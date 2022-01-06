‘Mattress Mack’ puts $1.2M on Alabama-Georgia title game

Jim McIngvale has become known in the sports betting world for placing seven-figure wagers, often to hedge promotions at his Houston furniture stores.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Mattress Mack” is rolling with the Tide.

Jim McIngvale, the Houston furniture store owner known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed a $1.2 million wager on the Alabama Crimson Tide to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday in Indianapolis. The +125 money-line wager, made at Caesars Sports, would pay $1.5 million.

Caesars confirmed the wager on Twitter late Wednesday.

.@MattressMack is back with a #BetLikeACaesar wager on the College Football National Championship 👀

▪️ $1,200,000 on Alabama (+125) to defeat Georgia Potential win: $1,500,000 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 6, 2022

“We at Caesars Sportsbook are always excited to take the biggest bets on the biggest events,” Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars, said on Twitter.

No. 3 seed Georgia is a consensus 3-point favorite over No. 1 Alabama in the title game. The Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game Dec. 4.

McIngvale has become known in the sports betting world for making seven-figure wagers, usually to hedge promotions at his stores. That is the case with Alabama. Anyone who makes purchases of $3,000 or more at McIngvale’s stores will receive a refund if Alabama wins.

In October, McIngvale had a total of $3.35 million riding at four sportsbooks to win $35.6 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The Atlanta Braves won in six games.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.