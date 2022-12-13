46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Betting

‘Mattress Mack’ now has $3.5M in bets on Houston Cougars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2022 - 4:16 pm
 
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the cere ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the ceremonial first bet Monday, Dec 12, 2022, in Lake Charles, La. Mack brought $1 million in cash and placed it on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Tournament at 8-1. A Cougars win would net Mack an $8 million win. (Caesars Entertainment)
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the cere ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the ceremonial first bet Monday, Dec 12, 2022, in Lake Charles, La. Mack brought $1 million in cash and placed it on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Tournament at 8-1. A Cougars win would net Mack an $8 million win. (Caesars Entertainment)
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the cere ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stopped by Horseshoe Lake Charles to place the ceremonial first bet Monday, Dec 12, 2022, in Lake Charles, La. Mack brought $1 million in cash and placed it on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Tournament at 8-1. A Cougars win would net Mack an $8 million win. (Caesars Entertainment)

Mattress Mack is back with another $1 million bet on Houston to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $1 million wager, in cash, to win $8 million on the Cougars to win the national championship Monday at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana.

McIngvale, 71, wagered a total of $2.55 million to win $22,925,000 in November at DraftKings and FanDuel in Louisiana and at BetMGM at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In all, he now has $3.55 million riding to win $30,925,000 on Houston, which is the 8-1 favorite at Caesars to win it all.

The Cougars (9-1) suffered their first loss of the season Saturday at home in a 71-65 setback to Alabama.

“They had a disappointing game Saturday, but they’ve got a great coach (Kelvin Sampson) and are very disciplined,” McIngvale said. “He knows how to get those kids ready to play in March and that’s what matters.”

McIngvale won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the World Series. He has made a series of multimillion-dollar bets to reduce risk on furniture promotions, including the recent one that guaranteed customers up to 200 percent of their money back on purchases of at least $3,000 if the Astros won the World Series.

He’s running another promotion offering customers double their money back on the Astros to win the 2023 World Series. But he plans to offer a money back promotion early next year on Houston to win the NCAA title.

“I’m trying to get ahead of it,” he said.

He placed the $1 million wager in cash but said he didn’t use a wheelbarrow to bring it in.

“I wired the money over there,” he said. “That was a prop. I’m not walking around with that kind of money.

“I’ll use a wheelbarrow after Houston wins it.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
3
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
4
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
5
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during t ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
By / RJ

Wizardraceandsports.com handicapper “Dr. Alan” Dumond analyzes every Week 14 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL footbal ...
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Lions have covered the last four meetings with the Vikings and are on a 6-0 surge against the spread overall. Detroit is on a 10-4 over run.