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook on the Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another multimillion-dollar bet on the Astros to win the World Series.

Six months after wagering $1.9 million to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $2 million bet to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook on the Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million last year in wagers on Houston to win it all. He now has $3.9 million riding to win $23.4 million at 6-1 odds.

The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make a purchase of $5,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

Houston (83-65) entered Saturday with a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

“Their pitching is not as good as last year but their hitting is better. Hopefully, one will offset the other,” McIngvale said. “They’ve got a good chance, as do a lot of teams in the American League. Baltimore is good. Tampa Bay is good.

“I thought the Rangers were dead after the Astros swept them (earlier this month), but the Rangers came back. It should be an exciting last two weeks.”

McIngvale lost his last two major wagers, dropping $2 million on the Kentucky Derby and $4.15 million on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

